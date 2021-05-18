The lightweight division has a new champion. Charles Oliveira scored a comeback second-round knockout of Michael Chandler to capture the vacant title in the main event of Saturday's UFC 262 from Houston.
Oliveira was badly hurt in the first round but won the first striking exchange of the second round, rocking Chandler with a left hook and following up with big punches to score the TKO victory and capture the title more than a decade after making his Octagon debut.
With the win, Oliveira cemented himself as the No. 2 ranked fighter in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. Dustin Poirier, who was already ranked No. 1 coming into the weekend, remains in that spot despite Oliveira having captured the belt with his win over No. 4 ranked Chandler.
Also in the lightweight division, Beneil Dariush dominated longtime contender Tony Ferguson to take a wide decision. The victory launched Dariush into the No. 6 spot in the division after coming into the event unranked. Ferguson fell from No. 5 to No. 10 with the loss, his third in a row.
Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.
Saturday's UFC Fight Night features three fights with CBS Sports ranked fighters.
- Bantamweight: No. 4 Cody Garbrandt vs. Rob Font
- Women's strawweight: No. 4 Carla Esparza vs. No. 7 Yan Xiaonan
- Middleweight: No. 8 Jack Hermansson vs. No. 10 Edmen Shahbazyan
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deivieson Figueiredo (c)
|20-1-1
2. Brandon Moreno
|18-5-2
3. Askar Askarov
|12-0-1
4. Matt Schnell
|15-5
5. Alexandre Pantoja
|23-5
6. Kai Kara-France
|22-9
7. Joseph Benavidez
|28-8
8. Alex Perez
|24-6
9. Brandon Royval
|12-5
10. Jussier Formiga
|23-8
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan
15-1
2. Aljamain Sterling (c)
19-3
3. Cory Sandhagen
14-2
4. Cody Garbrandt
12-3
5. Pedro Munhoz
19-5
6. Marlon Moraes
23-7-1
7. Merab Dvalishili
13-4
8. Jimmy Rivera
23-5
9. Jose Aldo
29-7
10. Raphael Assuncao
27-8
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
22-6
3. Brian Ortega
15-1
4. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
6. Korean Zombie
16-6
7. Calvin Kattar
22-5
8. Josh Emmett
16-2
9. Edson Barboza
22-9
10. Dan Ige
15-3
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Dustin Poirier
27-6
2. Charles Oliveira (c)
31-8
3. Justin Gaethje
22-3
4. Michael Chandler
22-6
5. Rafael dos Anjos
30-13
6. Beneil Dariush
21-4-1
7. Islam Makhachev
19-1
8. Dan Hooker
20-10
9. Conor McGregor
22-5
10. Tony Ferguson
25-6
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
19-1
2. Colby Covington
16-2
3. Leon Edwards
18-3
4. Gilbert Burns
19-4
5. Stephen Thompson
16-4-1
6. Jorge Masvidal
35-15
7. Michael Chiesa
18-4
8. Vicente Luque
20-7-1
9. Neil Magny
25-8
10. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-4
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
20-1
2. Robert Whittaker
23-5
3. Paulo Costa
13-1
4. Jared Cannonier
13-5
5. Derek Brunson
21-7
6. Marvin Vettori
16-4-1
7. Darren Till
18-2-1
8. Jack Hermansson
21-6
9. Uriah Hall
17-9
10. Edmen Shahbazyan
11-1
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jan Blachowicz (c)
28-8
2. Glover Teixeira
32-7
3. Jiri Prochazka
28-3-1
4. Aleksandar Rakic
14-2
5. Thiago Santos
21-9
6. Anthony Smith
35-16
7. Dominick Reyes
12-3
8. Magomed Ankalaev
15-1
9. Johnny Walker
18-5
10. Nikita Krylov
26-8
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Francis Ngannou (c)
16-3
2. Stipe Miocic
20-4
3. Derrick Lewis
25-7
4. Curtis Blaydes
14-3
5. Alexander Volkov
33-8
6. Ciryl Gane
8-0
7. Alistair Overeem
47-19
8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
11-2
9. Augusto Sakai
15-2-1
10. Marcin Tybura
21-6
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Rose Namajunas (c)
10-4
2. Weili Zhang
21-1
3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
4. Carla Esparza
17-6
5. Tatiana Suarez
9-0
6. Marina Rodriguez
14-1-2
7. Yan Xiaonan
13-1
8. Mackenzie Dern
11-1
9. Michelle Waterson
18-9
10. Jessica Andrade
21-9
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
21-3
2. Lauren Murphy
14-4
3. Katlyn Chookagian
16-4
4. Joanne Calderwood
15-5
5. Jessica Andrade
21-9
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
21-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
3. Holly Holm
14-5
4. Aspen Ladd
9-1
5. Yana Kunitskaya
14-5
6. Irene Aldana
12-6
7. Julianna Pena
10-4
8. Julia Avila
8-2
9. Ketlen Vieira
11-2
10. Sara McMann
12-6