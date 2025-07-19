UFC BMF champion Max Holloway clashes with sixth-ranked Dustin Poirier in a UFC lightweight bout on Saturday. The main UFC 318 fight card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Holloway is coming off a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 this past October, while Poirier lost by submission to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in June 2024.

Holloway vs. Poirier preview

Holloway, 33, is a former UFC featherweight champion and the current UFC BMF champion. He is No. 5 in the UFC lightweight rankings, and is No. 11 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings. Holloway is considered one of the best featherweights in UFC history, and has the most finishes and knockouts in UFC title fights with four. He also has the highest significant strike differential in UFC championship history at plus-180 against Brian Ortega at UFC 231 in December 2018.

In 34 career bouts, Holloway has compiled a 26-8 record since turning professional in 2010. He has 12 wins by knockout, two by submission and 12 by decision. The 2012 third-ranked Newcomer of the Year holds wins over six former UFC champions. He was the MMAMania.com UFC/MMA Fighter of the Year in 2017.

Poirier, 36, has fought professionally since May 2009. He went on to win his first seven fights, before losing his first bout to Danny Castillo by unanimous decision at World Extreme Cagefighting 50 on Aug. 18, 2010. He joined UFC in October 2010, and earned a unanimous decision win over Josh Grispi at UFC 125 in his debut on Jan. 1, 2011. He is 2-0 in his career against Holloway, last beating him by unanimous decision at UFC 236 in April 2019 for the interim lightweight championship where he earned Fight of the Night honors.

In 40 career matches, Poirier is 30-9 with one no contest. He has 15 wins by knockout, eight by submission and seven by decision. He is a 10-time Fight of the Night winner. He is also a one-time Submission of the Night and four-time Performance of the Night winner.

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 selections here: Nikolay Veretennikov (+124) to upset Francisco Prado (-148) in a welterweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"Prado might be the more dangerous striker when he comes out aggressive, but I don't trust him to put it together for three full rounds," Marley told SportsLine. "He also doesn't have a great ground game to fall back on. Veretennikov looks like the more technical striker who can keep the same pace for 15 minutes and I will take him to win two rounds for that reason."

Max Holloway (-142) vs. Dustin Poirier (+120)

Roman Kopylov (-230) vs. Paulo Costa (+190)

Kevin Holland (-625) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+455)

Dan Ige (-225) vs. Patricio Pitbull (+185)

Daniel Zellhuber (-625) vs. Michael Johnson (+455)