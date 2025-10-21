Tom Aspinall is the undisputed heavyweight champion. Aspinall finally put Jon Jones in the rearview mirror after Jones vacated the belt instead of unifying it with Aspinall, the previous interim champ. Aspinall makes his first undisputed title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321.

Aspinall spent far more time as interim champion than he should have. He even defended the interim title against Curtis Blaydes, one of a small handful of interim champs ever to defend their titles. However, that's all in the past, and Aspinall presses forward as the division's rightful ruler. Aspinall's combination of speed, power and technique is revolutionary. He's finished every UFC opponent he's fought. His only UFC loss is a TKO leg injury to Blaydes, which he avenged. Former interim champion Gane has a lot to prove. Arguably the division's best pure striker, questionable takedown defense and lapses in judgment contribute to his underdog status.

UFC 321 also features a second title fight. Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern run it back for the vacant women's strawweight title. The fight was booked after Zhang Weili relinquished the title to challenge women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 322. Dern beat Jandiroba in 2020, but Jandiroba has been the more consistent fighter since. Jandiroba is 6-1 since their last fight; meanwhile, Dern is 5-4.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 321 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 321 fight card, odds

Tom Aspinall (c) -345 vs. Ciryl Gane +275, heavyweight championship

Mackenzie Dern -155 vs. Virna Jandiroba +130, vacant women's strawweight championship

Umar Nurmagomedov -625 vs. Mario Bautista +455, bantamweights

Jailton Almeida -225 vs. Alexander Volkov +185, heavyweights

Azamat Murzakanov -115 vs. Aleksandar Rakic -105, light heavyweights

Nasrat Haqparast -112 vs. Quillan Salkilld -108, middleweights

Ikram Aliskerov -245 vs. Junyong Park +200, middleweights

Ludovit Klein -135 vs. Mateusz Rebecki +114, lightweights

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady -118 vs. Matheus Camilo -102, lightweights

Valter Walker -360 vs. Louie Sutherland +285, heavyweights

Jose Delgado -148 vs. Nathaniel Wood +124, bantamweights

Hamdy Abdelwahab -425 vs. Chris Barnett +330, heavyweights

Azat Maksum -375 vs. Mitch Raposo +295, flyweights

Jaqueline Amorim -410 vs. Mizuki Inoue +320, women's strawweights

UFC 321 info

Date: Oct. 25

Oct. 25 Location: Etihad Arena -- Yas Island, United Arab Emirates

Etihad Arena -- Yas Island, United Arab Emirates Start time: 2 p.m. ET (Main card)

2 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 321 countdown