UFC 319 -- Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Fight card, date, odds, start time, rumors, complete guide
Du Plessis vs. Chimaev is one of the best fights MMA can produce this year
UFC is back in the Windy City on Saturday night with its latest PPV offering. The main event is one of the best matchups possible on paper as middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis looks to defend his title against arguably the biggest star in the sport to never wear gold Khamzat Chimaev. It all goes down from the United Center in Chicago this weekend.
Du Plessis and Chimaev are undefeated in 17 combined UFC appearances. Their trajectories are the inverse of one another. Du Plessis is the defending champion, exceeding expectations at every turn. Chimaev is the challenger, despite being identified early as a future UFC champion. Health complications and tough welterweight cuts delayed Chimaev's rise. During that time, Du Plessis cashed as an underdog against former champions Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya.
The undercard features some interesting matchups on Saturday. Most notably, Aaron Pico is set to make his promotional debut when he takes on top prospect Lerone Murphy in the co-main event. Pico has been tabbed for greatness since before he even stepped foot inside a cage of any kind. The former Bellator MMA fighter struggled early in his career as he was put in against top fighters early. But he slowly found his footing and was closing in on title contention before Bellator was bought by PFL and his career stalled. Now, he gets a chance to make a splash in a prime slot.
Below is the complete fight card for UFC 319, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.
UFC 319 fight card, odds
- Khamzat Chimaev -220 vs. Dricus du Plessis (c) +180, middleweight title
- Aaron Pico -195 vs. Lerone Murphy +165 featherweights
- Carlos Prates -260 vs. Geoff Neal +210, welterweights
- Michael Page -180 vs. Jared Cannonier +150, middleweights
- Kai Asakara -300 vs. Tim Elliot +240, flyweights
- Michal Oleksiejczuk -220 vs. Gerald Meerschaert +180, middleweights
- Loopy Godinez -150 vs. Jessica Andrade +125, women's strawweights
- Chase Hooper -330 vs. Alexander Hernandez +260, lightweights
- Edson Barboza -160 vs Drakkar Klose +135, lightweights
- Bryan Battle -170 vs. Nursulton Ruziboev +145, middleweights
- Karine Silva -230 vs. Dione Barbosa +190, women's flyweights
UFC 319 info
- Date: Aug. 16
- Location: United Center -- Chicago
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV