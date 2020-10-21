Former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega entered his UFC Fight Night main event against "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung unranked in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. That was a product of Ortega having been out of the Octagon for nearly two years since his TKO loss to then-featherweight champion Max Holloway in December 2018.

Ortega showed no signs of rust, however, dominating Jung in their Fight Island showdown. Ortega displayed significantly-improved striking technique, neutralizing the favored Jung en route to a wide unanimous decision victory. With the win, Ortega reentered the rankings at the No. 4 spot. Jung fell from a tie for the No. 3 spot to No. 6.

Also moving back into the rankings is Jessica Andrade, who went from unranked to No. 2 at women's flyweight with her TKO win over Katlyn Chookagian. Chookagian, meanwhile, fell from No. 2 to No. 5 with the loss.

Saturday's UFC 254 card features three fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

Lightweight: No. 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. No. 2 Justin Gaethje

No. 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. No. 2 Justin Gaethje Middleweight: No. 2 Robert Whittaker vs. No. 3 Jared Cannonier

No. 2 Robert Whittaker vs. No. 3 Jared Cannonier Heavyweight: No. 7 Alexander Volkov vs. No. 9 Walt Harris

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deivieson Figueiredo 18-1 2. Brandon Moreno 17-5 3. Askar Askarov 12-0-1 4. Matt Schnell 14-4 5. Joseph Benavidez 28-7 6. Alexandre Pantoja 21-5 7. Kai Kara-France 21-8 8. Alex Perez 24-5 T9. Jussier Formiga 23-8 T9. Raulian Paiva 19-3

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan (c) 15-1 2. Aljamain Sterling 19-3 3. Cody Garbrandt 12-3 4. Cory Sandhagen 13-2 5. Marlon Moraes 23-7-1 6. Jimmie Rivera 23-4 7. Pedro Munhoz 18-5 8. Frankie Edgar 24-8-1 9. Raphael Assuncao 27-8 10. Merab Dvalishvili 12-4

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 21-6 3. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 4. Brian Ortega 15-1 5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 6. Korean Zombie 16-6 7. Calvin Kattar 22-4 8. Josh Emmett 16-2 9. Dan Ige 14-3 10. Shane Burgos 13-2

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) 28-0 2. Justin Gaethje 22-2 T3. Tony Ferguson 25-4 T3. Dustin Poirier 26-6 5. Dan Hooker 20-9 6. Conor McGregor 21-4 7. Charles Oliveira 29-8 8. Paul Felder 17-5 9. Al Iaquinta 14-6-1 10. Islam Makhachev 18-1

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 17-1 2. Gilbert Burns 19-3 3. Colby Covington 16-2 4. Leon Edwards 18-3 5. Jorge Masvidal 35-14 6. Geoff Neal 13-2 7. Stephen Thompson 15-4-1 8. Michael Chiesa 17-4 9. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-3 10. Vicente Luque 19-7-1

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 20-0 2. Robert Whittaker 21-5 3. Jarred Cannonier 13-4 4. Paulo Costa 13-1 5. Yoel Romero 13-5 6. Derek Brunson 21-7 7. Jack Hermansson 21-5 8. Darren Till 18-2-1 9. Edmen Shahbazyan 11-1 10. Uriah Hall 15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jan Blachowicz (c) 27-8 2. Dominick Reyes 12-2 3. Thiago Santos 21-7 4. Glover Teixeira 31-7 5. Aleksandar Rakic 13-2 6. Anthony Smith 33-16 7. Nikita Krylov 26-7 8. Jiri Prochazka 27-3-1 9. Johnny Walker 18-5 10. Misha Cirkunov 15-5

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 20-3 2. Francis Ngannou 15-3 3. Curtis Blaydes 14-2 4. Derrick Lewis 24-7 5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 11-1 6. Alistair Overeem 47-18 7. Alexander Volkov 31-8 8. Junior Dos Santos 21-8 9. Walt Harris 13-8 10. Aleksei Oleinik 59-14-1

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 21-1 2. Rose Namajunas 9-4 3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 4. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 5. Jessica Andrade 20-8 6. Carla Esparza 17-6 7. Claudia Gadelha 18-4 8. Nina Ansaroff 10-6 9. Amanda Ribas 10-1 10. Michelle Waterson 18-8

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 19-3 2. Jessica Andrade 21-8 3. Cynthia Calvillo 9-1-1 4. Jennifer Maia 18-6-1 5. Katlyn Chookagian 12-4

Women's bantamweight