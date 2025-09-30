There's a lot to like about UFC 320's takeover of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira run it back, plus Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen clash for the bantamweight title. The undercard has gems, too.

Here are six words to get your heart pumping: Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. This surefire banger is part of an interesting blend of UFC 320 storylines. Saturday's pay-per-view offers sheer violence, crossroads fights and second chances. Saturday's pay-per-view is arguably one of the deepest this year.

Ahead of UFC 320, take a closer look at three undercard fights worthy of your attention.

Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Someone will certainly leave this fight $50,000 richer. Prochazka vs. Rountree screams Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night. Both men are coming off wins against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, where they showed improved decision-making. Prochazka is violence personified. The former UFC champion is statistically one of the sport's most dangerous finishers, stopping 30 opponents in 31 wins. While Rountree isn't quite as dangerous a finisher, he's the superior technical striker. Rountree gave Alex Pereira a tough time early in their title fight and showed tremendous heart. By contrast, "Poatan" easily dissected Prochazka in their two fights. Prochaka's "live by the sword, die by the sword" mentality almost always guarantees a finish. And for that, we're grateful.

Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal

Emmett vs. Zalal is great crossroads matchmaking. Longtime contender Emmett is a juggernaut. He has power in his hands and an indomitable will. His 2023 KO of Bryce Mitchell is one of the scariest one-punch knockouts ever. He lasted five brutal rounds against Ilia Topuria, and Emmett's one KO loss left him with multiple facial fractures. That being said, Emmett is 40 and has lost three of his last four fights. Challenging for an interim featherweight title is as close as he'll come to being champion. Zalal's comeback story is inspiring. He was released from the UFC after a four-fight winless stretch that included a decision loss to current lightweight champion Topuria. Zalal reinvented himself on the regional scene, finishing three opponents to earn a second chance in the big leagues. Zalal is 4-0 since coming back, including three stoppages and a win over Calvin Kattar that put him in the UFC's official featherweight top 10. For Emmett, a win is crucial for relevancy. For Zalal, a win springboards him into the big leagues.

Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wiklacz

Mix completely imploded in his UFC debut. Mix talked a big game heading into UFC 316, but Mario Bautista made him look like a rookie. The former Bellator bantamweight champion fell painfully short of personal expectations and the expectations of analysts. However, he wouldn't be the first Bellator champion to change their fortunes after a failed UFC debut. Eddie Alvarez lost his UFC intro to Donald Cerrone before later becoming the lightweight champ. Patricio Pitbull recently bounced back after losing to Yair Rodriguez.

Mix clearly wasn't ready for the bantamweight elite, but he could breathe new life into his career by beating Wiklacz. The Polish fighter is undefeated in seven fights. Wiklacz enters the UFC off a successful KSW bantamweight title defense, where he earned a Submission of the Night and Fight of the Night bonus after choking his opponent unconscious. This bantamweight title presents a second chance for Mix, while giving another intriguing prospect the platform for a thrilling debut.

Honorable mention: Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer