UFC 318 results, highlights: Max Holloway spoils Dustin Poirier's retirement with win over 'The Diamond'
Holloway outclassed the Louisiana native in front of his home fans
Dustin Poirier's career is illustrated by violence, honor and perseverance. Poirier pushed the elite to the limit and only fell short against the very best. Poetically, he faced a similar fate on Saturday, pouring everything he had into a loss to Max Holloway at UFC 318.
"The Diamond" lived up to his name, hardening himself under incredible pressure. Holloway nearly crashed the party twice early, dropping Poirier in the first two rounds. But Poirier, unwilling to disappoint his Louisiana home base, roared back to life by dropping Holloway.
From there, the friendly rivals exchanged technical strikes over the remaining 15 minutes. Only in the last 10 seconds did Holloway and Poirier agree to throw caution to the wind and trade in the center of the cage. The judges' scorecards read 48-47, 49-46, and 49-46 in favor of the BMF champ, who rapper Lil Wayne wrapped the belt around.
Poirier did not win the fight, but reinforced the respect he'd garnered from his opponent, the fans and the wider mixed martial arts community.
"It's been overwhelming," Poirier said of his retirement week. "I feel appreciated. I feel seen. I never got to step outside of fighting and look at this this way… I didn't know I touched as many people by living my dreams. You touched my heart."
Holloway was arguably the most appropriate choice for Poirier's retirement fight. Holloway made his UFC debut against Poirier in 2012, and they fought for the interim lightweight title in 2019. By winning, Holloway redeemed his two prior losses to Poirier.
UFC 318 fight card, odds
- Max Holloway def. Dustin Poirier via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)
- Paulo Costa def. Roman Kopylov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Daniel Rodriguez def. Kevin Holland via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Patricio Pitbull def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Michael Johnson def. Daniel Zellhuber via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Vinicius Oliveira def. Kyler Phillips via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Brendan Allen def. Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Nikolay Veretennikov def. Francisco Prado via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
- Ateba Gautier def. Robert Valentin via first-round TKO (punches)
- Islam Dulatov def. Adam Fugitt via first-round knockout (punches)
- Jimmy Crute def. Marcin Prachnio via first-round submission (armbar)
- Ryan Spann def. Lukasz Brzeski via first-round submission (guillotine choke)
- Brunno Ferreira def. Jackson McVey via first-round submission (armbar)
- Carli Judice def. Nicolle Caliari via first-round TKO (strikes)
Max Holloway spoils Dustin Poirier's retirement
Holloway and Poirier fought tooth and nail for five rounds. Holloway nearly played spoiler early, dropping Poirier in Round 1. "The Diamond" survived that and second knockdown in Round 2, before turning the tables and dropping Holloway. They fought three more competitive rounds that ultimately went Holloway's way.
Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier -- Round 5
Holloway kicked off Round 5 with a lot of volume. Holloway eluded Poirier's punches, landed a hard body shot. Poirier blitzed again with some success. Holloway landed two hard body punches. Poirier turned Holloway's head with a powerful hook! Poirier's jab snapped Holloway's head back. Holloway landed a hard jab, then a body kick. Poirier scored a good cross, then ate a body kick. Poirier scored a good, tight right hand. Holloway retorted. Both men landed again. Holloway with a thudding body kick, followed by two straight that pushed Porier back. "The Diamond" answered with a hard left. Holloway scored another two-punch combo. Holloway with a great left hook on the exit. Holloway invited Poirier to throw down for the final 10 seconds. Poirier obliged but stepped into a tornado of rapid-fire strikes. Unofficial score: 10-9 Holloway (50-45 Holloway)
Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier -- Round 4
Holloway scored a long body cross. Another body punch. The BMF champ landed up top. Poirier found his jab, but Holloway returned with three punches. Holloway's head snapped back from a good cross. Poirier walked into a left hook. Poirier with an inside kick and jab. Both men land hard! Poirier started marching Holloway down. Both men land again. Holloway with a great body punch, followed by a combo up top. Holloway with a knee to the body, then ate a jab. Hard punches to the body and head by Holloway. Poirier landed a tight uppercut and jab. Holloway with a great left hook. Poirier cracked his foe with a long powerful left. Holloway blitzed Poirier, then ate a hard punch. Holloway landed another spinning kick. Poirier ended the round with a hard crack. Poirier's punches stung a little more, but Holloway's output probably won him the round. Unofficial score: 10-9 Holloway (40-36 Holloway)
Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier -- Round 3
The crowd is alive after Poirier's big comeback. The lightweights traded leg kicks. Holloway with another inside kick. Holloway landed a decent left. A wild counter left hook hit the crown of Poirier's head. Poirier with a short left hand. Holloway with a body kick. Poirier landed the jab. Poirier's jab landed twice more. Poirier's confidence has started to grow. Holloway with a spin to the body, followed by another body shot. Holloway landed a right hand around Poirier's guard. Holloway with a stunning one-two. Poirier landed a hard right hand. Another one-two from the champ. Poirier's jab landed again. Holloway forced Poirier to the fence with a fantastic three-punch combo. Holloway again landed the spin kick to the body. Holloway again to the body. Poirier with an inside leg kick. Poirier landed a long left hand followed by multiple jabs. Two hard body punches by Poirier to close the round. Unofficial score: 10-9 Holloway (30-27 Holloway overall)
Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier -- Round 2
Holloway immediately returned to the body. Poirier whiffed on the leg kick, then ate one. Poirier with a good left hand. Holloway scored with a body kick and punch. Poirier landed a good cross and knee to the head. Holloway with a clean right hook. Poirier with two jabs. "Blessed" landed a left hook. Poirier's jab continued to land reliably. A three-punch combo wobbled Poirier! Holloway blitzed against the fence, forcing a desperate takedown from his opponent. Holloway landed in mount and started unloading! Poirier found some safety underneath half guard. Poirier got to his feet with one minute remaining. A good combo, punctuated by a left hand, briefly stunned the BMF champ. "The Diamond" went hard to the body, then landed a jab. Poirier dropped Holloway then jumped the guillotine choke! Huge elbows by Poirier to end the round! Wow, what a comeback. That's a tough one to score. Unofficial score: 10-9 Holloway (20-18 Holloway overall)
Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier -- Round 1
Poirier and Holloway both worked on leg kicks early. Poirier blocked a head kick, but ate two to the body. The BMF champ with one to the legs. Holloway knocked down Poirier with a hard cross! Poirier back up and down! Holloway swarmed but couldn't finish it. Poirier recovered well. Poirier returned fire with a solid combo. A nice left hook by the challenger. Holloway scored a beautiful jumping spin kick to the body. Another cross for Holloway, followed by a spin to the body. Poirier scored a jab. Holloway landed two hard shots on a four-punch combo. Holloway to the body twice. Poirier with a decent cross. Poirier with a good body kick and jab. Holloway returned one to the body. "The Diamond" scored with another cross. Holloway again spinning but missed. Unofficial score: 10-9 Holloway
The time has arrived. Dustin Poirier, accompanied by Louisiana rap legend Lil Wayne, makes his final walk to the Octagon in his home state. BMF champion Max Holloway looks to crash the retirement party. There's a lot of history between tonight's headliners. Poirier welcomed Holloway to the UFC in 2012, and they fought for the interim lightweight title in 2019. Poirier won both meetings, but walks into New Orleans as a marginal underdog.
Paulo Costa outclasses tepid Roman Kopylov
After three years, Costa is back in the win column. "The Eraser" scrubbed away those bad tastes by beating his younger opponent. Costa overwhelmed Kopylov by ripping counter punches to the head and body kicks. Kopylov fought timidly, and his corner lacked urgency. Despite being knocked down in Round 1 and rocked in Round 2, Kopylov's corner insisted he was performing well. Kopylov fought more competently in Round 3, but Costa still emerged ahead. The judges ruled the fight a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) for Costa. Post-fight, Costa called out Khamzat Chimaev, promising to get his hands on him.
