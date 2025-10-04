UFC 320 is rife with storylines. Magomed Ankalaev starts his championship journey, Alex Pereira seeks redemption, Merab Dvalishvili hunts legendary status and Cory Sandhagen finally gets his moment. It all takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Ankalaev and Pereira run back their title fight from UFC 313. In March, Ankalaev neutralized Pereira's ferocious knockout power to win the light heavyweight crown. "Poatan" claims to be much healthier heading into the rematch, as he looks to evoke his old self, the killer who knocked out four opponents in title fights in less than a year.

Dvalishvili aims to further his case as the all-time best bantamweight champion. He has a lofty goal to notch four title defenses in 12 months. That requires him to defend his title by Jan. 18, but it's only possible if he beats Sandhagen. A dynamic threat from everywhere, Sandhagen's rise is a major success story. Often the bridesmaid and never the bride, the four UFC fighters to beat "The Sandman" immediately fought for an undisputed title. On Saturday, it's finally Sandhagen's turn.

UFC 320 offers a strong undercard. Leading the non-title fights is Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. This Fight of the Night frontrunner pits two of the light heavyweight division's most violent strikers. Prochazka is in the highest percentile of finishers, stopping 30 opponents in 31 wins. Prochazka is a tall order for anyone, but Rountree's elite Muay Thai game could end a fight at any moment.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night from Sin City.

Where to watch UFC 320

Date: Oct. 4 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Early prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET and can be seen on FX/ESPN+

Televised prelims begin at 8 pm. ET and can been seen on FX/ESPN+

Main card begins at 10 p.m. ET

Watch live: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

UFC 320 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings