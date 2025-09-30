Alex Pereira is seeking revenge. Seven months ago, Magomed Ankalaev beat Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship. "Poatan" has a chance to redeem himself in a title rematch at UFC 320 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pereira became a key player for the UFC through activity, defending his title four times in 13 months. A string of vicious knockouts made him a fan-favorite, but Ankalaev nullified that threat at UFC 313. Ankalaev, widely believed to be the better wrestler, outstruck Pereira in a largely forgettable fight. Pereira tries to redeem his surprisingly tepid last showing, while Ankalaev tries to cement himself as unequivocally the better man.

UFC 320's co-main event is a fight fans have wanted for a long time. UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is on a dominant run after beating Sean O'Malley (twice) and Umar Nurmagomedov. Dvalishvili can extend his record for the longest bantamweight win streak by fending off his next challenger. Cory Sandhagen has long been tabbed as a future champion. After repeatedly falling just short of a breakout, "The Sandman" finally gets his shot at undisputed gold.

Plus, the undercard could produce a new contender to the 205-pound title in the main event. Former champion Jiri Prochazka looks to stay relevant atop the division when he takes on former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. Prochazka has suffered a pair of brutal knockout losses to Pereira in title fights. But the native of the Czech Republic has been a forced in every other fight he's had in UFC. Prochazka is coming off a vicious knockout of Jamahal Hill in January. Rountree Jr., meanwhile, has also been on quite the run of late. His only loss in the last three years came against Pereira as well, but the American has been on a destructive run outside of that fight with a 6-1 record that includes four knockouts.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 320, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 320 fight card, odds

Magomed Ankalaev (c) -260 vs. Alex Pereira +210, light heavyweight title

Merab Dvalishvili (c) -360 vs. Cory Sandhagen +280, bantamweight title

Jiri Prochazka -180 vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. +150, light heavyweights

Youssef Zalal -430 vs. Josh Emmett +330, featherweights

Joe Pyfer -240 vs. Abus Magomedov +200, middleweights

Ateba Gautier -1000 vs. Ozzy Diaz +650, middleweights

Edmen Shahbazyan -275 vs. Andre Muniz +225, middleweights

Farid Basharat -450 vs. Chris Gutierrez +350, bantamweight

Daniel Santos -140 vs. Yoo Joo-Sang +120, featherweights

Macy Chiasson -180 vs. Yana Santos +150, women's bantamweights

Patchy Mix -275 vs. Jakub Wiklacz +225, bantamweights

Punahele Soriano -260 vs. Nikolay Veretennikov +210, welterweights

Austin Vanderford -280 vs. Ramiz Brahimaj +230, welterweights

Veronica Hardy -650 vs. Brogan Walker +450, women's flyweights

UFC 320 info

Date: Oct. 4

Oct. 4 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 320 countdown