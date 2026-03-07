Champion Max Holloway will defend his symbolic UFC 'BMF' belt in a lightweight rematch against third-ranked and former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in the main event at UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The early preliminaries are set to begin at around 5 p.m. ET, with the main card at approximately 9 p.m. ET on Paramount+, with CBS simulcasting the event from 8 to 10 p.m ET. Holloway is coming off a unanimous decision win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 on July 19, 2025, in his return to lightweight. Oliveira, meanwhile, earned a submission win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs. Gamrot on Oct. 11, 2025.

Holloway is a -230 favorite (risk $230 to win $100), while Oliveira comes back at +175 in the latest UFC 326 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The co-main event features a middleweight bout between seventh-ranked Caio Borralho (-250) vs. eighth-ranked Reinier De Ridder (+205).

Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000.

Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 preview

Holloway, 34, is a well-decorated fighter. He is a former UFC featherweight champion and holds the current symbolic UFC "BMF" title. He is considered one of the best featherweights of all-time and is currently ranked No. 4 in the UFC lightweight division. He is also No. 10 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings. He won the only previous meeting with Oliveira by TKO at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Oliveira in August 2015.

Holloway has compiled a 27-8 career record, including 12 wins by knockout, two by submission and 13 by decision. He made his MMA debut in September 2010, winning a unanimous decision over Duke Saragosa at the X-1 World Events 36 in Honolulu, Hawaii. He made his UFC debut on Feb. 4, 2012, when he lost by submission to Dustin Poirier in his featherweight debut. By 2016, he won the interim UFC featherweight championship. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Oliveira, 36, is also a fourth degree black belt Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner and former UFC lightweight champion. He is ranked third in the UFC lightweight division. He has won a number of awards, including Fight of the Night four times and Performance of the Night 14 times. He was also ranked as the No. 3 Newcomer of the Year in 2010, and earned the Submission of the Year against Hatsu Hioki in 2014.

In 48 career bouts, he has compiled a 36-11 record with one no contest. He has 10 wins by knockout, 22 by submission and four by decision. He began his professional career in 2008, and won the Predator FC 9 competition in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He joined UFC in 2010, and won his first 14 fights, including his first two in UFC. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC 326 predictions

One of of Marley's UFC 326 picks: He is backing Luke Fernandez (-218) to win via knockout over Rodolfo Bellato (+180) in a light heavyweight bout on the early preliminary card.

"Fernandez is making his UFC debut here after a fast KO win on DWCS, and he has a perfect 6-0 record," Marley said. "Bellato is well-rounded, so maybe the line is a bit wide against a guy this early in his career, but I do like Fernandez. He has a solid wrestling/grappling base, which I like to give him his biggest edge. He also has big KO power in his hands. I'll take Fernandez by TKO or decision." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC 326 picks

UFC 326 main fight card, odds

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Max Holloway (-230) vs. Charles Oliveira (+175)

Caio Borralho (-250) vs. Reinier De Ridder (+205)

Rob Font (+220) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (-270)

Drew Dober (-120) vs. Michael Johnson (+100)

Gregory Rodrigues (-166) vs. Brunno Ferreira (+140)