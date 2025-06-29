UFC 317 results, highlights: Ilia Topuria knocks out Charles Oliveira to claim second UFC title at lightweight
Topuria is in rarified air as a two-division champion
Ilia Topuria is everything he claims to be. Topuria is poised to be UFC's biggest star after winning his second UFC divisional championship with a knockout of Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 317.
Topuria improved his undefeated record to 17-0, but his recent three-fight stretch might be the most impressive run ever. Topuria knocked out former UFC champions Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Oliveira in succession.
"This is the next level of the game," Topuria said in his post-fight interview on Saturday. This is what I represent."
People wondered how well the former featherweight champion would adapt to lightweight. Though Oliveira's physicality played a factor, Topuria's power and wealth of skills were too much for "Do Bronx." Topuria cut Oliveira early, got the better of the grappling and knocked him out halfway through Round 1.
Topuria, bearing two belts, mocked the UFC lightweight contenders watching from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He indirectly called out Paddy Pimblett and Arman Tsarukyan.
"There's a blonde bitch. There's a guy whose back hurts when it's time to deliver," Topuria said. "I'm f---ing ready."
Topuria invited longtime rival Pimblett to face off with him. Pimblett acknowledged Topuria's impressive performance but claimed the champion could never knock him out. Their heated exchange concluded with Topuria shoving his potential next challenger.
CBS Sports was you the entire way on Saturday, bringing you all the results and highlights from UFC 317 below.
UFC 317 fight card, odds
- Ilia Topuria (c) def. Charles Oliveira via first-round knockout (punch)
- Alexandre Pantoja (c) def. Kai Kara-France via third-round submission (rear naked choke)
- Joshua Van def. Brandon Royval via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Beneil Dariush def. Renato Moicano via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Payton Talbott def. Felipe Lima via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Gregory Rodrigues def. Jack Hermansson via first-round knockout (punch)
- Jose Delgado def. Hyder Amil via first-round TKO (knee, punches)
- Tracy Cortez def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Terrance McKinney def. Viacheslav Borschev via first-round submission (guillotine choke)
- Jacobe Smith def. Niko Price via second-round submission (rear naked choke)
- Jhonata Diniz def. Alvin Hines via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Ilia Topuria becomes two-division UFC champion, knocks out Charles Oliveira in Round 1
Topuria opened with hooks and snapping jabs. Oliveira returned fire with body kicks and head punches. Topuria cut Oliveira early, prompting "Do Bronx" to chase a takedown. Oliveira pressed Topuria into the fence and shot a takedown, but Topuria landed on top in his guard. Topuria effortlessly passed to side control in pursuit of a cruficix. Oliveira chased a leg lock. Topuria escaped, standing up and throwing leg strikes at his grounded foe. Referee Marc Goddard stepped in and stood Oliveira. "Do Bronx" pushed Topuria off balance. The size and strength playing a role. In tight, Topuria unleashed a right cross and left hook that flatlined Oliveira. Topuria's foe crumpled to the mat.
UFC International Fight Week has reached its apex. Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria meets former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the vacant belt. Topuria relinquished his 145-pound title in preparation for the move. After Makhachev vacated the lightweight title for a welterweight campaign, Oliveira stepped into the spotlight. Two of MMA's most elite finishers meet imminently.
Alexandre Pantoja taps Kai Kara-France, sets three flyweight records
Alexandre Pantoja makes a strong case for being the second best flyweight ever, behind Demetrious Johnson. Pantoja dominated Kara-France from start to finish, overwhelming the challenge and grounding him. In Round 3, Pantoja took Kara-France's back and settle on the mat. Suddenly, Pantoja snuck his arm under Kara-France's chin. The challenger valiantly fought the rear-naked choke, but Pantoja kept changing his grip until Kara-France tapped. Post-match, Pantoja squared off with Joshua Van -- who beat top contender Brandon Royval one fight earlier -- and anointed him as a worthy next challenger.
Pantoja set new UFC flyweight records for most wins (14), finishes (8) and submissions (6). He previously shared all three records with "Mighty Mouse". Former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo also previously shared the finishes record, and Joseph Benavidez previously shared the wins record. Pantoja now stands alone in those three categories.
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France -- Round 2 (Unofficial scorecard: 20-18 Pantoja)
Pantoja started the second round more reserved. A body kick punctuated a forward blitz. The champ chopped away with two leg kicks. Pantoja landed another leg kick, ran forward and bulldozed Kara-France to the mat. Kara-France got to his feet, but he's striking hesitantly. Kara-France shot a takedown to no avail. Pantoja threw a counter knee as Kara-France struck to the body. A front kick pushes the challenger back. Unofficial round score: 10-9 Pantoja
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France -- Round 1 (Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Pantoja)
Someone forgot to tell Pantoja how hard Kara-France hits. Pantoja brawled his way in close with no care for Kara-France's offense. Pantoja got the challenger swinging, then took him down. Kara-France entered with a great 88% takedown defense but immediately faltered to the champ. Pantoja settled into back control with a body triangle, throwing hard strikes to the torso. Kara-France started rolling out of back control but fell into an arm triangle choke. Kara-France bucked Pantoja off the choke as the champ settled into top position. Pantoja chased a rear-naked choke as the round clouded. A dominant, one-sided round. Pantoja didn't have a ton of offense, but infinitely more than Kara-France. Unofficial round score: 10-9 Pantoja
