The UFC welterweight championship will be on the line on Saturday when champion Jack Della Maddalena takes on Islam Makhachev at UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev. Della Maddalena won the UFC welterweight championship in his last fight, when he defeated Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 this past May. Makhachev, who is moving up a weight, comes in with a 15-bout winning streak. The main card from Madison Square Garden in New York is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET, with the early preliminaries getting underway at 6 p.m. ET, and the preliminaries at 8 p.m. ET.

Makhachev enters as the favorite at -305 (risk $305 to win $100), while Della Maddalena is the underdog at +245 in the latest UFC 322 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. In the co-main event, defending champion Valentina Shevchenko is the -135 favorite against Zhang Weili (+115) in a women's flyweight championship bout.

Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283.

His other highlights include calling an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Dustin Poirier (+190) against Benoit Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130).

Vithlani has studied Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev from every angle.

Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev preview

Della Maddalena, 29, has been on a roll since turning pro in March 2016. Although he lost his first two fights, he has not tasted defeat since. In September 2021, he earned a unanimous decision win over Ange Loosa in Dana White's Contender Series 39. He then joined UFC, and defeated Pete Rodriguez by TKO in his debut at UFC 270 in January 2022. In 20 professional fights, Della Maddalena is 18-2 with 12 wins by knockout, two by submission and four by decision.

He is a highly decorated fighter, earning ESPN's 2022 UFC Men's Rookie of the Year and 2022 Co-Newcomer of the Year with Jailton Almeida by Cageside Press. He was UFC.com's 2022 Newcomer of the Year. He is a four-time Performance of the Night winner, and has won two Fight of the Night honors. He is No. 8 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings. Check out SportsLine to see his picks and analysis.

Makhachev, 34, turned professional in August 2010, and won his first 12 bouts, including his UFC debut in May 2015. At UFC 187, he defeated Leo Kuntz by submission. After being knocked out by Adriano Martins later that year, he has gone on a tear. In 28 career fights, he is 27-1 with five wins by knockout, 13 by submission and nine by decision.

He is a former UFC lightweight champion, where he successfully defended his title four times before deciding on moving up in weight class. He is a three-time Fight of the Night winner, and has earned Performance of the Night three times. He has the most UFC lightweight title wins with five, and the most consecutive UFC title defenses at four. He is tied with Kamaru Usman for the second-longest win streak in UFC history at 15. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev predictions

One of Vithlani's UFC 322 picks: He's backing Chepe Mariscal (-102) to pull a small upset against Pat Sabbatini (-118) in a featherweight matchup on the early preliminary card.

"Mariscal is now 5-0 in the UFC and hasn't lost a fight since 2020," Vithlani told SportsLine. "He is a scrappy fighter who welcomes a nasty affair. Mariscal uses his pace, pressure and grittiness to intimidate his opponents and wear on them. His volume-striking attack makes him dangerous, but it's his ability to grapple and scramble that give him the edge in this matchup. Sabatini is a Ju-Jitsu ace, with 13 of his 19 pro wins coming by submission. He is a savvy grappler who can keep his opponents pinned to the mat. However, I have a hard time seeing him do that to Mariscal, who has never been submitted in his 18-6 pro career. Mariscal has a 73% takedown defense rate and has shown the ability to get up when taken down. If this fight plays out on the feet, Mariscal's relentlessness will overwhelm Sabatini." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev picks

Vithlani has strong picks for Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev and other bouts on the UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev card.

UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev

UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev main fight card, odds

(Odds subject to change)

Jack Della Maddalena (+245) vs. Islam Makhachev (-305)

Valentina Shevchenko (-148) vs. Zhang Weili (+124)

Sean Brady (-142) vs. Michael Morales (+120)

Leon Edwards (+140) vs. Carlos Prates (-166)

Beniel Dariush (+160) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (-192)