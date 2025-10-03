For the second time this year, champion Magomed Ankalaev will face top-contender Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship at UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 on Saturday. Ankalaev earned the title with a unanimous decision over Pereira at UFC 313 this past March. The main UFC 320 fight card from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET. Ankalaev is on a three-bout winning streak after a no-contest with Johnny Walker in October 2023.

Ankalaev enters as the favorite at -285 (risk $285 to win $100), while Pereira is the underdog at +230 in the latest UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili is the -395 favorite against Cory Sandhagen (+310) in a bantamweight championship bout.

Vithlani, who is also known as Danny Brasco, is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. In fact, he's up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card sports betting picks.

His other highlights include calling an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Dustin Poirier (+190) against Benoit Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130).

Ankalaev vs. Pereira preview

Ankalaev, 33, has been dominant, winning 12 of his last 14 matches, with one draw and one no contest. His last defeat came on March 17, 2018, when he lost by submission to Paul Craig at UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Volkov. It was also his first bout after being signed by UFC. Ankaleav is 20-1 overall since turning pro in January 2014, when he earned a majority decision over Vasily Babich.

Ankalaev is the first Russian UFC light heavyweight champion. He is a four-time Performance of the Night winner, and is tied with Carlos Ulberg for the second longest win streak in UFC light heavyweight division history at nine. He also has the fifth longest unbeaten streak in UFC history at 14. He is a three-time World MMA Association champion. Check out SportsLine to see his picks and analysis.

Pereira, 38, is the 10th in the UFC men's pound for pound rankings. He is a former UFC light heavyweight champion with three successful title defenses. He is also a one-time middleweight title holder, and is the first and only fighter to win both the UFC middleweight and light heavyweight championships. He is a five-time Performance of the Night winner, and one-time Fight of the Night performer.

Pereira began his professional career in October 2015, losing by submission to Quemuel Ottoni at Jungle Fight 82. He won his next three fights before joining UFC in November 2021. Pereira has compiled a 12-3 record with 10 wins by knockout and two by decision. He has also been a successful kickboxer, compiling a 33-7 record with 21 knockout wins. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira predictions

We'll reveal one of Brasco's UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira selections here: Punahale Soriano (-340) to defeat Nikolay Veretennikov (+270) in a welterweight matchup on the early preliminary card.

"Soriano has elevated his game since joining Xtreme Cotoure MMA gym," Vithlani said. "He is now on a two-fight win streak in which he controlled one opponent with his wrestling and put the other's lights out with his knockout power. Soriano throws heavy hooks and overhand shots, which help him close the distance to get to his wrestling attack. Veretennikov may be the more technical striker, but I think he will be taken down multiple times. In his last fight against a 21-year-old prospect, Veretennikov won a split decision that I do not feel he deserved. Against the veteran wrestler Austin Vanderford, Veretennikov had no answers with his defensive grappling and was totally dominated on the mat. Soriano can look to exploit him on the ground."

UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira main fight card, odds

(Odds subject to change)

Magomed Ankalaev (-250) vs. Alex Pereira (+210)

Merab Dvalishvili (-375) vs. Cory Sandhagen (+295)

Jiri Prochazka (-180) vs. Khalil Rountree (+150)

Josh Emmett (+340) vs. Youseff Zalal (-440)

Abus Magomedov (+195) vs. Joe Pyfer (-240)