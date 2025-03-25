The Nevada State Athletic Commission has handed out two suspensions over the 2022 UFC betting scandal that generated major headlines. Ex-UFC fighters Darrick Minner and Jeff Molina received multi-year suspensions for their roles in the scandal involving their coach, James Krause.

Minner and Molina were suspended on Tuesday concerning Minner's 67-second TKO loss to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke at a UFC Fight Night event on Nov. 5, 2022. The betting lines shifted dramatically shortly before the card started as Minner became a massive underdog. Several sportsbooks refused to take bets on UFC fights after the incident over fight tampering concerns.

Molina received the longer of the two suspensions, according to MMA Fighting. Molina was suspended for 36 months. Matthew Feeley, deputy attorney general for the state of Nevada, claimed Molina had direct knowledge of his teammate's pre-fight injury and not only failed to disclose it but wagered on the fight's outcome with insider information.

"After Molina having direct knowledge of a serious injury sustained by a fellow fighter Darrick Minner, Molina failed to inform the commission of Minner's serious injury, in violation of NAC 467.885, and instead of informing the commission additionally placed significant bets with a gaming entity on the outcome of Minner's fight," Feeley said during Tuesday's meeting.

Minner, who was initially suspended along with Krause, received a 29-month suspension. Both suspensions are retroactive. Minner is eligible to compete professionally again as of March 26. Molina can return to competition on or after Nov. 5.

The UFC quickly cut ties with Minner and Krause, the latter of whom was an active UFC fighter and coach at the time. Molina was removed from the UFC roster in January 2023. Krause and Minner were previously suspended for failing to disclose a pre-fight injury. UFC CEO Dana White reacted to the alleged fight fixing one month after the incident.

"Do you know what the outcome of this is?" White said. "If I penalize them, they're going to get cut. They're going to go f---ing Federal prison -- Federal f---ing prison. If you're that stupid and somebody else wants to do it, knock yourself out. There's not enough money in it to ruin your life and not go to jail, go to Federal prison."

The UFC also banned fighters from associating with Krause.

"UFC has since advised Krause and the respective managers working with impacted fighters, that effective immediately, fighters who choose to continue to be coached by Krause or who continue to train in his gym, will not be permitted to participate in UFC events pending the outcome of the aforementioned government investigations," UFC officials said in December 2022.