The UFC middleweight championship will be on the line when defending champion Dricus Du Plessis takes on unbeaten and third-ranked Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev. The main UFC 319 fight card from United Center in Chicago is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET. Du Plessis is coming off a title defense win by unanimous decision over Sean Strickland at UFC 312 this past February. Chimaev earned a win by submission over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 this past October.

Chimaev enters as the favorite at -270 (risk $270 to win $100), while Du Plessis is the underdog at +220 in the latest UFC 319 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Aaron Pico is the -170 favorite against Lerone Murphy (+142) in a featherweight bout. Before locking in any UFC 319 picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. In fact, he's up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card sports betting picks. His other highlights include calling an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card, and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Dustin Poirier (+190) against Benoit Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130).

Now, Vithlani has studied the UFC 319 fight card from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them. New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

Du Plessis vs. Chimaev preview

Du Plessis, 31, the first South African to win a UFC championship, has successfully defended his middleweight twice. He is also tied with Rich Franklin for he fourth-most UFC middleweight title wins with three. He is also a two-time Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night winner. His nine UFC middleweight wins in a row tied Chris Weidman for the third-longest win streak in UFC middleweight division history.

Du Plessis began his professional career in July 2013, winning his first four fights and 14 of 16 before joining UFC in 2020. In 25 career matches, Du Plessis has compiled a 23-2 overall record. He has nine wins by knockout, 11 by submission and three by decision. He was a 2024 First Team MMA All-Star. Check out SportsLine to see his picks and analysis.

Chimaev, 31, has been dominant. He has compiled a 24-0 career mark in freestyle wrestling, was unbeaten as an amateur in MMA, and has now started off his professional MMA career by going 14-0 since turning pro in May 2018. He won his first six matches, including four by knockout, before joining UFC. In his first UFC bout on July 16, 2020, he defeated John Phillips by submission in a middleweight match, earning Performance of the Night honors.

Just 10 days later, he knocked out Rhys McKee at 3:09 of the first round at UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs. Till. That broke the record for quickest turnaround between UFC wins. He also won Performance of the Night honors. He has earned six wins by knockout, six by submission and two by decision. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev selections here: Karine Silva (-198) to defeat Dione Barbosa (+164) in a women's flyweight matchup on the early preliminary card.

"Silva and Barbosa are skilled grapplers who are physical for the flyweight division, but I feel Silva has the edge. Silva is younger at 31 and has more MMA experience, with a pro record of 18-5. Barbosa sports a record of just 8-3 at age 33. Silva is coming off her first UFC loss to veteran striker Viviane Araujo in her last fight and learned some lessons against an experienced opponent. This is a matchup Silva can bounce back in by using her pressure striking to set up her physical grappling. Silva is also the much more dangerous Ju-Jitsu player, with her first four wins in the UFC coming by submission. Barbosa is a solid fighter who can compete, but I feel Silva is a level above her." New users can utilize the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev main fight card, odds

Vithlani has strong picks for Du Plessis vs. Chimaev and other bouts on the UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev card. He's also backing a fighter who "is a dynamic fighter with some incredible highlight finishes" to pull off a massive victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card picks, and find out.

UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds subject to change)

Dricus Du Plessis (+220) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (-270)

Lerone Murphy (+142) vs. Aaron Pico (-170)

Geoff Neal (+164) vs. Carlos Prates (-198)

Jared Cannonier (+170) vs. Michael Page (-205))

Tim Elliott (+240) vs. Kai Asakura (-298)