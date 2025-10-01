The UFC bantamweight championship has produced flashes of brilliance but never the enduring grandeur of other divisions. Anderson Silva nor Georges St-Pierre anchor its history. Reigning champion Merab Dvalishvili is on the verge of changing that.

Dvalishvili defends the UFC bantamweight title against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320. He enters as a heavy four-to-one favorite against the challenger. He also eyes a rematch against Petr Yan before the year's end, which would mark an astonishing fourth title defense in a calendar year. If Dvalishvili beats Sandhagen and Yan again, as he did in a lopsided decision two years ago, it would cement what many already call the best bantamweight run ever.

"I want to be busy. I'm healthy, and I want to set a record with four UFC title fights in one year," Dvalishvili told CBS Sports. "That would be great on my resume."

Dvalishvili's push for four title fights in 12 months underscores his drive. The native of Georgia opened 2025 with a win over Umar Nurmagomedov where he entered the fight as a betting underdog to the cousin of legendary lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. He passed that test with flying colors before being booked for a rematch with Sean O'Malley in June, where he scored a brutal submission of the former titleholder.

Instead of giving himself an extra month or so to heal from Saturday's fight to may be get booked on the upcoming December PPV to close out 2025, Merab wants to fight at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 15 for UFC 322 -- just six weeks later.

It sounds reckless, but Dvalishvili isn't one for empty promises.

Dvalishvili already owns the longest win streak in bantamweight history (12). He's two victories shy of tying Aljamain Sterling's divisional wins record and Dillashaw's five title defenses. Looking at the current contenders, it's believable he'll get there. He's beaten everyone in the UFC's bantamweight top five except Sandhagen.

Zoom out, and the records keep piling up. He recently passed St-Pierre for most UFC takedowns (97) and is poised to be the first to hit triple digits. His 13-fight winning streak -- including a catchweight bout -- ties him with GSP, Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway. Three more wins would match Silva's 16-fight streak, untouched for 13 years.

"Hard work got me here. I don't think I'm special..." Dvalishvili previously told CBS Sports. "I still have the same motivation as before. I'm still trying to be a better version of myself. Yes, I'm a champion. I have this status and respect. But I'm a regular guy.

"I tell people, 'You have to work hard.' Sometimes hard work beats talent. I think that's who I am. I'm still trying to improve. I'm still trying to work harder and get better. I want to keep this belt, make new records and inspire more people."

Still, to say bantamweight never had a great champion would overlook those who laid the groundwork for what Dvalishvili is chasing.

Dominick Cruz set the standard from the beginning. As reigning WEC champion, he was awarded the inaugural UFC bantamweight title at the promotion's final event before its merger. Cruz beat "Mighty Mouse" in his first defense before vacating due to injuries. Four years later, he made a thunderous return, dethroning TJ Dillashaw to become a two-time champ. But a one-sided loss to Cody Garbrandt and recurring health issues stalled his UFC legacy, even if his WEC reign is untouchable.

Dillashaw has the next best claim. A two-time champion, he revolutionized the division with elusive movement and finishing instincts. His bitter feud with ex-teammate Garbrandt remains the best rivalry in the division's history. But losses to Cruz and Henry Cejudo, and a career-ending shoulder injury, kept him from closing the case as the bantamweight G.O.A.T.

Dvalishvili is primed to be the storied champion bantamweight lacks -- one who can enter pound-for-pound, all-time conversations without being immediately laughed out of the room. Some, including rival Sean O'Malley, already call him the best. Fittingly, it's not a label the Georgian-born, American immigrant -- whose self-belief stems from humility and hard work -- is willing to claim.

"I will never call myself the best bantamweight," Dvalishvili said. "I am still an active fighter... Maybe when I finish my career, I'll call myself what I was. But right now, I'm active and my goal is to continue step-by-step moving forward."