Despite holding the UFC bantamweight championship, many still considered Aljamain Sterling the second-best 135-pound fighter in the promotion. After all, Sterling had won the title when Petr Yan was disqualified because of an illegal knee in a fight most felt Yan was clearly winning. On Saturday night, Sterling did his best to put an end to the debate by taking a split decision over Yan in the co-main event of UFC 273.
With the win, Sterling moved from No. 2 to No. 1 in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, flipping spots with Yan. There was still some controversy to the scoring, but two dominant rounds by Sterling proved he was far from outmatched by Yan and now the champion has a much clearer claim to being the UFC's best bantamweight.
In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski dominated "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung to retain his featherweight championship and No. 1 spot in the rankings. Volkanovski turned in arguably the cleanest performance of his career and it will be hard to knock him from the throne.
Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features just one fight involving CBS Sports ranked fighters.
- Welterweight: No. 6 Vicente Luque vs. No. 8 Belal Muhammad
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Brandon Wise and Shakiel Mahjouri. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deiveson Figueiredo (c)
|21-2-1
2. Brandon Moreno
|19-6-2
3. Kai Kara-France
|24-9
4. Askar Askarov
|14-1-1
5. Alexandre Pantoja
|24-5
6. Brandon Royval
|12-6
7. Alex Perez
|24-6
8. Matt Schnell
|15-6
9. Rogerio Bontorin
|17-3
10. Matheus Nicolau
|18-3-1
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Aljamain Sterling (c)
21-3
2. Petr Yan
16-3
3. TJ Dillashaw
17-4
4. Cory Sandhagen
14-4
5. Jose Aldo
31-7
6. Merab Dvalishvili
14-4
7. Rob Font
19-5
8. Dominick Cruz
24-3
9. Marlon Vera
20-7-1
10. Pedro Munhoz
19-7
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
24-1
2. Max Holloway
23-6
3. Brian Ortega
15-2
4. Yair Rodriguez
13-3
5. Calvin Kattar
23-5
6. Josh Emmett
17-2
7. Arnold Allen
18-1
8. Korean Zombie
17-7
9. Giga Chikadze
14-3
10. Bryce Mitchell
15-0
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Charles Oliveira (c)
32-8
2. Justin Gaethje
23-3
3. Dustin Poirier
28-7
4. Islam Makhachev
22-1
5. Beneil Dariush
21-4-1
6. Michael Chandler
22-6
7. Rafael Dos Anjos
31-13
8. Dan Hooker
20-11
9. Rafael Fiziev
11-1
10. Tony Ferguson
25-6
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
20-1
2. Colby Covington
17-3
3. Leon Edwards
19-3
. Khamzat Chimaev
11-0
5. Gilbert Burns
20-5
6. Vicente Luque
21-7-1
7. Stephen Thompson
16-5-1
8. Belal Muhammad
20-3
9. Jorge Masvidal
35-16
10. Sean Brady
15-0
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
22-1
2. Robert Whittaker
23-6
3. Jared Cannonier
15-5
4. Marvin Vettori
18-5-1
5. Paulo Costa
13-2
6. Derek Brunson
23-8
7. Sean Strickland
25-3
8. Jack Hermansson
22-7
9. Darren Till
18-4-1
10. Brendan Allen
18-5
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Glover Teixeira (c)
33-7
2. Jiri Prochazka
28-3-1
3. Jan Blachowicz
28-9
4. Aleksandar Rakic
14-2
5. Magomed Ankalaev
17-1
6. Anthony Smith
36-16
7. Dominick Reyes
12-3
8. Thiago Santos
22-10
9. Paul Craig
16-4-1
10. Jamahal Hill
10-1
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Francis Ngannou (c)
16-3
2. Stipe Miocic
20-4
3. Ciryl Gane
10-1
4. Curtis Blaydes
16-3
5. Tai Tuivasa
14-3
6. Tom Aspinall
12-2
7. Derrick Lewis
26-9
8. Alexander Volkov
34-10
9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
12-3
10. Chris Daukaus
12-4
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Rose Namajunas (c)
11-4
2. Weili Zhang
21-3
3. Carla Esparza
18-6
4. Marina Rodriguez
15-1-2
5. Yan Xiaonan
13-2
6. Mackenzie Dern
12-1
7. Amanda Ribas
11-2
8. Tecia Torres
13-6
9. Amanda Lemos
11-1-1
10. Michelle Waterson
18-9
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
22-3
2. Jessica Andrade
22-9
3. Katlyn Chookagian
16-4
4. Lauren Murphy
15-5
5. Manon Fiorot
9-1
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
T1. Julianna Pena (c)
11-4
T1. Amanda Nunes
21-5
3. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
4. Holly Holm
14-5
5. Irene Aldana
13-6
6. Yana Kunitskaya
14-6
7. Raquel Pennington
14-9
8. Ketlen Vieira
12-2
9. Sara McMann
12-6
10. Aspen Ladd
9-3