When Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement, it meant it was time for a new era in the lightweight division. Without the looming threat of arguably the most dominant champion in UFC history atop the division, lightweight feels wide open to the deep roster of talent, including Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira, the two fighters who will clash in the main event of Saturday's UFC 262 with the vacant championship on the line.

Oliveira, the UFC's all-time leader in submission victories, is riding an eight-fight winning streak and coming off a victory over former interim champion Tony Ferguson, who will also be in action on the card. Three-time Bellator lightweight champion Chandler made his UFC debut in his most recent fight, scoring an upset knockout victory of Dan Hooker to put himself immediately into the title picture.

Oliveira enters the fight tied for the No. 2 spot in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings while Chandler sits at No. 4. 

Saturday's UFC Fight Night features two fights with CBS Sports ranked fighters.

  • Lightweight: No. 2 Charles Oliveira vs. No. 4 Michael Chandler
  • Lightweight: No. 5 Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush
  • Women's flyweight: No. 4 Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo
  • Featherweight: No. 10 Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deivieson Figueiredo (c)

20-1-1

2. Brandon Moreno

18-5-2

3. Askar Askarov

12-0-1

4. Matt Schnell

15-5

5. Alexandre Pantoja

23-5

6. Kai Kara-France

22-9

7. Joseph Benavidez

28-8

8. Alex Perez

24-6

9. Brandon Royval

12-5

10. Jussier Formiga

23-8

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Petr Yan

15-1

2. Aljamain Sterling (c)

19-3

3. Cory Sandhagen

14-2

4. Cody Garbrandt

12-3

5. Pedro Munhoz

19-5

6. Marlon Moraes

23-7-1

7. Merab Dvalishili

13-4

8. Jimmy Rivera

23-5

9. Jose Aldo

29-7

10. Raphael Assuncao

27-8

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

22-6

3. Brian Ortega

15-1

4. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

5. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

6. Korean Zombie

16-6

7. Calvin Kattar

22-5

8. Josh Emmett

16-2

9. Dan Ige

15-3

10. Shane Burgos

13-2

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Dustin Poirier

27-6

T2. Justin Gaethje

22-3

T2. Charles Oliveira

30-8

4. Michael Chandler

22-5

5. Tony Ferguson

25-5

6. Rafael dos Anjos

30-13

7. Conor McGregor

22-5

8. Drew Dober

23-9

9. Dan Hooker

20-10

10. Paul Felder

17-6

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

19-1

2. Colby Covington

16-2

3. Leon Edwards

18-3

4. Gilbert Burns

19-4

5. Stephen Thompson

16-4-1

6. Jorge Masvidal

35-15

7. Michael Chiesa

18-4

8. Vicente Luque

20-7-1

9. Neil Magny

25-8

10. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-4

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

20-1

2. Robert Whittaker

23-5

3. Paulo Costa

13-1

4. Jared Cannonier

13-5

5. Derek Brunson

21-7

6. Marvin Vettori

16-4-1

7. Darren Till

18-2-1

8. Jack Hermansson

21-6

9. Uriah Hall

17-9

10. Edmen Shahbayan

11-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jan Blachowicz (c)

28-8

2. Glover Teixeira

32-7

3. Jiri Prochazka

28-3-1

4. Aleksandar Rakic

14-2

5. Thiago Santos

21-9

6. Anthony Smith

35-16

7. Dominick Reyes

12-3

8. Magomed Ankalaev

15-1

9. Johnny Walker

18-5

10. Nikita Krylov

26-8

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Francis Ngannou (c)

16-3

2. Stipe Miocic

20-4

3. Derrick Lewis

25-7

4. Curtis Blaydes

14-3

5. Alexander Volkov

33-8

6. Ciryl Gane

8-0

7. Alistair Overeem

47-19

8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

11-2

9. Augusto Sakai

15-2-1

10. Marcin Tybura

21-6

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Rose Namajunas (c) 

10-4

2. Weili Zhang

21-1

3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

16-4

4. Carla Esparza

17-6

5. Tatiana Suarez

9-0

6. Marina Rodriguez

14-1-2

7. Yan Xiaonan

13-1

8. Mackenzie Dern

11-1

9. Michelle Waterson

18-9

10. Jessica Andrade

21-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

21-3

2. Lauren Murphy

14-4

3. Jessica Andrade

21-9

4. Katlyn Chookagian

15-4

5. Jennifer Maia

18-7-1

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

21-4

2. Germaine de Randamie

10-4

3. Holly Holm

14-5

4. Aspen Ladd

9-1

5. Yana Kunitskaya

14-5

6. Irene Aldana

12-6

7. Julianna Pena

10-4

8. Julia Avila

8-2

9. Ketlen Vieira

11-2

10. Sara McMann

12-6