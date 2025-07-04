UFC and President Donald Trump are on the same page for a fight card on White House grounds.

On Friday, the mixed martial arts organization confirmed to NBC's Greg Rosenstein its plans to host an event at the White House. Trump first publicized the idea, proposing it for America's 250th birthday celebration on July 4, 2026.

"We're going to have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House," Trump said in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday. "We have a lot of land there. Every one of our national parks, battlefields, and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of America 250. And I even think we're going to have a UFC fight."

The UFC spokesperson did not provide any additional details, including whether the event would take place on Independence Day.

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor expressed interest in being involved. McGregor, 36, has not fought since losing to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, and pulled out of a scheduled fight with Michael Chandler last summer.

"I would be honoured," he wrote via Twitter on Friday. "Count me in!"

Trump and UFC CEO Dana White are close friends. Trump has attended multiple UFC events before and during his presidency. Recently, Trump appeared at UFC 314 in Miami. White, who has spoken at several Trump rallies and the Republican National Convention, received thanks from the President for helping reclaim the Office in 2024.