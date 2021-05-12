When Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement, it meant it was time for a new era in the lightweight division. Without the looming threat of arguably the most dominant champion in UFC history atop the division, lightweight feels wide open to the deep roster of talent, including Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira, the two fighters who will clash in the main event of Saturday's UFC 262 with the vacant championship on the line.
Oliveira, the UFC's all-time leader in submission victories, is riding an eight-fight winning streak and coming off a victory over former interim champion Tony Ferguson, who will also be in action on the card. Three-time Bellator lightweight champion Chandler made his UFC debut in his most recent fight, scoring an upset knockout victory of Dan Hooker to put himself immediately into the title picture.
Oliveira enters the fight tied for the No. 2 spot in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings while Chandler sits at No. 4.
Saturday's UFC Fight Night features two fights with CBS Sports ranked fighters.
- Lightweight: No. 2 Charles Oliveira vs. No. 4 Michael Chandler
- Lightweight: No. 5 Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush
- Women's flyweight: No. 4 Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo
- Featherweight: No. 10 Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deivieson Figueiredo (c)
|20-1-1
2. Brandon Moreno
|18-5-2
3. Askar Askarov
|12-0-1
4. Matt Schnell
|15-5
5. Alexandre Pantoja
|23-5
6. Kai Kara-France
|22-9
7. Joseph Benavidez
|28-8
8. Alex Perez
|24-6
9. Brandon Royval
|12-5
10. Jussier Formiga
|23-8
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan
15-1
2. Aljamain Sterling (c)
19-3
3. Cory Sandhagen
14-2
4. Cody Garbrandt
12-3
5. Pedro Munhoz
19-5
6. Marlon Moraes
23-7-1
7. Merab Dvalishili
13-4
8. Jimmy Rivera
23-5
9. Jose Aldo
29-7
10. Raphael Assuncao
27-8
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
22-6
3. Brian Ortega
15-1
4. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
6. Korean Zombie
16-6
7. Calvin Kattar
22-5
8. Josh Emmett
16-2
9. Dan Ige
15-3
10. Shane Burgos
13-2
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Dustin Poirier
27-6
T2. Justin Gaethje
22-3
T2. Charles Oliveira
30-8
4. Michael Chandler
22-5
5. Tony Ferguson
25-5
6. Rafael dos Anjos
30-13
7. Conor McGregor
22-5
8. Drew Dober
23-9
9. Dan Hooker
20-10
10. Paul Felder
17-6
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
19-1
2. Colby Covington
16-2
3. Leon Edwards
18-3
4. Gilbert Burns
19-4
5. Stephen Thompson
16-4-1
6. Jorge Masvidal
35-15
7. Michael Chiesa
18-4
8. Vicente Luque
20-7-1
9. Neil Magny
25-8
10. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-4
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
20-1
2. Robert Whittaker
23-5
3. Paulo Costa
13-1
4. Jared Cannonier
13-5
5. Derek Brunson
21-7
6. Marvin Vettori
16-4-1
7. Darren Till
18-2-1
8. Jack Hermansson
21-6
9. Uriah Hall
17-9
10. Edmen Shahbayan
11-1
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jan Blachowicz (c)
28-8
2. Glover Teixeira
32-7
3. Jiri Prochazka
28-3-1
4. Aleksandar Rakic
14-2
5. Thiago Santos
21-9
6. Anthony Smith
35-16
7. Dominick Reyes
12-3
8. Magomed Ankalaev
15-1
9. Johnny Walker
18-5
10. Nikita Krylov
26-8
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Francis Ngannou (c)
16-3
2. Stipe Miocic
20-4
3. Derrick Lewis
25-7
4. Curtis Blaydes
14-3
5. Alexander Volkov
33-8
6. Ciryl Gane
8-0
7. Alistair Overeem
47-19
8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
11-2
9. Augusto Sakai
15-2-1
10. Marcin Tybura
21-6
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Rose Namajunas (c)
10-4
2. Weili Zhang
21-1
3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
4. Carla Esparza
17-6
5. Tatiana Suarez
9-0
6. Marina Rodriguez
14-1-2
7. Yan Xiaonan
13-1
8. Mackenzie Dern
11-1
9. Michelle Waterson
18-9
10. Jessica Andrade
21-9
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
21-3
2. Lauren Murphy
14-4
3. Jessica Andrade
21-9
4. Katlyn Chookagian
15-4
5. Jennifer Maia
18-7-1
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
21-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
3. Holly Holm
14-5
4. Aspen Ladd
9-1
5. Yana Kunitskaya
14-5
6. Irene Aldana
12-6
7. Julianna Pena
10-4
8. Julia Avila
8-2
9. Ketlen Vieira
11-2
10. Sara McMann
12-6