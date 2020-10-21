MMA: UFC Fight Night-Las Vegas
Getty Images

Former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega entered his UFC Fight Night main event against "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung unranked in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. That was a product of Ortega having been out of the Octagon for nearly two years since his TKO loss to then-featherweight champion Max Holloway in December 2018.

Ortega showed no signs of rust, however, dominating Jung in their Fight Island showdown. Ortega displayed significantly-improved striking technique, neutralizing the favored Jung en route to a wide unanimous decision victory. With the win, Ortega reentered the rankings at the No. 4 spot. Jung fell from a tie for the No. 3 spot to No. 6.

Also moving back into the rankings is Jessica Andrade, who went from unranked to No. 2 at women's flyweight with her TKO win over Katlyn Chookagian. Chookagian, meanwhile, fell from No. 2 to No. 5 with the loss. 

Saturday's UFC 254 card features three fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

  • Lightweight: No. 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. No. 2 Justin Gaethje
  • Middleweight: No. 2 Robert Whittaker vs. No. 3 Jared Cannonier
  • Heavyweight: No. 7 Alexander Volkov vs. No. 9 Walt Harris

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deivieson Figueiredo

18-1

2. Brandon Moreno

17-5

3. Askar Askarov

12-0-1

4. Matt Schnell

14-4

5. Joseph Benavidez

28-7

6. Alexandre Pantoja

21-5

7. Kai Kara-France

21-8

8. Alex Perez

24-5

T9. Jussier Formiga

23-8

T9. Raulian Paiva

19-3

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Petr Yan (c)

15-1

2. Aljamain Sterling

19-3

3. Cody Garbrandt

12-3

4. Cory Sandhagen

13-2

5. Marlon Moraes

23-7-1

6. Jimmie Rivera

23-4

7. Pedro Munhoz

18-5

8. Frankie Edgar

24-8-1

9. Raphael Assuncao

27-8

10. Merab Dvalishvili

12-4

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

21-6

3. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

4. Brian Ortega

15-1

5. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

6. Korean Zombie

16-6

7. Calvin Kattar

22-4

8. Josh Emmett

16-2

9. Dan Ige

14-3

10. Shane Burgos

13-2

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)

28-0

2. Justin Gaethje

22-2

T3. Tony Ferguson

25-4

T3. Dustin Poirier

26-6

5. Dan Hooker

20-9

6. Conor McGregor

21-4

7. Charles Oliveira

29-8

8. Paul Felder 

17-5

9. Al Iaquinta

14-6-1

10. Islam Makhachev

18-1

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

17-1

2. Gilbert Burns

19-3

3. Colby Covington

16-2

4. Leon Edwards

18-3

5. Jorge Masvidal

35-14

6. Geoff Neal

13-2

7. Stephen Thompson

15-4-1

8. Michael Chiesa

17-4

9. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-3

10. Vicente Luque

19-7-1

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

20-0

2. Robert Whittaker

21-5

3. Jarred Cannonier

13-4

4. Paulo Costa

13-1

5. Yoel Romero

13-5

6. Derek Brunson

21-7

7. Jack Hermansson

21-5

8. Darren Till

18-2-1

9. Edmen Shahbazyan

11-1

10. Uriah Hall

15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jan Blachowicz (c)

27-8

2. Dominick Reyes

12-2

3. Thiago Santos

21-7

4. Glover Teixeira

31-7

5. Aleksandar Rakic

13-2

6. Anthony Smith

33-16

7. Nikita Krylov

26-7

8. Jiri Prochazka

27-3-1

9. Johnny Walker

18-5

10. Misha Cirkunov

15-5

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

20-3

2. Francis Ngannou

15-3

3. Curtis Blaydes

14-2

4. Derrick Lewis

24-7

5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

11-1

6. Alistair Overeem

47-18

7. Alexander Volkov

31-8

8. Junior Dos Santos

21-8

9. Walt Harris

13-8

10. Aleksei Oleinik

59-14-1

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

21-1

2. Rose Namajunas

9-4

3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

16-4

4. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

5. Jessica Andrade

20-8

6. Carla Esparza

17-6

7. Claudia Gadelha

18-4

8. Nina Ansaroff

10-6

9. Amanda Ribas

10-1

10. Michelle Waterson

18-8

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

19-3

2. Jessica Andrade

21-8

3. Cynthia Calvillo

9-1-1

4. Jennifer Maia

18-6-1

5. Katlyn Chookagian

12-4

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

20-4

2. Germaine de Randamie

10-4

3. Holly Holm

14-5

4. Aspen Ladd

9-1

5. Irene Aldana

12-6

6. Yana Kunitskaya

13-5

7. Julianna Pena

9-4

8. Ketlen Vieira

11-1

9. Julia Avila

8-2

10. Sara McMann

12-5