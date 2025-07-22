UFC 320 is set with two title fights: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 and Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen. On Tuesday, the mixed martial arts promotion finalized the headliners for their Oct. 4 pay-per-view.

UFC CEO Dana White announced multiple fights for UFC 320, taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 is the main event with Dvalishvili vs. Sandhagen serving as the chief support bout. White revealed a third fight for the event, a possible title eliminator between light heavyweights Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Light heavyweight champion Ankalaev makes his first title defense after beating Pereira in March. The tepid fight improved Ankalaev's winning streak to 14 while ending Pereira's exciting title reign, which saw "Poatan" knock out four opponents in 11 months.

Dvalishvili vs. Sandhagen is a fresh bantamweight fight that many fans have called for. UFC bantamweight champion Dvalishvili was dominant in his second title defense, submitting Sean O'Malley after previously beating him by decision to win the title. An undisputed title shot has long eluded Sandhagen, but a TKO win over former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo put him in prime position for this opportunity.

Speaking of undisputed titles, White also announced that Tom Aspinall, who was recently elevated to undisputed heavyweight champion after Jon Jones retired, will defend his title at UFC 321 against Ciryl Gane in November.