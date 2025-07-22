UFC 319 -- Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Fight card, date, odds, location, rumors, complete guide
Du Plessis vs. Chimaev is one of the best fights MMA can produce this year
An unstoppable force and immovable object meet at UFC 319. Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, two juggernauts undefeated in the promotion, clash for the middleweight crown on Aug. 16 in Chicago.
Du Plessis and Chimaev are undefeated in 17 combined UFC appearances. Their trajectories are the inverse of one another. Du Plessis is the defending champion, exceeding expectations at every turn. Chimaev is the challenger, despite being identified early as a future UFC champion. Health complications and tough welterweight cuts delayed Chimaev's rise. During that time, Du Plessis cashed as an underdog against former champions Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya.
No co-main event has been announced less than a month before the card. UFC 319 has some interesting matchups, and a strong co-headliner could put it over the top. Longtime welterweight Michael "Venom" Page continues his 185-pound side quest against Jared Cannonier, a former heavyweight. Welterweight strikers Geoff Neal and Carlos Prates will also collide.
Below is the complete fight card for UFC 319, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.
UFC 319 fight card, odds
- Khamzat Chimaev -180 vs. Dricus du Plessis (c) +140, middleweight title
- Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates, welterweights
- Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page, middleweights
- Tim Elliot vs. Kai Asakara, flyweights
- King Green vs. Diego Ferreria, lightweights
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweights
- Jessica Andrade vs. Loopy Godinez, women's strawweights
- Chase Hooper vs. Alexander Hernandez, lightweights
- Edson Barboza vs Drakkar Klose, lightweights
- Bryan Battle vs. Nursulton Ruziboev, middleweights
- Karine Silva vs. JJ Aldrich, women's flyweights
UFC 319 info
- Date: Aug. 16
- Location: United Center -- Chicago
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV