UFC divisional rankings: Alexander Volkov, Zabit Magomedsharipov hold steady after wins
Winning wasn't enough for Volkov or Zabit to move up in the rankings, but they held their spots
There were only two CBS Sports ranked fighters on the card at this past weekend's UFC Fight Night 163. While both men pulled off the win in fights where they entered the cage as comfortable favorites, neither man improved his standing in their respective division.
No. 4 ranked featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov decisioned the very game Calvin Kattar in the night's three-round main event, potentially lining himself up for a title shot in the near future. The fight was only three rounds because it was promoted to the main event late in the game when Junior dos Santos had to drop out of his fight with No. 7 ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov. Volkov comfortably cruised to a decision win over late-replacement Greg Hardy in the co-main event, but didn't quite dominate in the way many fans expected.
This week's UFC Fight Night 164 features just one fight with a CBS Sports ranked fighter:
Light Heavyweight: No. 2 Jan Blachowicz vs. Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
|15-2
2. Joseph Benavidez
|28-5
3. Jussier Formiga
|23-6
4. Deivieson Figueiredo
|16-1
5. Sergio Pettis
|18-5
6. Kai Kara France
|20-7
7. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-4
8. Matt Schnell
|14-4
9. Brandon Moreno
|15-5
10. Rogerio Bontorin
|16-1
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
15-2
2. Petr Yan
13-1
3. Aljamain Sterling
18-3
4. Cory Sandhagen
12-1
5. Marlon Moraes
22-6-1
6. Pedro Munhoz
18-4
7. Jimmie Rivera
22-4
8. Raphael Assuncao
27-7
9. TJ Dillashaw
16-4
10. Cody Stamann
18-2
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Max Holloway (c)
21-4
2. Alexander Volkanovski
20-1
3. Brian Ortega
14-1
4. Zabit Magomedsharipov
17-1
5. Jose Aldo
28-5
6. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
7. Korean Zombie
15-5
8. Frankie Edgar
23-7-1
9. Shane Burgos
13-1
10. Jeremy Stephens
28-17
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
28-0
2. Tony Ferguson
25-3
3. Dustin Poirier
25-6
4. Justin Gaethje
21-2
5. Conor McGregor
21-4
6. Dan Hooker
19-8
7. Paul Felder
17-4
8. Donald Cerrone
36-13
9. Kevin Lee
18-5
10. Al Iaquinta
14-6-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
15-1
2. Colby Covington
15-1
3. Jorge Masvidal
35-13
4. Leon Edwards
18-3
5. Tyron Woodley
19-4-1
6. Nate Diaz
20-12
7.Stephen Thompson
15-4-1
8. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
9. Demian Maia
28-9
10. Rafael dos Anjos
29-12
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
18-0
2. Paulo Costa
13-0
3. Robert Whittaker
20-5
4. Yoel Romero
13-4
5. Jared Cannonier
13-4
6. Derek Brunson
20-7
7. Kelvin Gastelum
15-5
8. Jack Hermansson
20-5
9. Darren Till
18-2-1
10. Brad Tavares
15-9
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jon Jones (c)
25-1
2. Jan Blachowicz
24-8
3. Dominick Reyes
12-0
4. Thiago Santos
21-7
5. Corey Anderson
13-4
6. Anthony Smith
32-14
7. Glover Teixeira
30-7
8. Volkan Oezdemir
16-4
9. Aleksandr Rakic
12-1
10. Johnny Walker
17-4
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
19-3
2. Daniel Cormier
22-2
3. Francis Ngannou
14-3
4. Junior dos Santos
21-6
5. Curtis Blaydes
12-2
6. Derrick Lewis
21-7
7. Alexander Volkov
30-7
8. Alistair Overeem
45-17
9. Walt Harris
13-7
10. Fabricio Werdum
23-8-1
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
20-1
2. Jessica Andrade
20-7
3. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
4. Joanna Jedzejczyk
16-3
5. Claudia Gadelha
17-4
6. Nina Ansaroff
10-6
7. Carla Esparza
14-6
8. Michelle Waterson
17-7
9. Cynthia Carvalho
8-1
10. Rose Namajunas
8-4
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
18-3
2. Katlyn Chookagin
12-2
3. Joanne Calderwood
14-4
4. Maycee Barber
8-0
5. Jessica Eye
14-7
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
18-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
9-3
3. Ketlen Viera
10-0
4. Aspen Ladd
8-1
5. Holly Holm
12-5
6. Julianna Pena
9-3
7. Yana Kunitskaya
12-4
8. Raquel Pennington
10-5
9. Irene Aldana
10-5
10. Sara McMann
11-5
-
