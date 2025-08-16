Name a better mixed martial arts fight this year than Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev. The UFC middleweight title fight headlines UFC 319 in Chicago on Saturday as 'DDP' looks to defend his crown once again.

Du Plessis and Chimaev are the middleweight division's two most physical forces. Du Plessis has earned his status as UFC's top dog with wins over Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland (twice). Chimaev, long deemed a future champion, literally caved Whittaker's teeth in with a chinlock to earn his title shot after years of waiting. Now, the two could blow the roof off the United Center on Saturday night.

Saturday's main event is the top draw by a mile, but the undercard is very entertaining. Former Bellator MMA standout Aaron Pico makes his UFC debut when he faces rising contender Lerone Murphy at featherweight. Pico will try to find better success than his other Bellator brethren who have struggled in making the jump this year like Patricio Pitbull and Patchy Mix.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night from the Windy City.

Where to watch UFC 319

Date: Aug. 16 | Location: United Center -- Chicago

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Watch live: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

UFC 319 fight card, odds