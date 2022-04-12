jose-aldo-celebrate.jpg
Getty Images

Despite holding the UFC bantamweight championship, many still considered Aljamain Sterling the second-best 135-pound fighter in the promotion. After all, Sterling had won the title when Petr Yan was disqualified because of an illegal knee in a fight most felt Yan was clearly winning. On Saturday night, Sterling did his best to put an end to the debate by taking a split decision over Yan in the co-main event of UFC 273.

With the win, Sterling moved from No. 2 to No. 1 in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, flipping spots with Yan. There was still some controversy to the scoring, but two dominant rounds by Sterling proved he was far from outmatched by Yan and now the champion has a much clearer claim to being the UFC's best bantamweight.

In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski dominated "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung to retain his featherweight championship and No. 1 spot in the rankings. Volkanovski turned in arguably the cleanest performance of his career and it will be hard to knock him from the throne.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features just one fight involving CBS Sports ranked fighters.

  • Welterweight: No. 6 Vicente Luque vs. No. 8 Belal Muhammad

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Brandon Wise and Shakiel Mahjouri. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deiveson Figueiredo (c)

21-2-1

2. Brandon Moreno

19-6-2

3. Kai Kara-France

24-9

4. Askar Askarov

14-1-1

5. Alexandre Pantoja

24-5

6. Brandon Royval

12-6

7. Alex Perez

24-6

8. Matt Schnell

15-6

9. Rogerio Bontorin

17-3

10. Matheus Nicolau

18-3-1

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Aljamain Sterling (c)

21-3

2. Petr Yan

16-3

3. TJ Dillashaw

17-4

4. Cory Sandhagen

14-4

5. Jose Aldo

31-7

6. Merab Dvalishvili

14-4

7. Rob Font

19-5

8. Dominick Cruz

24-3

9. Marlon Vera

20-7-1

10. Pedro Munhoz

19-7

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

24-1

2. Max Holloway

23-6

3. Brian Ortega

15-2

4. Yair Rodriguez

13-3

5. Calvin Kattar

23-5

6. Josh Emmett

17-2

7. Arnold Allen

18-1

8. Korean Zombie

17-7

9. Giga Chikadze

14-3

10. Bryce Mitchell

15-0

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Charles Oliveira (c)

32-8

2. Justin Gaethje

23-3

3. Dustin Poirier

28-7

4. Islam Makhachev

22-1

5. Beneil Dariush

21-4-1

6. Michael Chandler

22-6

7. Rafael Dos Anjos

31-13

8. Dan Hooker

20-11

9. Rafael Fiziev

11-1

10. Tony Ferguson

25-6

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

20-1

2. Colby Covington

17-3

3. Leon Edwards

19-3

. Khamzat Chimaev

11-0

5. Gilbert Burns

20-5

6. Vicente Luque

21-7-1

7. Stephen Thompson

16-5-1

8. Belal Muhammad

20-3

9. Jorge Masvidal

35-16

10. Sean Brady

15-0

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

22-1

2. Robert Whittaker

23-6

3. Jared Cannonier

15-5

4. Marvin Vettori

18-5-1

5. Paulo Costa

13-2

6. Derek Brunson

23-8

7. Sean Strickland

25-3

8. Jack Hermansson

22-7

9. Darren Till

18-4-1

10. Brendan Allen

18-5

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Glover Teixeira (c)

33-7

2. Jiri Prochazka

28-3-1

3. Jan Blachowicz

28-9

4. Aleksandar Rakic

14-2

5. Magomed Ankalaev

17-1

6. Anthony Smith

36-16

7. Dominick Reyes

12-3

8. Thiago Santos

22-10

9. Paul Craig

16-4-1

10. Jamahal Hill

10-1

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Francis Ngannou (c)

16-3

2. Stipe Miocic

20-4

3. Ciryl Gane

10-1

4. Curtis Blaydes

16-3

5. Tai Tuivasa

14-3

6. Tom Aspinall

12-2

7. Derrick Lewis

26-9

8. Alexander Volkov

34-10

9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

12-3

10. Chris Daukaus

12-4

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Rose Namajunas (c) 

11-4

2. Weili Zhang

21-3

3. Carla Esparza

18-6

4. Marina Rodriguez

15-1-2

5. Yan Xiaonan

13-2

6. Mackenzie Dern

12-1

7. Amanda Ribas

11-2

8. Tecia Torres

13-6

9. Amanda Lemos

11-1-1

10. Michelle Waterson

18-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

22-3

2. Jessica Andrade

22-9

3. Katlyn Chookagian

16-4

4. Lauren Murphy

15-5

5. Manon Fiorot

9-1

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

T1. Julianna Pena (c)

11-4

T1. Amanda Nunes

21-5

3. Germaine de Randamie

10-4

4. Holly Holm

14-5

5. Irene Aldana

13-6

6. Yana Kunitskaya

14-6

7. Raquel Pennington

14-9

8. Ketlen Vieira

12-2

9. Sara McMann

12-6

10. Aspen Ladd

9-3