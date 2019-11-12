UFC divisional rankings: Alexander Volkov, Zabit Magomedsharipov hold steady after wins

Winning wasn't enough for Volkov or Zabit to move up in the rankings, but they held their spots

There were only two CBS Sports ranked fighters on the card at this past weekend's UFC Fight Night 163. While both men pulled off the win in fights where they entered the cage as comfortable favorites, neither man improved his standing in their respective division.

No. 4 ranked featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov decisioned the very game Calvin Kattar in the night's three-round main event, potentially lining himself up for a title shot in the near future. The fight was only three rounds because it was promoted to the main event late in the game when Junior dos Santos had to drop out of his fight with No. 7 ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov. Volkov comfortably cruised to a decision win over late-replacement Greg Hardy in the co-main event, but didn't quite dominate in the way many fans expected.

This week's UFC Fight Night 164 features just one fight with a CBS Sports ranked fighter:

  • Light Heavyweight: No. 2 Jan Blachowicz vs. Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of the monumental UFC 244 event on Saturday night.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Henry Cejudo (c)

15-2

2. Joseph Benavidez

28-5

3. Jussier Formiga

23-6

4. Deivieson Figueiredo

16-1

5. Sergio Pettis

18-5

6. Kai Kara France

20-7

7. Alexandre Pantoja

21-4

8. Matt Schnell

14-4

9. Brandon Moreno

15-5

10. Rogerio Bontorin

16-1

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Henry Cejudo (c)

15-2

2. Petr Yan

13-1

3. Aljamain Sterling

18-3

4. Cory Sandhagen

12-1

5. Marlon Moraes

22-6-1

6. Pedro Munhoz

18-4

7. Jimmie Rivera

22-4

8. Raphael Assuncao

27-7

9. TJ Dillashaw

16-4

10. Cody Stamann

18-2

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Max Holloway (c)

21-4

2. Alexander Volkanovski

20-1

3. Brian Ortega

14-1

4. Zabit Magomedsharipov

17-1

5. Jose Aldo

28-5

6. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

7. Korean Zombie

15-5

8. Frankie Edgar

23-7-1

9. Shane Burgos

13-1

10. Jeremy Stephens

28-17

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)

28-0

2. Tony Ferguson

25-3

3. Dustin Poirier

25-6

4. Justin Gaethje

21-2

5. Conor McGregor

21-4

6. Dan Hooker

19-8

7. Paul Felder

17-4

8. Donald Cerrone

36-13

9. Kevin Lee

18-5

10. Al Iaquinta

14-6-1

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

15-1

2. Colby Covington 

15-1

3. Jorge Masvidal

35-13

4. Leon Edwards

18-3

5. Tyron Woodley

19-4-1

6. Nate Diaz

20-12

7.Stephen Thompson

15-4-1

8. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-3

9. Demian Maia

28-9

10. Rafael dos Anjos

29-12

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

18-0

2. Paulo Costa

13-0

3. Robert Whittaker

20-5

4. Yoel Romero

13-4

5. Jared Cannonier

13-4

6. Derek Brunson

20-7

7. Kelvin Gastelum

15-5

8. Jack Hermansson

20-5

9. Darren Till

18-2-1

10. Brad Tavares

15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jon Jones (c)

25-1

2. Jan Blachowicz

24-8

3. Dominick Reyes

12-0

4. Thiago Santos

21-7

5. Corey Anderson

13-4

6. Anthony Smith

32-14

7. Glover Teixeira

30-7

8. Volkan Oezdemir

16-4

9. Aleksandr Rakic

12-1

10. Johnny Walker

17-4

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

19-3

2. Daniel Cormier

22-2

3. Francis Ngannou

14-3

4. Junior dos Santos

21-6

5. Curtis Blaydes

12-2

6. Derrick Lewis

21-7

7. Alexander Volkov

30-7

8. Alistair Overeem

 45-17

9. Walt Harris

13-7

10. Fabricio Werdum

23-8-1

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

20-1

2. Jessica Andrade

20-7

3. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

4. Joanna Jedzejczyk

16-3

5. Claudia Gadelha

17-4

6. Nina Ansaroff 

10-6

7. Carla Esparza

14-6

8. Michelle Waterson

17-7

9. Cynthia Carvalho

8-1

10. Rose Namajunas

8-4

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

18-3

2. Katlyn Chookagin

12-2

3. Joanne Calderwood

14-4

4. Maycee Barber

8-0

5. Jessica Eye

14-7

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

18-4

2. Germaine de Randamie

9-3

3. Ketlen Viera

10-0

4. Aspen Ladd

8-1

5. Holly Holm 

12-5

6. Julianna Pena

9-3

7. Yana Kunitskaya

12-4

8. Raquel Pennington

10-5

9. Irene Aldana

10-5

10. Sara McMann

11-5

