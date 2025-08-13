Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is a smashing fight in every sense. UFC 319's main event can't be touched, but a sneaky entertaining undercard positions it as one of the better pay-per-views this year.

Aaron Pico plans to break the recent curse of Bellator fighters flopping in their UFC debuts. Patricio Pitbull and Patchy Mix's recent struggles set a poor tone, but Pico looks to evoke the success his peer Michael "Venom" Page had last year. A welterweight banger between Geoff Neal and Carlos Prates further amplifies UFC 319's highlight reel potential.

Ahead of Saturday's Chicago fight card, let's examine UFC 319's three best undercard fights.

Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico

UFC must have ambitions for Pico. The Bellator/PFL alum was immediately offered a fight with UFC's No. 1-ranked featherweight, Movsar Evloev. When Evloev pulled out, UFC pivoted to a PPV co-main event. Those are big stamps of approval. Pico and Murphy face unique challenges in taking the short-notice fight. Pico was training for a totally different style of fight than what will present itself in the Octagon on Saturday. For striker Murphy, he has three weeks to get into fighting shape against an unranked opponent. Pico, 28, is entering his athletic prime. A lifelong wrestler with dynamite power, Pico can make a serious splash in the UFC's featherweight division.

"I put my money where my mouth is," Pico told CBS Sports. "I say I'm the best fighter in the world, so they threw me in the ocean. It's sink or swim."

Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates

If you're a fan of knockouts, Neal vs. Prates is the fight for you. The welterweight contenders have knocked out more than 70% of their opponents, with Prates carrying the lion's share. Prates, a Fighting Nerds representative, had his rocket ship momentum stalled by Ian Machado Garry. Before that, Prates knocked out his four UFC opponents. Neal is a powerful, razor-sharp kickboxer. Neal has struggled with consistency against elite opponents, sometimes faltering under pressure while possessing the power to humble anyone. Prates isn't gun-shy, presenting a likely finish or Fight of the Night.

Jared Cannonier vs. Michael "Venom" Page

Cannonier and Page did not want this fight. Cannonier, 41, hoped to fight up the rankings after stopping Gregory Rodrigues. Page sought to climb the welterweight ladder. For reasons beyond his understanding, MVP struggled to find 170-pound matchups. His middleweight victory over "Shara Bullet" was supposed to be a detour, but he now finds himself with the chance to be ranked in two divisions. It's crazy to see longtime welterweight Page fighting former heavyweight Cannonier. Page's elusive style makes a fun or boring fight equally probable, but this odd couple booking stirs intrigue.

"You have to hit people bigger than you way more often to finish them," Page told CBS Sports about the difference between fighting at 170 and 185 pounds. "I'm a sniper, so I look for those really good shots. At middleweight, it won't be good enough. I need more output to get the finishes I want. I've worked on that."

Honorable mentions: Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura, King Green vs. Diego Ferreira, Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose