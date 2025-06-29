Already one of the pound-for-pound best in the game, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja continued to prove on Saturday that he's somehow getting better with age.

Pantoja (30-5), the 35-year-old from Brazil, dominated Kai Kara-France on the ground before submitting him in Round 3 via rear-naked choke in the co-main event of a UFC 317 pay-per-view card from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The victory, which marked Pantoja's fourth defense of his 125-pound title, also further established his name in the UFC flyweight record books as he moved into first place for the most victories (14), finishes (8) and submissions (6) in the division's history.

Just like in the opening round, Pantoja opened Round 3 by rushing Kara-France (25-12, 1 NC) with a flurry of strikes in order to back him up into the cage, From there, Pantoja took his opponent down and instantly took his back with a body triangle before slowing working his way into the choke.

Pantoja, who has never been stopped in his 35-bout pro career, recorded his 12th career submission overall and his ninth via rear-naked choke.

"I am always training for this position but I still am evolving," Pantoja said. "I come from American Top Team, which is the best team in the world. That's my fourth title defense, I think I deserve a better ranking in the pound-for-pound."

Pantoja hasn't just evolved his fitness into world-class shape since winning the title, he has become far more efficient and confident in his attack. The champion visibly took his foot off the gas in a close Round 2 but still rallied to back Kara-France up in the final minute with kicks to the body, including one that left a bright red blotch on his opponent's midsection.

Kara-France, a 32-year-old from New Zealand, was fighting for just the third time since 2022 but secured the title shot based on his first-round knockout of former title challenger Steve Erceg last August. Kara-France, who lost for the third time in his last four fights, benefitted from the fact that Panotja entered 2025 with a 9-0 record against flyweights ranked in the top 10.

After the win, Pantoja squared off with 23-year-old upstart Joshua Van, who scored the most impressive win of his young career earlier in the night when he outpointed No. 1 contender Brandon Royval in a fight of the year contender. Van (15-2), who stopped Bruno Silva just three weeks ago at UFC 316, filled in on late notice for an injured Manel Kape to secure a shot at Pantoja's title.

"[Van] is a humble guy, he deserves a shot at the title next," Pantoja said.

"[Pantoja] is a great champion but he ain't never fought Joshua Van," Van said.