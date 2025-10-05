Another PPV is in the books and this was a doozy. UFC 320 gave fans some incredible moments to savor over the next few weeks as Alex Pereira smashed Magomed Ankalaev to regain his light heavyweight title and Merab Dvalishvili beat down Cory Sandhagen to retain his title and extend his remarkable win streak.

Pereira's win put the title back around his waist after a stunning defeat at the hands of Ankalaev six months earlier. Pereira said that he was well below 100% for that fight and would prove it on Saturday. He did just that in dropping Ankalaev early and forcing the TKO stoppage just 80 seconds in.

Dvalishvili, meanwhile, blitzed through Sandhagen after a shaky opening round. The native of Georgia set a UFC record with his 20 takedowns in the fight and 117 total in his career. He suffocated Sandhagen with his relentless pressure and wrestling to earn the unanimous decision win and pick up his 13th straight win.

Elsewhere on the card, another light heavyweight made a statement as Jiri Prochazka scored a stunning knockout of Khalil Rountree Jr. in the third round of a fight he was losing. As has become the case with every Prochazka fight, he's never out of it until the referee says so and he proved once again that he has fight-changing power no matter the situation.

CBS Sports was with you throughout fight week with the latest news, in-depth features and betting advice to consider. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 320 fight card, results

Alex Pereira def. Magomed Ankalaev (c) via first-round TKO (punches)

Merab Dvalishvili (c) def. Cory Sandhagen

Jiri Prochazka def. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Youssef Zalal def. Josh Emmett via first-round submission (armbar)

Joe Pyfer def. Abus Magomedov via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Ateba Gautier def. Tre'ston Vines via first-round TKO

Daniel Santos def. Yoo Joo-Sang via second-round TKO

Jakub Wiklacz def. Patchy Mix via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Edmen Shahbazyan def. Andre Muniz +225 via first-round TKO (punches and elbows)

Punahele Soriano def. Nikolay Veretennikov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Macy Chiasson def. Yana Santos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Farid Basharat def. Chris Gutierrez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ramiz Brahimaj def. Austin Vanderford via second-round submission (guillotine choke)

Veronica Hardy def. Brogan Walker via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC 320 countdown