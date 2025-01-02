Every year brings a new sense of wonder and intrigue in the UFC. Whether it is who will claim a new title or who what event will stand out the most, fans spend this time of year looking ahead at what the next 12 months will bring.

A year ago, our panel of experts each set out to give a bold prediction for what the new year could bring. While the picks didn't come to fruition, there was some truth in the ideas (Alex Pereira was teased as a potential heavyweight title challenger after securing a second title, and six new champions were crowned).

With a new year upon us, UFC feels even more unpredictable as a slew of new champions are set to defend their titles to kick off 2024 and some massive returns are set to take place.

While the sport can feel predictable at times, 2024 served as a stark reminder of just how unpredictable it really is. With that in mind, our crew at CBS Sports took a shot at picking some bold predictions for the new year below.

Islam Makhachev conquers the welterweight division

At 33, Makhachev already has three title defenses at 155 pounds, holds wins over four fighters currently in the top 10 and has twice defeated the former pound-for-pound king, Alexander Volkanovski. Did I mention he's also two wins away from equaling Anderson Silva's UFC record of 16 consecutive wins? But if Makhachev successfully defeats top-ranked lightweight Arman Tsarukyan for the second time on Jan. 18 in their rematch, he will have successfully cleaned out one of the sport's perennially deepest divisions. An instant move up in weight could make a lot of sense for Makhachev, especially given teammate Usman Nurmagomedov's hope of conquering the UFC's lightweight division once his PFL contract expires.

Given his status as the sport's current P4P king, Makhachev would be deserving of a title shot at welterweight in his first fight. And whether his opponent ends up being current champion Belal Muhammad or top 170-pound contender Shavkat Rakhmonov (who are expected to meet in early 2025), Makhachev would have to be considered a strong candidate to collect a world title in a second weight class. At 5-foot-10, Makhachev matches up well physically with the top welterweights in the game and brings arguably the most well-rounded skill set to the table. -- Brian Campbell

UFC finally books Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Jones has been incredibly stubborn about the prospect of facing Aspinall, to the point where one could make a case one of the greatest fighters in MMA history is afraid of the prospect of facing a young, hungry finisher. Jones does have pride, however, and clearly is bothered by the idea that he's viewed as ducking Aspinall. Dana White has seemed confident he can work out a deal to get the fight done and Jones has made it equally clear that he can be financially motivated to sign on the dotted line.

While it has seemed at times as though this is a fight that will never happen, the UFC knows they need to find more big fights or risk a continued dip in attention beyond hardcore fight fans. With it feeling increasingly unlikely Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon any time soon, getting Jones vs. Aspinall done feels like a must-do move for the promotion, even if they have to break the bank to get it over the finish line. -- Brent Brookhouse

Usman Nurmagomedov, Patricio Pitbull sign with UFC

It truly pains me to say this: the Professional Fighters League has dropped the ball. In 2023, the PFL gained a lot of steam as a viable alternative for mixed martial arts fighters. They signed lineal UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, mainstream star Jake Paul, and Bellator's roster.

In 2024, the PFL exhausted its goodwill with fans and fighters. Multiple Bellator champions spoke out in November against the PFL, who currently runs the promotions separately with some crossover. Light heavyweight champion Corey Anderson, featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull and bantamweight champ Patchy Mix all claimed PFL was stalling their careers. Pitbull has been particularly vocal on social media about wanting his release. It's a terrible look considering Pitbull is arguably the greatest fighter Bellator produced.

Without knowing Pitbull's contract status, I'll gamble that he reaches an agreement to terminate his existing contract and sign with UFC by year's end. I'll make a similar prediction for Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov. While Nurmagomedov hasn't been as combative with PFL, he's publicly expressed his desire to become UFC champion. Nurmagomedov's biggest roadblock is that his close friend Islam Makhachev reigns as UFC lightweight champion. If Nurmagomedov signs a UFC contract at the end of 2025, his ascent over the next few years could align with Makhachev's eventual exit. I don't think Pitbull or Nurmagomedov will enter the Octagon in 2025, but you might see their names on the roster. -- Shakiel Mahjouri