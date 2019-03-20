UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw surrenders title being hit for 'adverse finding' by USADA

TJ Dillashaw is no longer a UFC champion. Dillashaw received noticed from USADA and the New York Athletic Commission of an adverse finding in a drug test taken from his bout with Henry Cejudo in January. The now former bantamweight king has decided to relinquish his belt while the process plays out instead of holding up the division.

"To all my fans, I wanted to be the first one to let you know that USADA and the NYSAC have informed my of an adverse finding in a test taken for my last fight," Dillshaw wrote on Instagram. "While words can't even begin to express how disappointed I am at this time, please know that I'm working with my team to understand what has occurred and how to resolve this situation as quickly as possible. Out of fairness and respect to the rest of the division, I've informed the UFC that I'll be voluntarily relinquishing my title while I deal with this matter. I want to thank all of you in advance for the support."

Dillashaw attempted to become just the fourth simultaneous double champion in UFC history when he challenged Cejudo for the flyweight title in Brooklyn in January. He would have also been the first to be able to accomplish the feat while moving down in weight. It seemed almost dangerous given how cut and muscular Dillashaw already was at bantamweight. However, Cejudo stopped him in just 33 seconds, but Dillashaw still disputes the stoppage by the referee, claiming he was not out.

The surrendering of the title all of a sudden opens a division with tons of possibilities. Cejudo was hoping to face Dillashaw later this year in a rematch for the 135-pound title and Marlon Moraes is coming off yet another impressive knockout win. Plus, Aljamain Sterling and Pedro Munhoz just picked up strong wins of their own.