Dustin Poirier makes his final UFC walk against the person he introduced to the promotion. Poirier will retire after UFC 318 against Max Holloway, whose 2012 UFC debut came against Poirier.

Holloway and Poirier will fight for the third and final time on July 18. Poirier is 2-0 in their series, submitting Holloway in 2012 and winning an interim lightweight title fight via decision in 2019. Former UFC featherweight champion Holloway defends his ceremonial BMF championship, a title he acquired with CBS Sports' 2024 Knockout of the Year against Justin Gaethje, the latter of whom won the vacant belt by KOing Poirier.

Porier's retirement bout, the 35th of his professional career, takes place in his home state of Louisiana. "The Diamond" will reportedly walk alongside fellow Louisiana legend Lil Wayne in New Orleans.

The main card will also feature some top fighters from various weight classes. The co-main event pits middleweight against each other as rising contender Roman Kopylov takes on former title challenger Paulo Costa. The always talkative and entertaining Kevin Holland is back when he takes on Daniel Rodriguez at welterweight. And former two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull looks to get his first win under the UFC banner when he takes on Dan Ige at featherweight.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 318, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 318 fight card, odds

Max Holloway (c) -130 vs. Dustin Poirier +110, lightweights, BMF championship



Roman Kopylov -240 vs. Paulo Costa +200, middleweights

Kevin Holland -450 vs. Daniel Rodriguez, welterweights

Dan Ige -210 vs. Patricio Pitbull +175, featherweights

Daniel Zellhuber -550 vs. Michael Johnson +400, lightweights

Vinicius Oliveira -165 vs. Kyler Phillips +140, bantamweights

Brendan Allen -205 vs. Marvin Vettori +170, middleweights

Francisco Prado -140 vs. Nikolay Veretennikov +120, welterweights

Ateba Gautier -550 vs. Robert Valentin +400, middleweights

Islam Dulatov -600 vs. Adam Fugitt +430, welterweights

Jimmy Crute -280 vs. Marcin Prachnio +230, light heavyweights

Ryan Spann -220 vs. Lukasz Brzeski +180, light heavyweights

Brunno Ferreira -700 vs. Jackson McVey +500, middleweights

Carli Judice -300 vs. Nicolle Caliari +240, women's flyweights

UFC 318 info

Date: July 18

July 18 Location: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 318 countdown

