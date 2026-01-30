Champion Alexander Volkanovski battles second-ranked Diego Lopes for the UFC featherweight championship in the main event at UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2 on Saturday at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, Australia. The early preliminaries are set to begin at 5 p.m. ET, with the main card at approximately 9 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Volkanovski is coming off a unanimous decision win over Lopes at UFC 314 last April. The bout was for the vacant UFC featherweight championship and earned Fight of the Night honors.

Volkanovski is a -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100), while Lopes comes back at +130 in the latest UFC 325 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The co-main event features a lightweight bout between sixth-ranked Dan Hooker (+250) vs. eighth-ranked Benoit Saint Denis (-310).

Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000.

Volkanovski vs. Lopes preview

Volkanovski, 37, is a two-time featherweight division champion. Prior to joining UFC, Volkanovski competed as a professional boxer, winning his only fight by unanimous decision over Dillon Bargero on April 17, 2015. He enters at No. 5 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings. He is the first Australian-born fighter to win a UFC title.

Volkanovski has compiled a 27-4 all-time record, including 13 wins by knockout, three by submission and 11 by decision. In his four losses, he has been knocked out three times, while losing one bout by decision. Australian MMA named him the 2025 Male Next Level Fighter of the Year. He is the oldest fighter in history to win the UFC featherweight championship at 36 years, 195 days. Check out SportsLine to see his picks and analysis.

Lopes, 31, began his professional career in 2012, when he made his debut at It's Time Combat 1 in Manaus, Brazil. He also fought in Mexico and eventually joined the LUX Fight League in October 2018. He was invited to compete in Dana White's Contender Series 37 in 2021. Although he lost to Joanderson Brito, Lopes was eventually signed by the UFC.

He made his UFC debut at UFC 288, losing by unanimous decision to Movsar Evloev, but earning Fight of the Night honors. He has won six of his last seven fights since. In 34 career matches, Lopes has compiled a 27-7 overall record. He has 11 wins by knockout, 12 by submission and four by decision. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC 325 predictions

One of of Marley's UFC 325 picks: He is backing Yi Zha (-218) to defeat Kaan Ofli (+180) in a battle of welterweights on the early preliminary card.

"Ofli could win if he is able to work his wrestling/grappling game, but I think Yi Zha is going to be the better and more dangerous striker," Marley told SportsLine. "Maybe Ofli lands a takedown or two, but I don't see it being enough to get his hand raised. Give me Yi Zha 29-28." See who else to back here.

UFC 325 main fight card, odds

(Odds subject to change)

Alexander Volkanovski (-155) vs. Diego Lopes (+130)

Dan Hooker (+250) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (-310)

Rafael Fiziev (-102) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (-118)

Tai Tuivasa (+245) vs. Tallison Teixeira (-305)

Quillan Salkillo (-1050) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+675)