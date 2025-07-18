Ranked lightweight fighters clash when fifth-ranked Max Holloway battles sixth-ranked Dustin Poirier at UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 on Saturday. The main card from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET. This will be the third meeting between the two, but first since 2019. In the previous two, Poirier earned a win by submission at UFC 143 in Feb. 4, 2012, bout, and then by decision at UFC 236 on April 13, 2019.

Holloway enters as the favorite at -148 (risk $148 to win $100), while Poirier is the underdog at +124 in the latest UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Roman Kopylov is the -218 favorite against Paulo Costa (+180) in a middleweight bout. Before locking in any UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. In fact, he's up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card sports betting picks. His other highlights include calling an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card, and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Dustin Poirier (+190) against Benoit Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130).

Holloway vs. Poirier 3 preview

Holloway, 33, the current UFC BMF champion, is a former UFC featherweight title holder. He is coming off a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 this past October for the UFC featherweight championship. In April 2024, he won the UFC BMF title and Performance of the Night honors with a knockout win over Justin Gaethje. He also earned Fight of the Night honors with a third-round knockout of Jung Chansung on Aug. 26, 2023.

Holloway began his professional career with a unanimous decision win over Duke Saragosa at X-1 World Events 36 on Sept. 11, 2010. He joined UFC in 2012, and has compiled a career record of 26-8. He has 12 wins by knockout, 12 by decision and two by submission. He was the Rolling Stone Fighter of the Year in 2017.

Poirier, 36, is a former interim UFC lightweight champion, who has challenged for the UFC lightweight title three times and the BMF title once. He began his professional career in May 2009 with a knockout of Aaron Suarez at USA MMA 7. The southpaw and Louisiana native began his career 7-0. After going 1-1 at World Extreme Cagefighting, he joined UFC in October 2010 and made his UFC featherweight debut with a unanimous decision win over Josh Grispi at UFC 125 in Las Vegas.

He has won five of his last eight fights, but is coming off a loss by submission to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 on June 1, 2024. The bout was for the UFC lightweight championship. In 40 career matches, Poirier has compiled a 30-9-1 mark. He has 15 wins by knockout, eight by submission and seven by decision.

UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 selections here: Francisco Prado (-142) to defeat Nikolay Veretennikov (+120) in a welterweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"Prado will be the smaller fighter but the more dangerous striker in this matchup," Vithlani told SportsLine. "Although Prado is just 1-3 in his first four UFC fights, the 23-year-old has impressed with his power, pressure and toughness. He has taken on a high-level of competition and now will face a 35-year-old Veretennikov, who is 0-2 in the UFC. Veretennikov is a decent kickboxer with punching power, but Prado is a much more dynamic striker. Veretennikov is 12 years older and seems like a journeyman that the prospect Prado can bounce back against. I like Prado to pick up an impressive win."

UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier main fight card, odds

Max Holloway (-148) vs. Dustin Poirier (+124)

Roman Kopylov (-225) vs. Paulo Costa (+185)

Kevin Holland (-575) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+425)

Dan Ige (-225) vs. Patricio Pitbull (+185)

Daniel Zellhuber (-600) vs. Michael Johnson (+400)