UFC champion Amanda Nunes, partner Nina Ansaroff expecting first child in September
Ansaroff is carrying the child
UFC champion Amanda Nunes and UFC strawweight Nina Ansaroff are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, later this year, the couple announced on Instagram on Thursday. Ansaroff wrote in the caption that she is carrying the baby and plans to continue fighting after giving birth. The expected due date is sometime in September.
The two proudly posed, holding up a tiny dress and shoes to tell the world their big news. They also each posted photos of the ultrasound.
Ansaroff gave the first introduction to their baby girl saying:
"I am excited to announce that Baby Raegan Ann Nunes will be here mid September! I cannot wait to meet her! I am carrying and still plan on fighter after she is born."
The UFC women's featherweight and bantamweight title holder also had a sweet message to her daughter.
"I wanna tell every single person on this planet that... Raegan Ann Nunes will be here mid-September! I cannot wait to see her," Nunes wrote.
Nunes, nicknamed "The Lioness," will put her 145-pound belt on the line when she faces Felicia Spencer in the UFC 250 co-main event on May 9 in Brazil. Ansaroff is 10-6 in her MMA career and 4-3 in UFC while Nunes is 19-4 in MMA and 12-1 in UFC.
-
Updating UFC 248 fight card, rumors
A pair of title fights headline in Las Vegas this March
-
UFC 248 predictions, expert picks
Check out who the experts at CBS Sports are taking when Adesanya and Romero meet in Las Vegas
-
CBS Sports' UFC divisional rankings
Two champions put their belts -- and No. 1 rankings -- on the line Saturday at UFC 248
-
Adesanya vs. Romero UFC 248 expert picks
Kyle Marley just locked in picks for every fight on the UFC 248 card.
-
UFC 248 odds, card breakdown
Get a complete breakdown of the card from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
-
UFC 248 odds, best expert picks, bets
Brandon Wise just locked in his picks for every main card bout at UFC 248.
-
Jones edges Reyes to retain title
Some questionable judging may have led to 'Bones' walking out victorious in Houston
-
UFC 246: McGregor stops Cerrone
'Notorious' is back in a big way wit his first victory inside the Octagon since 2016