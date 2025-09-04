UFC 320 -- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2: Fight card, date, odds, location, rumors, complete guide
The light heavyweights are set to run it back while a new challenger contends for the bantamweight title
Alex Pereira is seeking revenge. Seven months ago, Magomed Ankalaev beat Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship. "Poatan" has a chance to redeem himself in a title rematch at UFC 320 on Oct. 4.
Pereira became a key player for the UFC through activity, defending his title four times in 13 months. A string of vicious knockouts made him a fan-favorite, but Ankalaev nullified that threat at UFC 313. Ankalaev, widely believed to be the better wrestler, outstruck Pereira in a largely forgettable fight. Pereira tries to redeem his surprisingly tepid last showing, while Ankalaev tries to cement himself as unequivocally the better man.
UFC 320's co-main event is a fight fans have wanted for a long time. UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is on a dominant run after beating Sean O'Malley (twice) and Umar Nurmagomedov. Dvalishvili can extend his record for the longest bantamweight win streak by fending off his next challenger. Cory Sandhagen has long been tabbed as a future champion. After repeatedly falling just short of a breakout, "The Sandman" finally gets his shot at undisputed gold.
Below is the complete fight card for UFC 320, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.
UFC 320 fight card, odds
- Magomed Ankalaev (c) -210 vs. Alex Pereira +160, light heavyweight title
- Merab Dvalishvili (c) -380 vs. Cory Sandhagen +260, bantamweight title
- Jiri Prochazka -180 vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. +150, light heavyweights
- Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal, featherweights
- Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer, middleweights
- Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz, middleweights
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz, middleweights
- Chris Gutierrez vs. Farid Basharat, bantamweight
- Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos, women's bantamweights
- Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wiklacz, bantamweights
- Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker, women's flyweights
UFC 320 info
- Date: Oct. 4
- Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV