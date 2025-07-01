Dustin Poirier makes his final UFC walk against the person he introduced to the promotion. Poirier will retire after UFC 318 against Max Holloway, whose 2012 UFC debut came against Poirier.

Holloway and Poirier will fight for the third and final time on July 18. Poirier is 2-0 in their series, submitting Holloway in 2012 and winning an interim lightweight title fight via decision in 2019. Former UFC featherweight champion Holloway defends his ceremonial BMF championship, a title he acquired with CBS Sports' 2024 Knockout of the Year against Justin Gaethje, the latter of whom won the vacant belt by KOing Poirier.

Porier's retirement bout, the 35th of his professional career, takes place in his home state of Louisiana. "The Diamond" will reportedly walk alongside fellow Louisiana legend Lil Wayne in New Orleans.

UFC 318 is leaning heavily on the main event. The remainder of the main card mostly has fights that the average consumer would struggle to recognize. The biggest exception to that is a clash between middleweight strikers Paulo Costa and Roman Kopylov. They were originally scheduled to fight at UFC 317 before being shuffled over.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 318, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 318 fight card, odds

Max Holloway (c) -110 vs. Dustin Poirier -110, lightweights, BMF championship



Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull, featherweights

Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin, middleweights

Roman Kopylov vs. Paulo Costa, middleweights

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Michael Johnson, lightweights

Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira, bantamweights

Ikran Aliskerov vs. Brunno Ferreira, middleweights

Gunnar Nelson vs. Neil Magny, welterweights

Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio, light heavyweights

Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov, welterweights

Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari, women's flyweights

UFC 318 info