Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 is a tough act to live up to. Two of UFC's most endearing and enduring stars will collide, after which Poirier will retire in his home state of Louisiana at UFC 318. The MMA world's attention will appropriately be on the main event, but it's not the only significant fight.

Several intriguing storylines weave through Saturday's undercard. UFC title challenger Paulo Costa stress tests himself against a dangerous contender, while Patricio Pitbull hopes for a strong sequel to his disappointing UFC debut. Then there's Kevin Holland's curious rehabilitation process. Dedicated MMA fans might also look forward to Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen, who've angled to fight each other for years, and once got physical in a casino lobby.

Let's look closer at three undercard fights and a couple of honorable mentions worth your attention.

Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov

UFC 317 took a hit when Costa vs. Kopylov was scrapped from the card. Fortunately, it didn't take long to salvage the fight. They are two of the middleweight division's most powerful strikers. Costa and Kopylov play veteran and prospect, respectively, despite both being 34. Kopylov showed pliability since losing to Anthony Hernandez, evolving his wrestling. Costa's commitment to mixed martial arts is often in question, but it's a pleasure to see him fight. Costa has enough fan cache to reward the winner with a significant follow-up. Hopefully, both men are confident in their striking because anything else would be a disappointment.

Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull

Pitbull laid an egg in his UFC debut. Pitbull, lauded as Bellator's greatest champion, looked muted against Yair Rodriguez. It wasn't entirely surprising -- Pitbull, 38, previously said he'd "never" be the same after a career-altering neck surgery. This fight is far more suitable for where he's probably at. Perennial contender Ige has often served as gatekeeper to the featherweight elite. Sean Woodsen, for example, failed that test via TKO. Pitbull is far from a prospect, but Ige is the perfect foil to gauge what he can muster in a late-career UFC run. For Ige, it's a chance to add a significant name to his resume without fighting the absolute best.

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Could Holland be a real contender again? Holland surged to the forefront with five wins in 2020 and an infectious personality. Everything fell apart shortly after. Holland lost approximately two-thirds of his fights in the next four years. Holland's grappling defense and maturity were called into question. He seemed unmotivated when losing fights and bounced between divisions unstrategically. Earlier this year, Holland committed to welterweight. The results were performance bonus showcases against Gunnar Nelson and Vicente Luque. Against Rodriguez, Holland faces another welterweight striker on the rebound. Rodriguez knocked out Santiago Ponzinibbio, his second win since snapping a career-first losing streak. Hands will fly this one as a 170-pound contender is reborn.

Honorable mentions: Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen, Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber