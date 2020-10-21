Former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega entered his UFC Fight Night main event against "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung unranked in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. That was a product of Ortega having been out of the Octagon for nearly two years since his TKO loss to then-featherweight champion Max Holloway in December 2018.
Ortega showed no signs of rust, however, dominating Jung in their Fight Island showdown. Ortega displayed significantly-improved striking technique, neutralizing the favored Jung en route to a wide unanimous decision victory. With the win, Ortega reentered the rankings at the No. 4 spot. Jung fell from a tie for the No. 3 spot to No. 6.
Also moving back into the rankings is Jessica Andrade, who went from unranked to No. 2 at women's flyweight with her TKO win over Katlyn Chookagian. Chookagian, meanwhile, fell from No. 2 to No. 5 with the loss.
Saturday's UFC 254 card features three fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:
- Lightweight: No. 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. No. 2 Justin Gaethje
- Middleweight: No. 2 Robert Whittaker vs. No. 3 Jared Cannonier
- Heavyweight: No. 7 Alexander Volkov vs. No. 9 Walt Harris
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deivieson Figueiredo
|18-1
2. Brandon Moreno
|17-5
3. Askar Askarov
|12-0-1
4. Matt Schnell
|14-4
5. Joseph Benavidez
|28-7
6. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-5
7. Kai Kara-France
|21-8
8. Alex Perez
|24-5
T9. Jussier Formiga
|23-8
T9. Raulian Paiva
|19-3
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan (c)
15-1
2. Aljamain Sterling
19-3
3. Cody Garbrandt
12-3
4. Cory Sandhagen
13-2
5. Marlon Moraes
23-7-1
6. Jimmie Rivera
23-4
7. Pedro Munhoz
18-5
8. Frankie Edgar
24-8-1
9. Raphael Assuncao
27-8
10. Merab Dvalishvili
12-4
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
21-6
3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
4. Brian Ortega
15-1
5. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
6. Korean Zombie
16-6
7. Calvin Kattar
22-4
8. Josh Emmett
16-2
9. Dan Ige
14-3
10. Shane Burgos
13-2
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
28-0
2. Justin Gaethje
22-2
T3. Tony Ferguson
25-4
T3. Dustin Poirier
26-6
5. Dan Hooker
20-9
6. Conor McGregor
21-4
7. Charles Oliveira
29-8
8. Paul Felder
17-5
9. Al Iaquinta
14-6-1
10. Islam Makhachev
18-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
17-1
2. Gilbert Burns
19-3
3. Colby Covington
16-2
4. Leon Edwards
18-3
5. Jorge Masvidal
35-14
6. Geoff Neal
13-2
7. Stephen Thompson
15-4-1
8. Michael Chiesa
17-4
9. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
10. Vicente Luque
19-7-1
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
20-0
2. Robert Whittaker
21-5
3. Jarred Cannonier
13-4
4. Paulo Costa
13-1
5. Yoel Romero
13-5
6. Derek Brunson
21-7
7. Jack Hermansson
21-5
8. Darren Till
18-2-1
9. Edmen Shahbazyan
11-1
10. Uriah Hall
15-9
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jan Blachowicz (c)
27-8
2. Dominick Reyes
12-2
3. Thiago Santos
21-7
4. Glover Teixeira
31-7
5. Aleksandar Rakic
13-2
6. Anthony Smith
33-16
7. Nikita Krylov
26-7
8. Jiri Prochazka
27-3-1
9. Johnny Walker
18-5
10. Misha Cirkunov
15-5
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
20-3
2. Francis Ngannou
15-3
3. Curtis Blaydes
14-2
4. Derrick Lewis
24-7
5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
11-1
6. Alistair Overeem
47-18
7. Alexander Volkov
31-8
8. Junior Dos Santos
21-8
9. Walt Harris
13-8
10. Aleksei Oleinik
59-14-1
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
21-1
2. Rose Namajunas
9-4
3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
4. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
5. Jessica Andrade
20-8
6. Carla Esparza
17-6
7. Claudia Gadelha
18-4
8. Nina Ansaroff
10-6
9. Amanda Ribas
10-1
10. Michelle Waterson
18-8
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
19-3
2. Jessica Andrade
21-8
3. Cynthia Calvillo
9-1-1
4. Jennifer Maia
18-6-1
5. Katlyn Chookagian
12-4
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
20-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
3. Holly Holm
14-5
4. Aspen Ladd
9-1
5. Irene Aldana
12-6
6. Yana Kunitskaya
13-5
7. Julianna Pena
9-4
8. Ketlen Vieira
11-1
9. Julia Avila
8-2
10. Sara McMann
12-5