UFC is back in the Windy City on Saturday night with its latest PPV offering. The main event is one of the best matchups possible on paper as middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis looks to defend his title against arguably the biggest star in the sport to never wear gold Khamzat Chimaev. It all goes down from the United Center in Chicago this weekend.

Du Plessis and Chimaev are undefeated in 17 combined UFC appearances. Their trajectories are the inverse of one another. Du Plessis is the defending champion, exceeding expectations at every turn. Chimaev is the challenger, despite being identified early as a future UFC champion. Health complications and tough welterweight cuts delayed Chimaev's rise. During that time, Du Plessis cashed as an underdog against former champions Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya.

The undercard features some interesting matchups on Saturday. Most notably, Aaron Pico is set to make his promotional debut when he takes on top prospect Lerone Murphy in the co-main event. Pico has been tabbed for greatness since before he even stepped foot inside a cage of any kind. The former Bellator MMA fighter struggled early in his career as he was put in against top fighters early. But he slowly found his footing and was closing in on title contention before Bellator was bought by PFL and his career stalled. Now, he gets a chance to make a splash in a prime slot.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 319, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 319 fight card, odds

Khamzat Chimaev -220 vs. Dricus du Plessis (c) +180, middleweight title

Aaron Pico -195 vs. Lerone Murphy +165 featherweights

Carlos Prates -260 vs. Geoff Neal +210, welterweights

Michael Page -180 vs. Jared Cannonier +150, middleweights

Kai Asakara -300 vs. Tim Elliot +240, flyweights

Michal Oleksiejczuk -220 vs. Gerald Meerschaert +180, middleweights

Loopy Godinez -150 vs. Jessica Andrade +125, women's strawweights

Chase Hooper -330 vs. Alexander Hernandez +260, lightweights

Edson Barboza -160 vs Drakkar Klose +135, lightweights

Bryan Battle -170 vs. Nursulton Ruziboev +145, middleweights

Karine Silva -230 vs. Dione Barbosa +190, women's flyweights



UFC 319 info

Date: Aug. 16

Aug. 16 Location: United Center -- Chicago

United Center -- Chicago Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 319 countdown