The lightweight division has a new champion. Charles Oliveira scored a comeback second-round knockout of Michael Chandler to capture the vacant title in the main event of Saturday's UFC 262 from Houston.

Oliveira was badly hurt in the first round but won the first striking exchange of the second round, rocking Chandler with a left hook and following up with big punches to score the TKO victory and capture the title more than a decade after making his Octagon debut.

With the win, Oliveira cemented himself as the No. 2 ranked fighter in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. Dustin Poirier, who was already ranked No. 1 coming into the weekend, remains in that spot despite Oliveira having captured the belt with his win over No. 4 ranked Chandler.

Also in the lightweight division, Beneil Dariush dominated longtime contender Tony Ferguson to take a wide decision. The victory launched Dariush into the No. 6 spot in the division after coming into the event unranked. Ferguson fell from No. 5 to No. 10 with the loss, his third in a row.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night features three fights with CBS Sports ranked fighters.

Bantamweight: No. 4 Cody Garbrandt vs. Rob Font

No. 4 Cody Garbrandt vs. Rob Font Women's strawweight: No. 4 Carla Esparza vs. No. 7 Yan Xiaonan

No. 4 Carla Esparza vs. No. 7 Yan Xiaonan Middleweight: No. 8 Jack Hermansson vs. No. 10 Edmen Shahbazyan



Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deivieson Figueiredo (c) 20-1-1 2. Brandon Moreno 18-5-2 3. Askar Askarov 12-0-1 4. Matt Schnell 15-5 5. Alexandre Pantoja 23-5 6. Kai Kara-France 22-9 7. Joseph Benavidez 28-8 8. Alex Perez 24-6 9. Brandon Royval 12-5 10. Jussier Formiga 23-8

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan 15-1 2. Aljamain Sterling (c) 19-3 3. Cory Sandhagen 14-2 4. Cody Garbrandt 12-3 5. Pedro Munhoz 19-5 6. Marlon Moraes 23-7-1 7. Merab Dvalishili 13-4 8. Jimmy Rivera 23-5 9. Jose Aldo 29-7 10. Raphael Assuncao 27-8

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 22-6 3. Brian Ortega 15-1 4. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 6. Korean Zombie 16-6 7. Calvin Kattar 22-5 8. Josh Emmett 16-2 9. Edson Barboza 22-9 10. Dan Ige 15-3

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Dustin Poirier 27-6 2. Charles Oliveira (c) 31-8 3. Justin Gaethje 22-3 4. Michael Chandler 22-6 5. Rafael dos Anjos 30-13 6. Beneil Dariush 21-4-1 7. Islam Makhachev 19-1 8. Dan Hooker 20-10 9. Conor McGregor 22-5 10. Tony Ferguson 25-6

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 19-1 2. Colby Covington 16-2 3. Leon Edwards 18-3 4. Gilbert Burns 19-4 5. Stephen Thompson 16-4-1 6. Jorge Masvidal 35-15 7. Michael Chiesa 18-4 8. Vicente Luque 20-7-1 9. Neil Magny 25-8 10. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-4

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 20-1 2. Robert Whittaker 23-5 3. Paulo Costa 13-1 4. Jared Cannonier 13-5 5. Derek Brunson 21-7 6. Marvin Vettori 16-4-1 7. Darren Till 18-2-1 8. Jack Hermansson 21-6 9. Uriah Hall 17-9 10. Edmen Shahbazyan 11-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jan Blachowicz (c) 28-8 2. Glover Teixeira 32-7 3. Jiri Prochazka 28-3-1 4. Aleksandar Rakic 14-2 5. Thiago Santos 21-9 6. Anthony Smith 35-16 7. Dominick Reyes 12-3 8. Magomed Ankalaev 15-1 9. Johnny Walker 18-5 10. Nikita Krylov 26-8

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Francis Ngannou (c) 16-3 2. Stipe Miocic 20-4 3. Derrick Lewis 25-7 4. Curtis Blaydes 14-3 5. Alexander Volkov 33-8 6. Ciryl Gane 8-0 7. Alistair Overeem 47-19 8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 11-2 9. Augusto Sakai 15-2-1 10. Marcin Tybura 21-6

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Rose Namajunas (c) 10-4 2. Weili Zhang 21-1 3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 4. Carla Esparza 17-6 5. Tatiana Suarez 9-0 6. Marina Rodriguez 14-1-2 7. Yan Xiaonan 13-1 8. Mackenzie Dern 11-1 9. Michelle Waterson 18-9 10. Jessica Andrade 21-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 21-3 2. Lauren Murphy 14-4 3. Katlyn Chookagian 16-4 4. Joanne Calderwood 15-5 5. Jessica Andrade 21-9

Women's bantamweight