UFC 319 start time -- Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Where to watch, live stream, PPV price, undercard
All the information you need to watch UFC 319 live in Chicago
Name a better mixed martial arts fight this year than Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev. The UFC middleweight title fight headlines UFC 319 in Chicago on Saturday as 'DDP' looks to defend his crown once again.
Du Plessis and Chimaev are the middleweight division's two most physical forces. Du Plessis has earned his status as UFC's top dog with wins over Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland (twice). Chimaev, long deemed a future champion, literally caved Whittaker's teeth in with a chinlock to earn his title shot after years of waiting. Now, the two could blow the roof off the United Center on Saturday night.
Saturday's main event is the top draw by a mile, but the undercard is very entertaining. Former Bellator MMA standout Aaron Pico makes his UFC debut when he faces rising contender Lerone Murphy at featherweight. Pico will try to find better success than his other Bellator brethren who have struggled in making the jump this year like Patricio Pitbull and Patchy Mix.
Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night from the Windy City.
Where to watch UFC 319
Date: Aug. 16 | Location: United Center -- Chicago
Start time: 10 p.m. ET
Watch live: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99
UFC 319 fight card, odds
- Khamzat Chimaev -220 vs. Dricus du Plessis (c) +180, middleweight title
- Aaron Pico -195 vs. Lerone Murphy +165 featherweights
- Carlos Prates -260 vs. Geoff Neal +210, welterweights
- Michael Page -180 vs. Jared Cannonier +150, middleweights
- Kai Asakara -300 vs. Tim Elliot +240, flyweights
- Baisangur Susurkaev -950 vs. Eric Nolan +625, middleweights
- Michal Oleksiejczuk -220 vs. Gerald Meerschaert +180, middleweights
- Loopy Godinez -150 vs. Jessica Andrade +125, women's strawweights
- Chase Hooper -330 vs. Alexander Hernandez +260, lightweights
- Edson Barboza -160 vs Drakkar Klose +135, lightweights
- Karine Silva -230 vs. Dione Barbosa +190, women's flyweights
- Alibi Idiris -455 vs. Joseph Morales +350, flyweights