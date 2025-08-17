UFC 319 live updates, results -- Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Fight card, start time, odds
The middleweight title is on the line on Saturday night in Chicago
CHICAGO -- Since Khamzat Chimaev won two fights in 10 days to kick off his UFC career in 2020, a title shot has felt inevitable. Chimaev finally gets that opportunity on Saturday night when he challenges for Dricus du Plessis' middleweight championship in the main event of UFC 319.
Du Plessis is making his third defense of the title. After defeating Robert Whittaker in a title eliminator, du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland to win the belt. He then defended the belt against Israel Adesanya and in a rematch with Strickland, making for four consecutive wins over men who have held the championship.
In the night's co-main event, Aaron Pico will make his Octagon debut when he faces undefeated Lerone Murphy.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday, bringing you all the results and highlights from UFC 319 below. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET. Be sure to check out our predictions and picks for each main card fight as well.
UFC 319 fight card, odds
- Khamzat Chimaev -220 vs. Dricus du Plessis (c) +180, middleweight title
- Aaron Pico -195 vs. Lerone Murphy +165 featherweights
- Carlos Prates -260 vs. Geoff Neal +210, welterweights
- Michael Page -180 vs. Jared Cannonier +150, middleweights
- Kai Asakura -300 vs. Tim Elliot +240, flyweights
- Baisangur Susurkaev def. Eric Nolan via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)
- Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Gerald Meerschaert via first-round TKO (punches)
- Loopy Godinez def. Jessica Andrade via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Alexander Hernandez def. Chase Hooper via first-round knockout (punches)
- Drakkar Klose def. Edson Barboza via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-29)
- Karine Silva def. Dione Barbosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Joseph Morales def. Alibi Idiris via second-round submission (triangle choke)
The pay-per-view portion of the card gets underway with Asakara vs. Elliot. Asakara is a dynamic striker who can put opponents out in a flash. Elliot is a gritty veteran who is about to make his 20th walk to the UFC Octagon. Elliot can be a tricky striker, but his path to victory for this one will be to find a way to smother Asakara and take away his striking by outwrestling him.
This one gets the pay-per-view main card underway.
Susurkaev spent much of the first round showboating and taunting Nolan -- and he almost paid the price when Nolan got on a roll with heavy strikes late in the round. Susurkaev's grappling was too much for Nolan in the end, scoring strong takedowns in the first round and then taking Nolan down again in the second round where he was able to lock in a rear-naked choke/face crank and squeeze until Nolan was forced to tap.
Impressively, Susurkaev was on Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday and then got offered the slot on tonight's card.
Up next: The UFC 319 main card kicks off with Kai Asakara -300 vs. Tim Elliot +240, flyweights
Oleksiejczuk had no interest in playing around with Meerschaert's grappling and he capitalized on every moment in the stand-up game. Oleksiejczuk hurt Meerschaert several times, and each time Meerschaert was on the ground, he tried to encourage Oleksiejczuk to grapple, but Oleksiejczuk had no interest. Finally, after dropping Meerschaert with a heavy left hand, Oleksiejczuk felt he had his opponent hurt enough to go in for the kill, dropping strikes until referee Herb Dean jumped in to stop the fight.
Up next: Baisangur Susurkaev -950 vs. Eric Nolan +625, middleweights
This is the leader for Fight of the Night. Andrade tried to put a constant pace on Godinez, and it appeared to work, with Andrade the fresher, more active of the two in the second half. Despite the difference in output, when Godinez landed, it seemed to be with more authority and she reached down deep to land some clean shots in the final seconds.
A very solid fight with a lot of action and a hard-fought effort on both ends.
Up next: Michal Oleksiejczuk -220 vs. Gerald Meerschaert +180, middleweights
Hooper got off to a good start in this one, landing some clean strikes and leaving Hernandez looking for answers. Unfortunately for Hooper, his power was not enough to keep Hernandez's respect and that allowed Hernandez to start punching his way back into the fight. Things came to a close in the final seconds of the round, with Hernandez landing a beautiful straight right hand that dropped Hooper to the canvas. Hernandez pounced on his opportunity, landing punches until the referee jumped in at the 4:58 mark of the round.
Up next: Loopy Godinez -150 vs. Jessica Andrade +125, women's strawweights
CBS Sports' Brian Campbell has everything you need to know to be ready for the fights.
For a quick taste, Campbell is looking forward to the main event and thinks it's the kind of fight the sport could due with seeing more of:
"This matchup belongs on par with recent fights like Ilia Topuria-Max Holloway in 2024 and Islam Makhachev-Alexander Volknovski I in 2023, pairing P4P mainstays that appeal just as much to the casual audience."
Go read the full story for the five storylines you need to know ahead of the UFC 319 main card.
This was a solid fight with big moments in the striking. Klose did more visible damage, swelling up Barboza's eye with sharp punches, but Barboza was game to fire back with plenty of shots of his own, including many of his trademark spinning kicks.
In the end, Klose's boxing work was too good and his output great enough that he pulled off the minor upset after coming in as a +135 underdog.
The second preliminary bout of the night saw Silva outgrapple Barbosa enough to edge out a victory. Silva came close on a few submission attempts in the third round, but the crowd in Chicago's United Center did not believe she had done enough to get the win. Silva was booed loudly after the decision and during her post-fight interview.
With the win, Silva is now 5-1 in the UFC and bounced back from her lone Octagon defeat, a November 2024 decision loss to Viviane Araujo.
That's the question the CBS Sports experts attempted to answer ahead of Saturday's event. In a surprise, there was a nearly unanimous pick for who would come out on top in the middleweight championship main event between champ Dricus du Plessis and challenger Khamzat Chimaev.
Did the experts prefer Chimaev's wild mauling style that has produced many dominant victories? Or did they shade toward du Plessis' unorthodox style and deep gastank?
Also, who did they pick to take the win in the night's co-main event betwee the debuting Aaron Pico and undefeated Lerone Murphy? The winner of that fight may be propelled into a featherweight title fight in the near future.
