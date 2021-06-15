The UFC flyweight division has a new king after Brandon Moreno submitted Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event of UFC 263 to win the 125-pound championship. The win also launched Moreno to the No. 1 ranking at flyweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings.

Moreno dominated the action against Figueiredo, who entered the fight as a favorite. The fight was a rematch of a December clash between the two that ended in a majority draw. With his victory, Moreno became the first Mexican-born fighter to win a UFC championship.

In the night's main event, welterweight champion Israel Adesanya successfully defended his title in a rematch with Marvin Vettori. Vettori was unable to use his wrestling to neutralize Adesanya's technical striking game and suffered five rounds of leg kicks for his trouble. Adesanya remains the clear No. 1 fighter at 185 pounds with his victory.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features just one fight featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters.

Featherweight: No. 6 Korean Zombie vs. No. 10 Dan Ige

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Brandon Moreno (c) 19-5-2 2. Deiveson Figueiredo 20-2-1 3. Askar Askarov 12-0-1 4. Matt Schnell 15-5 5. Alexandre Pantoja 23-5 6. Kai Kara-France 22-9 7. Joseph Benavidez 28-8 8. Alex Perez 24-6 9. Brandon Royval 12-5 10. Jussier Formiga 23-8

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan 15-1 2. Aljamain Sterling (c) 19-3 3. Cory Sandhagen 14-2 4. Rob Font 19-4 5. Pedro Munhoz 19-5 6. Marlon Moraes 23-7-1 7. Merab Dvalishili 13-4 8. Jimmy Rivera 23-5 9. Cody Garbrandt 12-4 10. Jose Aldo 29-7

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 22-6 3. Brian Ortega 15-1 4. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 6. Korean Zombie 16-6 7. Calvin Kattar 22-5 8. Josh Emmett 16-2 9. Edson Barboza 22-9 10. Dan Ige 15-3

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Dustin Poirier 27-6 2. Charles Oliveira (c) 31-8 3. Justin Gaethje 22-3 4. Michael Chandler 22-6 5. Rafael dos Anjos 30-13 6. Beneil Dariush 21-4-1 7. Islam Makhachev 19-1 8. Dan Hooker 20-10 9. Conor McGregor 22-5 10. Tony Ferguson 25-6

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 19-1 2. Colby Covington 16-2 3. Leon Edwards 19-3 4. Gilbert Burns 19-4 5. Stephen Thompson 16-4-1 6. Jorge Masvidal 35-15 7. Michael Chiesa 18-4 8. Vicente Luque 20-7-1 9. Neil Magny 25-8 10. Santiago Ponzinibbio 28-4

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 21-1 2. Robert Whittaker 23-5 3. Paulo Costa 13-1 4. Jared Cannonier 13-5 5. Derek Brunson 22-7 6. Marvin Vettori 17-5-1 7. Jack Hermansson 18-2-1 22-6 8. Uriah Hall 17-9 9. Darren Till 18-2-1 10. Kelvin Gastelum 16-7

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jan Blachowicz (c) 28-8 2. Glover Teixeira 32-7 3. Jiri Prochazka 28-3-1 4. Aleksandar Rakic 14-2 5. Thiago Santos 21-9 6. Anthony Smith 35-16 7. Dominick Reyes 12-3 8. Magomed Ankalaev 15-1 9. Johnny Walker 18-5 10. Nikita Krylov 26-8

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Francis Ngannou (c) 16-3 2. Stipe Miocic 20-4 3. Derrick Lewis 25-7 T4. Curtis Blaydes 14-3 T4. Alexander Volkov 33-8 6. Ciryl Gane 8-0 7. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 12-2 8. Marcin Tybura 22-6 9. Chris Daukaus 11-3 10. Tom Aspinall 10-2

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Rose Namajunas (c) 10-4 2. Weili Zhang 21-1 3. Carla Esparza 18-6 4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 5. Mackenzie Dern 11-1 6. Marina Rodriguez 14-1-2 7. Yan Xiaonan 13-2 8. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 9. Michelle Waterson 18-9 10. Jessica Andrade 21-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 21-3 2. Lauren Murphy 15-4 3. Katlyn Chookagian 16-4 4. Jennifer Maia 18-7-1 5. Cynthia Calvillo 9-2-1

Women's bantamweight