UFC CEO Dana White is diligently planning the promotion's event for the White House. During Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight week, White shed new light on what next year's Independence Day card will look like.

President Trump originally suggested 20,000 to 25,000 spectators for a proposed UFC event celebrating America's 250th birthday. White's updated estimates are far lower than what Trump proposed, citing security as a primary issue.

"Security is going to be a massive issue, because at the end of the day, the Secret Service's job is to protect the president, and I don't know how it's going to work out as far as having people there live on the lawn of the White House," White told "The Herd" on Wednesday. "It'll be under 5,000 [people] though."

The UFC card will likely take place on the South Lawn. It won't accommodate tens of thousands of fans, but White hopes to accommodate them nearby.

"There's a park that's connected to the White House," White said. "We could put 85,000 people over there with screens, and we're going to put a big stage out there, do concerts.

"We're going to take over Washington, DC, that whole week."

No fights have been announced for the card expected to take place on July 4. Former UFC champions Jon Jones and Conor McGregor have both advocated being on the card. White said there's "a billion to one" chance Jones competes at the event, citing trust issues.

President Trump and the UFC have a rich history together. The UFC held several events at Trump's Taj Mahal in Atlantic City in its early days. President Trump has attended several UFC events while in office. Notably, White introduced President Trump at the 2024 National Convention.