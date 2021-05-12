When Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement, it meant it was time for a new era in the lightweight division. Without the looming threat of arguably the most dominant champion in UFC history atop the division, lightweight feels wide open to the deep roster of talent, including Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira, the two fighters who will clash in the main event of Saturday's UFC 262 with the vacant championship on the line.

Oliveira, the UFC's all-time leader in submission victories, is riding an eight-fight winning streak and coming off a victory over former interim champion Tony Ferguson, who will also be in action on the card. Three-time Bellator lightweight champion Chandler made his UFC debut in his most recent fight, scoring an upset knockout victory of Dan Hooker to put himself immediately into the title picture.

Oliveira enters the fight tied for the No. 2 spot in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings while Chandler sits at No. 4.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night features two fights with CBS Sports ranked fighters.

Lightweight: No. 2 Charles Oliveira vs. No. 4 Michael Chandler

No. 2 Charles Oliveira vs. No. 4 Michael Chandler Lightweight: No. 5 Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush

No. 5 Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush Women's flyweight: No. 4 Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo

No. 4 Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo Featherweight: No. 10 Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deivieson Figueiredo (c) 20-1-1 2. Brandon Moreno 18-5-2 3. Askar Askarov 12-0-1 4. Matt Schnell 15-5 5. Alexandre Pantoja 23-5 6. Kai Kara-France 22-9 7. Joseph Benavidez 28-8 8. Alex Perez 24-6 9. Brandon Royval 12-5 10. Jussier Formiga 23-8

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan 15-1 2. Aljamain Sterling (c) 19-3 3. Cory Sandhagen 14-2 4. Cody Garbrandt 12-3 5. Pedro Munhoz 19-5 6. Marlon Moraes 23-7-1 7. Merab Dvalishili 13-4 8. Jimmy Rivera 23-5 9. Jose Aldo 29-7 10. Raphael Assuncao 27-8

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 22-6 3. Brian Ortega 15-1 4. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 6. Korean Zombie 16-6 7. Calvin Kattar 22-5 8. Josh Emmett 16-2 9. Dan Ige 15-3 10. Shane Burgos 13-2

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Dustin Poirier 27-6 T2. Justin Gaethje 22-3 T2. Charles Oliveira 30-8 4. Michael Chandler 22-5 5. Tony Ferguson 25-5 6. Rafael dos Anjos 30-13 7. Conor McGregor 22-5 8. Drew Dober 23-9 9. Dan Hooker 20-10 10. Paul Felder 17-6

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 19-1 2. Colby Covington 16-2 3. Leon Edwards 18-3 4. Gilbert Burns 19-4 5. Stephen Thompson 16-4-1 6. Jorge Masvidal 35-15 7. Michael Chiesa 18-4 8. Vicente Luque 20-7-1 9. Neil Magny 25-8 10. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-4

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 20-1 2. Robert Whittaker 23-5 3. Paulo Costa 13-1 4. Jared Cannonier 13-5 5. Derek Brunson 21-7 6. Marvin Vettori 16-4-1 7. Darren Till 18-2-1 8. Jack Hermansson 21-6 9. Uriah Hall 17-9 10. Edmen Shahbayan 11-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jan Blachowicz (c) 28-8 2. Glover Teixeira 32-7 3. Jiri Prochazka 28-3-1 4. Aleksandar Rakic 14-2 5. Thiago Santos 21-9 6. Anthony Smith 35-16 7. Dominick Reyes 12-3 8. Magomed Ankalaev 15-1 9. Johnny Walker 18-5 10. Nikita Krylov 26-8

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Francis Ngannou (c) 16-3 2. Stipe Miocic 20-4 3. Derrick Lewis 25-7 4. Curtis Blaydes 14-3 5. Alexander Volkov 33-8 6. Ciryl Gane 8-0 7. Alistair Overeem 47-19 8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 11-2 9. Augusto Sakai 15-2-1 10. Marcin Tybura 21-6

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Rose Namajunas (c) 10-4 2. Weili Zhang 21-1 3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 4. Carla Esparza 17-6 5. Tatiana Suarez 9-0 6. Marina Rodriguez 14-1-2 7. Yan Xiaonan 13-1 8. Mackenzie Dern 11-1 9. Michelle Waterson 18-9 10. Jessica Andrade 21-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 21-3 2. Lauren Murphy 14-4 3. Jessica Andrade 21-9 4. Katlyn Chookagian 15-4 5. Jennifer Maia 18-7-1

Women's bantamweight