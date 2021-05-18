jiri-prochazka-ufc.jpg
The lightweight division has a new champion. Charles Oliveira scored a comeback second-round knockout of Michael Chandler to capture the vacant title in the main event of Saturday's UFC 262 from Houston.

Oliveira was badly hurt in the first round but won the first striking exchange of the second round, rocking Chandler with a left hook and following up with big punches to score the TKO victory and capture the title more than a decade after making his Octagon debut.

With the win, Oliveira cemented himself as the No. 2 ranked fighter in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. Dustin Poirier, who was already ranked No. 1 coming into the weekend, remains in that spot despite Oliveira having captured the belt with his win over No. 4 ranked Chandler.

Also in the lightweight division, Beneil Dariush dominated longtime contender Tony Ferguson to take a wide decision. The victory launched Dariush into the No. 6 spot in the division after coming into the event unranked. Ferguson fell from No. 5 to No. 10 with the loss, his third in a row.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night features three fights with CBS Sports ranked fighters.

  • Bantamweight: No. 4 Cody Garbrandt vs. Rob Font
  • Women's strawweight: No. 4 Carla Esparza vs. No. 7 Yan Xiaonan
  • Middleweight: No. 8 Jack Hermansson vs. No. 10 Edmen Shahbazyan

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deivieson Figueiredo (c)

20-1-1

2. Brandon Moreno

18-5-2

3. Askar Askarov

12-0-1

4. Matt Schnell

15-5

5. Alexandre Pantoja

23-5

6. Kai Kara-France

22-9

7. Joseph Benavidez

28-8

8. Alex Perez

24-6

9. Brandon Royval

12-5

10. Jussier Formiga

23-8

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Petr Yan

15-1

2. Aljamain Sterling (c)

19-3

3. Cory Sandhagen

14-2

4. Cody Garbrandt

12-3

5. Pedro Munhoz

19-5

6. Marlon Moraes

23-7-1

7. Merab Dvalishili

13-4

8. Jimmy Rivera

23-5

9. Jose Aldo

29-7

10. Raphael Assuncao

27-8

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

22-6

3. Brian Ortega

15-1

4. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

5. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

6. Korean Zombie

16-6

7. Calvin Kattar

22-5

8. Josh Emmett

16-2

9. Edson Barboza

22-9

10. Dan Ige

15-3

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Dustin Poirier

27-6

2. Charles Oliveira (c)

31-8

3. Justin Gaethje

22-3

4. Michael Chandler

22-6

5. Rafael dos Anjos

30-13

6. Beneil Dariush

21-4-1

7. Islam Makhachev

19-1

8. Dan Hooker

20-10

9. Conor McGregor

22-5

10. Tony Ferguson

25-6

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

19-1

2. Colby Covington

16-2

3. Leon Edwards

18-3

4. Gilbert Burns

19-4

5. Stephen Thompson

16-4-1

6. Jorge Masvidal

35-15

7. Michael Chiesa

18-4

8. Vicente Luque

20-7-1

9. Neil Magny

25-8

10. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-4

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

20-1

2. Robert Whittaker

23-5

3. Paulo Costa

13-1

4. Jared Cannonier

13-5

5. Derek Brunson

21-7

6. Marvin Vettori

16-4-1

7. Darren Till

18-2-1

8. Jack Hermansson

21-6

9. Uriah Hall

17-9

10. Edmen Shahbazyan

11-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jan Blachowicz (c)

28-8

2. Glover Teixeira

32-7

3. Jiri Prochazka

28-3-1

4. Aleksandar Rakic

14-2

5. Thiago Santos

21-9

6. Anthony Smith

35-16

7. Dominick Reyes

12-3

8. Magomed Ankalaev

15-1

9. Johnny Walker

18-5

10. Nikita Krylov

26-8

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Francis Ngannou (c)

16-3

2. Stipe Miocic

20-4

3. Derrick Lewis

25-7

4. Curtis Blaydes

14-3

5. Alexander Volkov

33-8

6. Ciryl Gane

8-0

7. Alistair Overeem

47-19

8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

11-2

9. Augusto Sakai

15-2-1

10. Marcin Tybura

21-6

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Rose Namajunas (c) 

10-4

2. Weili Zhang

21-1

3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

16-4

4. Carla Esparza

17-6

5. Tatiana Suarez

9-0

6. Marina Rodriguez

14-1-2

7. Yan Xiaonan

13-1

8. Mackenzie Dern

11-1

9. Michelle Waterson

18-9

10. Jessica Andrade

21-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

21-3

2. Lauren Murphy

14-4

3. Katlyn Chookagian

16-4

4. Joanne Calderwood

15-5

5. Jessica Andrade

21-9

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

21-4

2. Germaine de Randamie

10-4

3. Holly Holm

14-5

4. Aspen Ladd

9-1

5. Yana Kunitskaya

14-5

6. Irene Aldana

12-6

7. Julianna Pena

10-4

8. Julia Avila

8-2

9. Ketlen Vieira

11-2

10. Sara McMann

12-6