UFC 317 results, highlights: Ilia Topuria knocks out Charles Oliveira to claim second UFC title at lightweight

Ilia Topuria is everything he claims to be. Topuria is poised to be UFC's biggest star after winning his second UFC divisional championship with a knockout of Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 317.

Topuria improved his undefeated record to 17-0, but his recent three-fight stretch might be the most impressive run ever. Topuria knocked out former UFC champions Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Oliveira in succession.

"This is the next level of the game," Topuria said in his post-fight interview on Saturday. This is what I represent."

People wondered how well the former featherweight champion would adapt to lightweight. Though Oliveira's physicality played a factor, Topuria's power and wealth of skills were too much for "Do Bronx." Topuria cut Oliveira early, got the better of the grappling and knocked him out halfway through Round 1.

Topuria, bearing two belts, mocked the UFC lightweight contenders watching from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He indirectly called out Paddy Pimblett and Arman Tsarukyan.

"There's a blonde bitch. There's a guy whose back hurts when it's time to deliver," Topuria said. "I'm f---ing ready."

Topuria invited longtime rival Pimblett to face off with him. Pimblett acknowledged Topuria's impressive performance but claimed the champion could never knock him out. Their heated exchange concluded with Topuria shoving his potential next challenger.

