UFC 319 live updates, results -- Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Fight card, start time, odds

CHICAGO -- Since Khamzat Chimaev won two fights in 10 days to kick off his UFC career in 2020, a title shot has felt inevitable. Chimaev finally gets that opportunity on Saturday night when he challenges for Dricus du Plessis' middleweight championship in the main event of UFC 319.

Du Plessis is making his third defense of the title. After defeating Robert Whittaker in a title eliminator, du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland to win the belt. He then defended the belt against Israel Adesanya and in a rematch with Strickland, making for four consecutive wins over men who have held the championship.

In the night's co-main event, Aaron Pico will make his Octagon debut when he faces undefeated Lerone Murphy.

The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET.

UFC 319 fight card, odds