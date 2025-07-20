UFC 318 live updates, results: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier retirement, fight card, start time, odds

Dustin Poirier will conclude a legendary career on Saturday. Poirier, one of mixed martial arts' most beloved stars, will retire after fighting Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 318.

The stars aligned for Poirier's finale. "The Diamond" makes the two-hour drive from his Lafayette home to headline New Orleans' Smoothie King Center. Fellow Louisiana legend Lil Wayne will accompany Poirier to the cage.

Holloway, who made his 2012 UFC debut against Poirier, might be the perfect opponent for his retirement. Poirier defeated Holloway that night, and again for the interim UFC lightweight title in 2019. Holloway enters as the BMF champion, a ceremonial title Poirier hopes to win after previously falling short to Justin Gaethje.

The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET.

UFC 318 fight card, odds