UFC champion Tyron Woodley gives his mother a house for Christmas

Welterweight UFC champion Tyron Woodley shared a video to Instagram that just might make him some new fans. The controversial fighter posted a video of himself standing in the snow, emotionally delivering a gift he's wanted to deliver for a long time.

Sure, "allergies." Same here. Woodley explains the meaning behind the gift, besides the obvious of it being a house.

"It's a very special Christmas for me," he said. "Since I was a 10-year-old kid, I always told told my mom that I would buy her a house. I said, 'Momma, I'm going to be a pro athlete, and I'm going to buy you a house.'

"I told her that when I was a kid and, woo, today is that day," he continued. "Get to cash in on something I promised my mom a long time ago. It feels really good. Really rewarding. My kids are in the car, because they're part of this as well. They're going to get out in a minute and see granny's new house."

Woodley was then joined by his kids to "unveil" his mom's new home.

Woodley defended his welterweight belt twice in 2017, and although his style has drawn the ire of the internet, even his detractors would have to admit that his gesture is pretty incredible. A lot of people talk about "making it" and setting their loved ones up -- but it's always special to see someone doing it.