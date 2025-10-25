The UFC heavyweight championship will be on the line on Saturday when champion Tom Aspinall takes on No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane at UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane. Aspinall first won the interim UFC heavyweight championship with a knockout of Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 in November 2023, and defended the title with a knockout of Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in July 2024. He was promoted to undisputed champion on June 21, 2025. Gane is coming off a split decision win over Alexander Volkov at UFC 310 last December. The main card from Etihad Arena at Yas Island/Yas West, United Arab Emirates is set to begin at 2 p.m. ET, with the prelims beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

Aspinall enters as the favorite at -345 (risk $345 to win $100), while Gane is the underdog at +275 in the latest UFC 321 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern is the -148 favorite against Virna Jandiroba (+124) in a women's strawweight championship bout.

Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. In fact, he's up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card sports betting picks.

His other highlights include calling an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Dustin Poirier (+190) against Benoit Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130).

Aspinall vs. Gane preview

Aspinall, 32, has been on a roll. He's won 11 of his last 12 bouts, including a redemption win over Blaydes, who had defeated Aspinall at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall in July 2022. He turned pro in December 2014 in Manchester, England, and made his UFC debut in July 2020. For his career, he is 15-3 overall with 12 wins by knockout and three by submission.

Aspinall is a highly-decorated fighter, earning Performance of the Night honors seven times, which is tied for the fourth-most in UFC history. He has the shortest average fight time in UFC history at 2:02, and has the second-most knockdowns per 15 minutes at 4.09. In 2020, he ranked ninth for UFC Newcomer of the Year, and was No. 3 for UFC Submission of the Year in 2022. In 2024, he earned two MMA awards – Breakthrough Fighter of the Year and Comeback of the Year. Check out SportsLine to see his picks and analysis.

Gane, 35, who fights out of Paris, France, began his professional fight career in August 2018. He earned knockout wins in his first three bouts, catching the attention of UFC. He made his promotional debut in August 2019, earning a submission win over Raphael Pessoa at UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2. He went on to win his first 10 matches of his career, including a third-round knockout of Derrick Lewis to win the interim UFC heavyweight championship and Performance of the Night honors in August 2021.

In 15 career matches, he has compiled a 13-2 mark. He has six wins by knockout, three by submission and four by decision. He was the UFC second-ranked Newcomer of the Year in 2019, and was the No. 3 Fighter of the Year in 2021. In 2022, he had the seventh-ranked Fight of the Year with a third-round knockout of Tai Tuivasa at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane predictions

Jose Delgado (-155) to defeat Nathaniel Wood (+130) in a featherweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"Delgado is a rising featherweight prospect who looks to be legit," Vithlani said. "Training out of MMA Lab gym, Delgado is a rangy and explosive striker who throws nasty knees and elbows. In his last fight, Delgado knocked out a fighter with great durability in under 30 seconds. Standing 5-foot-11 with a 73-inch reach, Delgado is big for the weight class and will have a considerable size advantage. Wood is a tactical kickboxer with strong UFC experience, and he will provide a step-up in competition for Delgado. However, I don't think he'll be able to outpoint Delgado for three rounds. Delgado is the more dangerous and aggressive fighter, and he's never been finished in his young 10-1 pro career. I think Delgado's size and pressure will win him this fight."

UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane main fight card, odds

(Odds subject to change)

Tom Aspinall (-345) vs. Ciryl Gane (+275)

Virna Jandiroba (+124) vs. Mackenzie Dern (-148)

Umar Nurmagomedov (-625) vs. Mario Bautista (+455)

Alexander Volkov (+160) vs. Jailton Almeida (-192)

Aleksandar Rakic (-112) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (-108)