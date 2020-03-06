UFC champion Amanda Nunes, partner Nina Ansaroff expecting first child in September

UFC champion Amanda Nunes and UFC strawweight Nina Ansaroff are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, later this year, the couple announced on Instagram on Thursday. Ansaroff wrote in the caption that she is carrying the baby and plans to continue fighting after giving birth. The expected due date is sometime in September.

The two proudly posed, holding up a tiny dress and shoes to tell the world their big news. They also each posted photos of the ultrasound.

Ansaroff gave the first introduction to their baby girl saying:

"I am excited to announce that Baby Raegan Ann Nunes will be here mid September! I cannot wait to meet her! I am carrying and still plan on fighter after she is born."

The UFC women's featherweight and bantamweight title holder also had a sweet message to her daughter.

"I wanna tell every single person on this planet that... Raegan Ann Nunes will be here mid-September! I cannot wait to see her," Nunes wrote.

Nunes, nicknamed "The Lioness," will put her 145-pound belt on the line when she faces Felicia Spencer in the UFC 250 co-main event on May 9 in Brazil. Ansaroff is 10-6 in her MMA career and 4-3 in UFC while Nunes is 19-4 in MMA and 12-1 in UFC.