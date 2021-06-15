The UFC flyweight division has a new king after Brandon Moreno submitted Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event of UFC 263 to win the 125-pound championship. The win also launched Moreno to the No. 1 ranking at flyweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings.
Moreno dominated the action against Figueiredo, who entered the fight as a favorite. The fight was a rematch of a December clash between the two that ended in a majority draw. With his victory, Moreno became the first Mexican-born fighter to win a UFC championship.
In the night's main event, welterweight champion Israel Adesanya successfully defended his title in a rematch with Marvin Vettori. Vettori was unable to use his wrestling to neutralize Adesanya's technical striking game and suffered five rounds of leg kicks for his trouble. Adesanya remains the clear No. 1 fighter at 185 pounds with his victory.
Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features just one fight featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters.
- Featherweight: No. 6 Korean Zombie vs. No. 10 Dan Ige
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Brandon Moreno (c)
|19-5-2
2. Deiveson Figueiredo
|20-2-1
3. Askar Askarov
|12-0-1
4. Matt Schnell
|15-5
5. Alexandre Pantoja
|23-5
6. Kai Kara-France
|22-9
7. Joseph Benavidez
|28-8
8. Alex Perez
|24-6
9. Brandon Royval
|12-5
10. Jussier Formiga
|23-8
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan
15-1
2. Aljamain Sterling (c)
19-3
3. Cory Sandhagen
14-2
4. Rob Font
19-4
5. Pedro Munhoz
19-5
6. Marlon Moraes
23-7-1
7. Merab Dvalishili
13-4
8. Jimmy Rivera
23-5
9. Cody Garbrandt
12-4
10. Jose Aldo
29-7
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
22-6
3. Brian Ortega
15-1
4. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
6. Korean Zombie
16-6
7. Calvin Kattar
22-5
8. Josh Emmett
16-2
9. Edson Barboza
22-9
10. Dan Ige
15-3
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Dustin Poirier
27-6
2. Charles Oliveira (c)
31-8
3. Justin Gaethje
22-3
4. Michael Chandler
22-6
5. Rafael dos Anjos
30-13
6. Beneil Dariush
21-4-1
7. Islam Makhachev
19-1
8. Dan Hooker
20-10
9. Conor McGregor
22-5
10. Tony Ferguson
25-6
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
19-1
2. Colby Covington
16-2
3. Leon Edwards
19-3
4. Gilbert Burns
19-4
5. Stephen Thompson
16-4-1
6. Jorge Masvidal
35-15
7. Michael Chiesa
18-4
8. Vicente Luque
20-7-1
9. Neil Magny
25-8
10. Santiago Ponzinibbio
28-4
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
21-1
2. Robert Whittaker
23-5
3. Paulo Costa
13-1
4. Jared Cannonier
13-5
5. Derek Brunson
22-7
6. Marvin Vettori
17-5-1
7. Jack Hermansson
18-2-1 22-6
8. Uriah Hall
17-9
9. Darren Till
18-2-1
10. Kelvin Gastelum
16-7
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jan Blachowicz (c)
28-8
2. Glover Teixeira
32-7
3. Jiri Prochazka
28-3-1
4. Aleksandar Rakic
14-2
5. Thiago Santos
21-9
6. Anthony Smith
35-16
7. Dominick Reyes
12-3
8. Magomed Ankalaev
15-1
9. Johnny Walker
18-5
10. Nikita Krylov
26-8
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Francis Ngannou (c)
16-3
2. Stipe Miocic
20-4
3. Derrick Lewis
25-7
T4. Curtis Blaydes
14-3
T4. Alexander Volkov
33-8
6. Ciryl Gane
8-0
7. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
12-2
8. Marcin Tybura
22-6
9. Chris Daukaus
11-3
10. Tom Aspinall
10-2
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Rose Namajunas (c)
10-4
2. Weili Zhang
21-1
3. Carla Esparza
18-6
4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
5. Mackenzie Dern
11-1
6. Marina Rodriguez
14-1-2
7. Yan Xiaonan
13-2
8. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
9. Michelle Waterson
18-9
10. Jessica Andrade
21-9
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
21-3
2. Lauren Murphy
15-4
3. Katlyn Chookagian
16-4
4. Jennifer Maia
18-7-1
5. Cynthia Calvillo
9-2-1
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
21-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
3. Holly Holm
14-5
4. Aspen Ladd
9-1
5. Yana Kunitskaya
14-5
6. Irene Aldana
12-6
7. Julianna Pena
10-4
8. Julia Avila
8-2
9. Ketlen Vieira
11-2
10. Sara McMann
12-6