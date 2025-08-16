The UFC middleweight title is up for grabs on Saturday in the main event of UFC 319, when champion Dricus Du Plessis takes on undefeated challenger Khamzat Chimaev at the United Center in Chicago. There are four other main card fights on the schedule in addition to a loaded prelim slate, meaning there's no shortage of UFC betting opportunities for bettors to take part in. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET with the prelims beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Betting on UFC 319

The main event could very well be the fight of the night when du Plessis defends his middleweight title against Chimaev. du Plessis has won 11 fights in a row, which includes winning the belt three fights ago against Sean Strickland in January 2024 before submitting Israel Adesanya in August 2024 and then defeating Strickland again in February. He owns a career record of 23-2 with 11 wins by submission, nine by knockout and three by decision, including both wins over Strickland. As for Chimaev, he's undefeated at 14-0 with six submission victories, six knockout wins and two via decision. He most recently beat Robert Whitaker in the first round by submission last October, which earned him Performance of the Night honors.

The challenger Chimaev is a heavy favorite at DraftKings at -258 (wager $258 to win $100) while du Plessis is a +210 underdog. The over/under for total rounds is set at 2.5, with both priced at -115. A Chimaev win via submission is the betting favorite for method of victory at +130 followed by Chimaev winning by KO/TKO/DQ at +350. A Chimaev win by decision is +450. A du Plessis win by KO/TKO/DQ is +550, a du Plessis win by decision is +600 and du Plessis winning via submission is +1000.

The other main card fights are a featherweight bout between Lerone Murphy (+140) and Aaron Pico (-166), a welterweight clash between Geoff Neal (+185) and Carlos Prates (-225), a middleweight matchup between Jared Cannonier (+160) and Michael Page (-192) and Tim Elliott (+260) versus Kai Asakura (-325) in a flyweight fight.

Be sure to check out UFC best bets and UFC predictions from experts Daniel Vithlani and Kyle Marley over at SportsLine. We can tell you Marley is backing Pico to defeat Murphy in their featherweight bout.

Responsible gaming

Bettors of all experience levels need to adhere to responsible gaming practices, and top sportsbooks offer tools and resources for this purpose, including time and wager limits, the ability to take timeouts and more. National resources available include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG), Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER, which you can call or text 24/7.