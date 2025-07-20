UFC 318 live updates, results: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier retirement, fight card, start time, odds
New Orleans plays host to the final Octagon appearance for 'The Diamond' on Saturday night
Dustin Poirier will conclude a legendary career on Saturday. Poirier, one of mixed martial arts' most beloved stars, will retire after fighting Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 318.
The stars aligned for Poirier's finale. "The Diamond" makes the two-hour drive from his Lafayette home to headline New Orleans' Smoothie King Center. Fellow Louisiana legend Lil Wayne will accompany Poirier to the cage.
Holloway, who made his 2012 UFC debut against Poirier, might be the perfect opponent for his retirement. Poirier defeated Holloway that night, and again for the interim UFC lightweight title in 2019. Holloway enters as the BMF champion, a ceremonial title Poirier hopes to win after previously falling short to Justin Gaethje.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday, bringing you all the results and highlights from UFC 318 below. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET. Be sure to check out our predictions and picks for each main card fight as well.
UFC 318 fight card, odds
- Max Holloway (c) -130 vs. Dustin Poirier +110, lightweights, "BMF" title
- Roman Kopylov -240 vs. Paulo Costa +200, middleweights
- Kevin Holland -450 vs. Daniel Rodriguez, welterweights
- Patricio Pitbull def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Michael Johnson def. Daniel Zellhuber via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Vinicius Oliveira def. Kyler Phillips via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Brendan Allen def. Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Nikolay Veretennikov def. Francisco Prado via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
- Ateba Gautier def. Robert Valentin via first-round TKO (punches)
- Islam Dulatov def. Adam Fugitt via first-round knockout (punches)
- Jimmy Crute def. Marcin Prachnio via first-round submission (armbar)
- Ryan Spann def. Lukasz Brzeski via first-round submission (guillotine choke)
- Brunno Ferreira def. Jackson McVey via first-round submission (armbar)
- Carli Judice def. Nicolle Caliari via first-round TKO (strikes)
Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez -- Round 3
Rodriguez opened to the body. Holland lunged way out but missed. A one-two cracked Holland. Rodriguez blocked the head kick. Holland ate another body punch. Holland checked a leg kick. Stiff jab from Rodriguez. Both fighters are swinging messily. Holland dropped Rodriguez with an uppercut in the clinch! Holland pursued Rodriguez on the ground. "D-Rod" got to his feet and avoided the D'arce choke. Holland stung Rodriguez with a huge one-two. Rodriguez covered up against the fence. Holland threw a flying knee, then ate a counter punch. Holland with more clinch uppercuts. Rodriguez rocked by another uppercut! Holland missed another flying knee. Rodriguez is fatigued, fighting like a zombie. Holland sought a rear-naked choke but couldn't secure it. Rodriguez settled into top position with 75 seconds left. Rodriguez slid into the mount with a minute left. "D-Rod" unloaded with ground and pound. Holland pushed off the fence but fell into a front choke. Holland rolled to his back to escape the choke, but wound up in the bottom of full mount. Rodriguez landed a few strikes to close it. A miraculous comeback by Rodriguez, but that was Holland's round. This fight comes down to how Round 1 was scored. Unofficial score: 10-9 Holland (29-28 Rodriguez overall)
Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez -- Round 2
Rodriguez with several body punches. Rodriguez landed a left hook that froze Holland! "D-Rod" lunged forward and got Holland to the ground. Rodriguez swarmed with ground strikes! Rodriguez settled into half guard, but disengaged to force the stand-up. Holland shot a takedown but Rodriguez easily stuffed it. Rodriguez continued to swarm. Another knockdown for Rodriguez! Holland dropped down with a massive hammer fist. Rodriguez improved to half guard, but his corner demanded that he stand up. "D-Rod" finally listened to his corner and let Holland up. Holland landed a right hook over the guard. Holland with a cross. Holland scored the double leg takedown. Rodriguez weaved his head out of a D'arce choke attempt. Holland is now the one pressing the issue. Rodriguez scored another left-hand forcing Holland to retreat. Holland is busted open! Holland shot a desperate takedown and nearly wound up in a guillotine choke. Holland barely missed on a flying knee. Rodriguez looks tired, but he clearly won that round. Unofficial score: 10-9 Rodriguez (20-18 Rodriguez overall)
Two fights stand between viewers and the main event. First, Kevin Holland has momentum on a fresh welterweight campaign, and could get a big fight next if he beats fellow striker Daniel Rodriguez.
Patricio Pitbull erases tepid UFC debut, beats Dan Ige in sophomore appearance
Bellator legend Pitbull has a UFC win on his record. Pitbull showed flashes of his old brilliance after a slow start. Pitbull won an uneventful first round before stunning Ige with a fantastic counter straight. Pitbull unleashed on his opponent, but a hard counter elbow from Ige halted Pitbull's forward pressure. Round 3 almost ended disastrously for Pitbull after he shot directly onto a head kick. Pitbull, whose nose was damaged in the exchange, shook it off and continued fighting. Though Ige won Round 3, he couldn't cover the gap Pitbull put between them. All three judges scored the fight 29-28 for the former two-division Bellator champion.
Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull -- Round 3
Woah! Pitbull shot for a takedown as Ige threw a head kick. Pitbull collided face-first with Ige's knee. Pitbull somehow absorbed the blow, through some good punches back, and nearly scored a takedown. Pitbull's nose appears damaged from that knee. Pitbull landed a stiff jab. Ige with a good liver punch. The referee briefly paused the fight after Ige landed an inadvertent groin strike. Ige threw a four-punch combo, landing the last two. Pitbull got deep into a takedown but couldn't finish it. Pitbull with a right hand. Pitbull's double jab blocked. Pitbull perfectly timed another takedown and circle to the back, but couldn't get his opponent down. Pitbull caught a head kick and drove Ige to the mat. Ige scrambled, winding up in a 50-50 leg lock position. Ige threw body strikes to end the fight. A great third round by Ige, but not enough to undo Pitbull's strong start. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Ige (29-28 Pitbull overall)
Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull -- Round 2
Pitbull blocked an overhand right. Ige missed the head kick. Pitbull landed a nice body hook, which Ige returned in kind. Ige landed a great left hook as part of a three-punch combo, his best strike so far. Pitbull with a right hand. Ige landed a sneaky left hand on the side step. Ige landed clean on the body with a clinch knee. Ige with a calf kick. Pitbull scored a left hand. Pitbull landed a hard counter straight that dropped Ige to a knee! Pitbull lunged like a dog on a bone, unloading with hard punches against the fence. Ige absorbed hard blows, but endured long enough to land a solid elbow that forced Pitbull to hit the brakes. Pitbull, who hadn't landed much up until this point, started to let go of his punches. A strong takedown put Ige against the fence, followed by strong ground strikes. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Pitbull (20-18 Pitbull overall)
Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull -- Round 1
Pitbull started with three strong calf kicks. Ige missed on two hooks but landed a low kick. Pitbull blocked another hook. The Bellator legend whipped another calf kick then blocked a hard cross. Pitbull perfectly timed a single leg, took the back and slammed him down. Ige rebounded to his feet before being tripped down. Ige nearly hit the switch, but Pitbull managed to cradle him by the fence. Ige pushed him off after Pitbull released his grip. Ige with a good calf kick. Ige missed a hook and uppercut. Pitbull partially landed a flying knee. Not a ton that round, but Pitbull landed the effective calf kicks. Ige couldn't land clean punches. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Pitbull
Next on the board are featherweights Dan Ige and Patricio Pitbull. Knockout artist Ige has developed a reputation as a gatekeeper to the stars. Tonight, he faces two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull, often considered the promotion's greatest fighter. Pitbull entered the UFC late into his career and looked muted against Yair Rodriguez. Tonight, he looks to give UFC fans a better impression.
Underdog veteran Michael Johnson overcomes hungry young prospect Daniel Zellhuber
Every dog has its day, even an old dog like Johnson. The 40-fight veteran overcame an opponent 13 years his junior on Saturday. Johnson was the third biggest underdog on the card, entering the fight at +400. Johnson -- who notably knocked out tonight's headliner Dustin Poirier -- dropped Zellhuber in Round 2. Zellhuber rallied late, but his third-round work couldn't make up for Johnson's strong two stanzas. Notably, Johnson's 13th career knockdown tied Melvin Guillard for the most all-time at lightweight.
Daniel Zellhuber vs. Michael Johnson -- Round 3
Zellhuber's corner informed him that a finish was likely necessary. Coach Eric Nicksick called for Zellhuber to corner Johnson against the fence. Johnson with a nice jab. Zellhuber with a pair of kicks to the body. Johnson scored with a left hook. Zellhuber with traditional and side kicks to the torso. Johnson blocked a head kick. Zellhuber scored yet another body kick. Johnson prioritized body jabs. Zellhuber continued landing on the body with terrific accuracy. Zellhuber snapped Johnson's head with a jab. Johnson continued landing body jabs. Zellhuber threw a spinning kick and nearly had his back taken. Zellhuber likely took Round 3, but it's probably too late for the -550 favorite. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Zellhuber (29-28 Johnson overall)
Daniel Zellhuber vs. Michael Johnson -- Round 2
Johnson continued committing to the low kicks. Zellhuber started incorporating kicks down the middle, but couldn't land anything clean. Johnson with a committed jab. Zellhuber landed a nice pull one-two, but he's landing infrequently. Johnson dropped Zellhuber with a hard cross! Johnson chased Zellhuber to the ground, but welcomed him up after failing to secure a strong ground position. Zellhuber with a pair of sturdy body kicks. Johnson lunged in with a great one-two. Zellhuber landed a good right hand, but it didn't faze the veteran. A more decisive round for Johnson. Fun fact: Johnson's knockdown, the 13th of his career, ties Melvin Guillard for most lightweight knockdowns. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Johnson (20-18 Johnson overall)
Daniel Zellhuber vs. Michael Johnson -- Round 1
Not a very productive round, and one that could go either way. Johnson prioritized low kicks, but both men primarily threw single shots. Late in the round, Johnson landed an inadvertent groin kick. Johnson's output was the difference maker, likely taking the round with his superior output. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Johnson
The UFC 318 pay-per-view portion begins now. We have four fights standing between us and the main event, Dustin Poirier's retirement fight with Max Holloway. First up is Michael johnson, who famously knocked out Poirier in 2016, against Daniel Zellhuber.
Vinicius Oliveira overwhelms Kyler Philips
Phillips' movement stifled Oliveira until it didn't. The Brazilian striker relentlessly pursued the fight. In Round 2, Oliveira knocked down Phillips early and shut him out in the striking department. Phillips, who won Round 1, took back some ground in the final frame, but couldn't fend off Oliveira enough to sway the judges. The final scorecards were unanimous 29-28s for Oliveira.
Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira -- Round 3
Oliveira continued pressing forward, but with less intensity than before. Oliveira found success with chopping calf kicks, but had trouble connecting clean to the head. Phillips continued backing up, but lunged forward with solid strikes. A fantastic cross twisted Oliveira's head, but he recovered like a zombie. Struggling to land up top, Oliveira wisely shifted to body strikes. Oliveira attempted a takedown late, but couldn't secure it. Both bantamweights threw strikes to close a tight round. Depending on how rounds two and three were scored, a decision in either direction or a draw is plausible. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Oliveira (29-27)
Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira -- Round 2
Oliveira doubled down on his game plan and rushed Phillips out of the gate. Phillips avoided the immediate storm but was dropped by a hard left hand in the next exchange. Oliveira chased Phillips around the Octagon and eventually got him to the floor. The pace slowed on the mat, and they returned to their feet after 1.5 minutes. Oliveira landed 20 strikes to zero by the halfway mark. Phillips continued having trouble keeping his distance. Oliveira took Phillips down and landed a few ground strikes. Between the knockdown and the striking shutout, it's probably a 10-8 round for Oliveira. Unofficial scorecard: 10-8 Oliveira (19-18 Oliveira overall)
