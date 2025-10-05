UFC 320 live updates, results: Fight card led by Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 main event, start time

The mixed martial arts leader is back with a bang. UFC 320 features a championship double-header: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 and Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen. The action kicks off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Ankalaev, the UFC light heavyweight champion, makes his first title defense against the man he took it from. Ankalaev could extend his undefeated streak to 15 with consecutive wins over the former champ. Pereira looks to rekindle the violence that spurred him to four knockouts in title fights in less than a year.

Saturday's co-main event is arguably better than the headliner. Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, arguably the best bantamweight ever, already holds records in the division and is close to setting more. Sandhagen fell just short of an undisputed title fight four separate times. On Saturday, the dynamic bantamweight can make up for his previous shortcomings by cashing as a major underdog.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the televised prelim broadcast at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m., so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.

UFC 320 fight card, odds