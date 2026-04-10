Second-ranked Jiri Prochazka takes on third-ranked Carlos Ulberg in a light heavyweight title match in the main event of UFC 327: Prochazka vs. Ulberg on Saturday at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The preliminaries are set to begin at around 5 p.m. ET, with the main card at approximately 9 p.m. ET. Paramount+ is the only place to see the full UFC 327 fight card, while the main card can also be seen on CBS. Prochazka is coming off a knockout win over Khalil Rountree at UFC 320 last October. Ulberg, meanwhile, defeated Dominick Reyes by knockout at UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs. Reyes this past September.

Prochazka is a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100), while Ulberg comes back at +105 in the latest UFC 327 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The co-main event features a light heavyweight bout between Paulo Costa (+154) and sixth-ranked Azamat Murzakanov (-185). Before locking in any UFC Fight Night picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

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Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past five years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. He also went 6-7 on his picks at the last UFC card. Anyone who has followed Marley could be way up.

Now, Marley has studied Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Prochazka vs. Ulberg preview

Prochazka, 33, is a former light heavyweight champion and the first Czech fighter to earn a UFC championship. He is a three-time Fight of the Night recipient and has earned five Performance of the Night honors. He began his professional career in April 2012. He is a former Rizin Fighting Federation light heavyweight champion with one title defense, as well as the 2015 Rizin World Grand Prix runner-up.

In 38 career matches, Prochazka has compiled a 32-5-1 mark. He has registered 28 wins by knockout, three by submission and one by decision. He is 6-2 in the UFC with six finishes and six TKOs. He previously competed in Muay Thai, winning the gold medal at the Czech National Championships in 2011 at Prague. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Ulberg, 35, has competed in MMA since 2011, while also taking part in kickboxing and boxing. He was in Dana White's Contender Series Season 4 in 2020. Ulberg is 9-1 in the UFC with six finishes, and is 13-1 overall with nine finishes, eight wins by TKO, and one by submission. He has earned one Fight of the Night honor, and is currently riding a nine-fight winning streak.

He has earned three Performance of the Night honors. He is also the first fighter from New Zealand to challenge for the UFC light heavyweight title. His last three wins have come against one former champion in Jan Blachowicz and two former title challengers in Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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UFC 327 predictions

One of of Marley's UFC 327: Prochazka vs. Ulberg picks: He is backing Tatiana Suarez (-155) to beat Loopy Godinez (+130) via unanimous decision in a women's strawweight bout on the preliminary card.

"Suarez is one of the best wrestlers in WMMA," Marley said. "Godinez has good wrestling as well, but she needs to keep this fight standing, and she should have the striking edge. I am going to take Suarez to win at least two rounds with a heavy top control wrestling game." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC 327 picks

Marley also has strong picks for Prochazka vs. Ulberg and other bouts on the UFC 327: Prochazka vs. Ulberg card. He's also backing a fighter who is "the more skilled fighter," to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Prochazka vs. Ulberg, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 19, 2018, and find out.

UFC 327 main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Jiri Prochazka (-125) vs. Carlos Ulberg (+105)

Azamat Murzakanov (-185) vs. Paulo Costa (+154)

Curtis Blaydes (-130) vs. Josh Hokit (+110)

Dominick Reyes (-130) vs. Johnny Walker (+110)

Cub Swanson (+102) vs. Nate Landwehr (-122)