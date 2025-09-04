Alex Pereira is seeking revenge. Seven months ago, Magomed Ankalaev beat Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship. "Poatan" has a chance to redeem himself in a title rematch at UFC 320 on Oct. 4.

Pereira became a key player for the UFC through activity, defending his title four times in 13 months. A string of vicious knockouts made him a fan-favorite, but Ankalaev nullified that threat at UFC 313. Ankalaev, widely believed to be the better wrestler, outstruck Pereira in a largely forgettable fight. Pereira tries to redeem his surprisingly tepid last showing, while Ankalaev tries to cement himself as unequivocally the better man.

UFC 320's co-main event is a fight fans have wanted for a long time. UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is on a dominant run after beating Sean O'Malley (twice) and Umar Nurmagomedov. Dvalishvili can extend his record for the longest bantamweight win streak by fending off his next challenger. Cory Sandhagen has long been tabbed as a future champion. After repeatedly falling just short of a breakout, "The Sandman" finally gets his shot at undisputed gold.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 320, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 320 fight card, odds

Magomed Ankalaev (c) -210 vs. Alex Pereira +160, light heavyweight title

Merab Dvalishvili (c) -380 vs. Cory Sandhagen +260, bantamweight title

Jiri Prochazka -180 vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. +150, light heavyweights

Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal, featherweights

Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer, middleweights

Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz, middleweights

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz, middleweights

Chris Gutierrez vs. Farid Basharat, bantamweight

Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos, women's bantamweights

Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wiklacz, bantamweights

Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker, women's flyweights

UFC 320 info