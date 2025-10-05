UFC 320 live updates, results: Fight card led by Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 main event, start time
A pair of title fights top the marquee in Las Vegas on Saturday when the light heavyweight and bantamweight titles are up for grabs
The mixed martial arts leader is back with a bang. UFC 320 features a championship double-header: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 and Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen. The action kicks off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Ankalaev, the UFC light heavyweight champion, makes his first title defense against the man he took it from. Ankalaev could extend his undefeated streak to 15 with consecutive wins over the former champ. Pereira looks to rekindle the violence that spurred him to four knockouts in title fights in less than a year.
Saturday's co-main event is arguably better than the headliner. Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, arguably the best bantamweight ever, already holds records in the division and is close to setting more. Sandhagen fell just short of an undisputed title fight four separate times. On Saturday, the dynamic bantamweight can make up for his previous shortcomings by cashing as a major underdog.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the televised prelim broadcast at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m., so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.
UFC 320 fight card, odds
- Magomed Ankalaev (c) -260 vs. Alex Pereira +210, light heavyweight title
- Merab Dvalishvili (c) -360 vs. Cory Sandhagen +280, bantamweight title
- Jiri Prochazka -180 vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. +150, light heavyweights
- Youssef Zalal -430 vs. Josh Emmett +330, featherweights
- Joe Pyfer -240 vs. Abus Magomedov +200, middleweights
- Daniel Santos -140 vs. Yoo Joo-Sang +120, featherweights
- Jakub Wiklacz def. Patchy Mix via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Edmen Shahbazyan def. Andre Muniz +225 via first-round TKO (punches and elbows)
- Punahele Soriano def. Nikolay Veretennikov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Macy Chiasson def. Yana Santos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Farid Basharat def. Chris Gutierrez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Ramiz Brahimaj def. Austin Vanderford via second-round submission (guillotine choke)
- Veronica Hardy def. Brogan Walker via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
CBS Sports' Brent Brookhouse has you covered with the best bets to make for tonight's pay-per-view.
Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree is a coin flip fight that could end at any second. Taking the prop bet for under 1.5 rounds (+114) is a sensible choice. Looking for more bang for your buck? Consider wagering on rising contender Youseff Zalal to submit Josh Emmett (+450).
Take a look at this article for the full guide.
The Shahbazyan retribution arc continues. Shahbazyan scored his biggest win in six years, knocking out Muniz with two seconds left in the opening round. Shahbazyan stunned Muniz with a check left hook. Muniz couldn't hide the damage. The Brazilian veteran stumbled backwards as Shahbazyan blitzed forward. "The Golden Boy" dropped Muniz, landing numerous ground strikes until the referee intervened. The official stoppage came at 4:58 of Round 1.
Shahbazyan started his career 11-0. A training partner of former UFC champion Ronda Rousey, he seemed poised for big things after scoring a head kick KO of Brad Tavares at UFC 244: Diaz vs. Masivdal. Instead, he suffered a fall from grace, losing three straight fights. Shahbazyan, 27, now rides a three-fight winning streak, his first since the train came off the track five years ago.
Next up is former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix against former KSW champ Jakub Wiklacz. Mix imploded in his UFC debut, losing to Mario Bautista in a performance shameful for a former world champion. Mix looks to redeem himself against a tough champion from a reputable promotion.
Many proclaim Dvalishvili as the all-time greatest bantamweight, but he can make his case undeniable this year. Should he beat Cory Sandahagen tonight, he wants to turn around and defend the title against Petr Yan on Nov. 15. A second win over Yan would make Dvalishvili the only UFC champion to notch four title defenses in 12 months or less.
"I want to be busy. I'm healthy, and I want to set a record with four UFC title fights in one year," Dvalishvili told CBS Sports. "That would be great on my resume."
Dvalishvili already holds a record 12-fight winning streak in the division. Winning his next two fights would tie him with Aljamain Sterling for all-time bantamweight wins (14) and TJ Dillashaw for bantamweight title defenses (5). Read the full interview with Dvalishvili below.
Soriano wasn't satisfied with a decisive win over Veretennikov. Soriano, a reputable knockout artist, repeatedly took down Veretennikov in their fight. Soriano wasn't pursuing takedowns aggressively, but Veretennikov's obsession with jumping the guillotine put the fight there. Soriano racked up ground strikes for a clear 30-27 unanimous decision. Soriano is now a perfect 3-0 since dropping to welterweight after losing four of his last five fights as a middleweight.
The early preliminary card is over, and the televised prelims begin. First up is Edmen Shahbazyan, seeking his first winning streak since his debut run against perennial contender Andre Muniz.
Anakalaev doesn't care much for Pereira's health claims. Pereira told CBS Sports he was operating at about "40%" health in a losing effort to Ankalaev at UFC 313. Ankalaev argued that he wasn't at his best either, having to train while fasting for Ramadan.
"It was the holy month of Ramadan, so I wasn't able to prepare the way I needed to prepare either," Ankalaev told CBS Sports' Brent Brookhouse. "So, I don't think he should even mention the 40% because everybody knows that I had a much harder camp than he did and a harder time preparing."
Take a look at Ankalaev's full thoughts ahead of tonight's rematch with Perera.
Chiasson vs. Santos was dramatic down the stretch. Santos surprised Chiasson, the betting favorite, with a strong first round. Santos landed with a plethora of clinch knees and a front kick that snapped her opponent's head back. The second round was more competitive, but Santos edged it out with her Muay Thai. Chiasson, who missed weight by 1.5 pounds, nearly changed her fortunes in Round 3. Chiasson took down Santos and, with one minute left, worked towards a rear-naked choke. Chiasson had the submission locked over Santos' chin, which allowed her to survive to the bell. All three judges scored the bout 29-28 for Santos, who -- despite a badly swollen cheekbone -- raised her hand in victory.
Next up, we move up to welterweight for a violent clash between Punahele Soriano and Nikolay Veretennikov.
Ankalaev was able to control much of the action when he took the light heavyweight championship from Pereira at UFC 313. Pereira says things will be different this time around, with his focus renewed and his body healed.
"I have no doubt. I am very well prepared and I trained very good so I should be ready for this fight," Pereira told CBS Sports. "Honestly, I was about 40% in that fight on that night. Obviously, it's going to be much more this time. But [even] if I'm only 50%, that 10% is going to make such a difference that I'm going to leave no doubt for the fight."
Check out the rest of what Pereira had to tell CBS Sports ahead of his titanic rematch with Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 320.
The women's bantamweights take center stage next. Chiasson, a two-to-one favorite, missed weight by 1.5 pounds. Santos is coming off consecutive wins over Chelsea Chandler and former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate. Both women are ranked inside the UFC's official women's bantamweight top 10.
Basharat outclassed Gutierrez for most of the fight. Basharat, who improved to 13-0 with a unanimous decision win on Saturday, stunned Gutierrez with superior striking. Gutierrez had a late flurry in Round 3, where he dropped Basharat, but couldn't get the finish in time. Gutierrez did a great job working his way back into the fight, but couldn't cover enough ground to turn the tide. Basharat was awarded clear 29-28 scorecards from all three judges.
The preliminary card is underway. We'll have fight recaps and video highlights leading up to the main card, where we'll start sharing round-by-round play-by-play. No need to refresh or click away. Everything you need is right here.
CBS Sports' Brian Campbell has you covered with a look at the five biggest storylines for tonight's action. Among the things to know, is that Alex Pereira is refocused and healthy heading into his main event rematch with light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev.
- Campbell: "Pereira's trainer, former UFC champion Glover Teixeira, mentioned on "UFC Countdown" that the training camp for UFC 320 was much different than prior bouts, when Pereira often traveled throughout the build to his title fights to make public appearances. This time, they focused exclusively on rebuilding Pereira's gas tank at age 38 and the always stoic "Poatan" has appeared uncharacteristically agitated this time whenever Ankalaev is mentioned, including during a run-in the two had at the UFC Performance Institute last week where Pereira accused his opponent of hiding from him out of fear. An injured and ill Pereira might have been neutralized in their first meeting but the fight was still close on the scorecards as Pereira rallied in Round 5 to narrowly lose by a score of 48-47 on two of three judges' scorecards. Expect a hungry Pereira to be much more aggressive in their rematch, which is a scary thought to consider."
Give the article a read to find out what you need to know heading into Saturday night's stacked UFC 320 card.
