Dustin Poirier is coming home for the last time. Poirier will challenge Max Holloway for the ceremonial BMF championship on July 19 in Poirier's home state, Louisiana. Holloway vs. Poirier 3 headlines UFC 318.

Poirier announced the five-round trilogy fight on Friday while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show." It's a full circle moment for two legends who've known each other from the beginning.

"I'm going to lay my gloves down in Louisiana, where it all started for me. The journey started there," Poirier said. "Max is a legend. I said legends only. I couldn't think of a better guy to fight in my retirement fight. I was his first fight in the UFC in 2012 and he'll be my last fight in the UFC."

Poirier and Holloway have fought twice before. Holloway suffered his first professional defeat at Poirier's hands when making his short-notice Octagon debut at UFC 143 in 2012. Both were early in their careers and wouldn't meet again until they were established stars. In 2019, UFC featherweight champion Holloway moved up to fight Poirier for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236. Poirier's power was too much for Holloway as "The Diamond" bludgeoned "Blessed" for five rounds.

Holloway's lack of firepower against Poirier created a stigma that stuck with him for years. When Holloway moved back to lightweight five years later, people were concerned about how he'd fare against BMF champion Justin Gaethje, who knocked out Poirier to win the title. Holloway exceeded expectations, regularly outstriking Gaethje before putting him away with a buzzer-beater KO that won CBS Sports' KO of the Year honors.

Poirier (30-9, 1 NC) makes one last walk to the Octagon coming off a spirited losing effort to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Holloway (26-8) moves to lightweight full-time after losing to former featherweight champ Ilia Topuria.