An unstoppable force and immovable object meet at UFC 319. Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, two juggernauts undefeated in the promotion, clash for the middleweight crown on Aug. 16 in Chicago.

Du Plessis and Chimaev are undefeated in 17 combined UFC appearances. Their trajectories are the inverse of one another. Du Plessis is the defending champion, exceeding expectations at every turn. Chimaev is the challenger, despite being identified early as a future UFC champion. Health complications and tough welterweight cuts delayed Chimaev's rise. During that time, Du Plessis cashed as an underdog against former champions Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya.

No co-main event has been announced less than a month before the card. UFC 319 has some interesting matchups, and a strong co-headliner could put it over the top. Longtime welterweight Michael "Venom" Page continues his 185-pound side quest against Jared Cannonier, a former heavyweight. Welterweight strikers Geoff Neal and Carlos Prates will also collide.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 319, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 319 fight card, odds

Khamzat Chimaev -180 vs. Dricus du Plessis (c) +140, middleweight title



Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates, welterweights

Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page, middleweights

Tim Elliot vs. Kai Asakara, flyweights

King Green vs. Diego Ferreria, lightweights

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweights

Jessica Andrade vs. Loopy Godinez, women's strawweights

Chase Hooper vs. Alexander Hernandez, lightweights

Edson Barboza vs Drakkar Klose, lightweights

Bryan Battle vs. Nursulton Ruziboev, middleweights

Karine Silva vs. JJ Aldrich, women's flyweights



UFC 319 info