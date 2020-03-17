UFC divisional rankings: Charles Oliveira crashes lightweight party after submission win over Kevin Lee
Oliveira defeated Lee in an empty arena to claim the No. 7 spot in the lightweight rankings
As the UFC enters shutdown mode for the next several weeks, following suit with other sports in hitting pause during the coronavirus pandemic, UFC Fight Night 170 caused some rankings shake-ups. The event, which was held in an empty arena in Brasilia, Brazil, featured a trio of fights that showcased fighters in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, including a lightweight main event between Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira. While Oliveira entered the fight unranked, Lee was ranked No. 7, but it was Oliveira who scored the submission which launched him to take over that No. 7 spot in victory.
In the matchup featuring the highest-ranked fighters on the card, Brandon Moreno outpointed Jussier Formiga. The two flipped spots, with Moreno going from No. 5 to No. 3 and Formiga doing the opposite. Also, previously ranked No. 10 light heavyweight Johnny Walker lost a decision to Nikita Krylov, who jumped into the rankings at No. 10.
The next three UFC events have been canceled, with the UFC 249 event on April 18, scheduled to be headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson for the 155-pound title, planned to go forward from a still undecided location.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of the monumental UFC 244 event on Saturday night.
For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deivieson Figueiredo
|17-1
2. Joseph Benavidez
|28-6
3. Brandon Moreno
|17-5
4. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-4
5. Jussier Formiga
|23-7
6. Matt Schnell
|14-4
7. Kai Kara-France
|21-8
8. Askar Askarov
|11-0-1
9. Raulian Paiva
|19-3
10. Tim Elliott
|15-10-1
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
15-2
2. Petr Yan
14-1
3. Aljamain Sterling
18-3
T4. Marlon Moraes
23-6-1
T4. Cory Sandhagen
12-1
6. Pedro Munhoz
18-4
7. Jimmie Rivera
22-4
T8. Raphael Assuncao
27-7
T8. TJ Dillashaw
16-4
10. Song Yadong
15-4-1
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
21-5
T3. Korean Zombie
16-5
T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Brian Ortega
14-1
6. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
7. Shane Burgos
13-1
8. Chase Hooper
9-0-1
9. Josh Emmett
15-2
10. Jeremy Stephens
28-17
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
28-0
2. Tony Ferguson
25-3
T3. Dustin Poirier
25-6
T3. Justin Gaethje
21-2
5. Conor McGregor
21-4
6. Dan Hooker
20-8
7. Charles Oliveira
29-8
8. Paul Felder
17-5
9. Donald Cerrone
36-14
10. Al Iaquinta
14-6-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
16-1
2. Jorge Masvidal
35-13
3. Colby Covington
15-2
4. Leon Edwards
18-3
5. Tyron Woodley
19-4-1
T6. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
T6.Stephen Thompson
15-4-1
8. Geoff Neal
13-2
9. Michael Chiesa
17-4
10. Nate Diaz
20-12
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
19-0
2. Paulo Costa
13-0
3. Robert Whittaker
20-5
4. Jared Cannonier
13-4
5. Yoel Romero
13-5
6. Derek Brunson
20-7
7. Kelvin Gastelum
15-5
8. Jack Hermansson
20-5
9. Darren Till
18-2-1
10. Uriah Hall
15-9
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jon Jones (c)
26-1
2. Jan Blachowicz
26-8
3. Dominick Reyes
12-1
4. Thiago Santos
21-7
5. Anthony Smith
32-14
6. Corey Anderson
13-5
7. Volkan Oezdemir
17-4
8. Glover Teixeira
30-7
9. Aleksandr Rakic
12-2
10. Nikita Krylov
26-7
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
19-3
2. Daniel Cormier
22-2
3. Francis Ngannou
14-3
4. Curtis Blaydes
13-2
5. Junior dos Santos
21-7
6. Alexander Volkov
31-7
7. Jairzinho Rozenstruil
10-0
T8. Derrick Lewis
23-7
T8. Walt Harris
13-7
10. Alistair Overeem
45-18
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
21-1
T2. Jessica Andrade
20-7
T2. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
T2. Joanna Jedzejczyk
16-4
5. Claudia Gadelha
17-4
6. Nina Ansaroff
10-6
7. Carla Esparza
14-6
8. Michelle Waterson
17-7
9. Cynthia Carvalho
8-1
10. Rose Namajunas
8-4
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
19-3
2. Joanne Calderwood
14-4
3. Katlyn Chookagian
12-3
4. Jessica Eye
14-7
5. Roxanne Modafferi
24-16
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
19-4
2. Aspen Ladd
9-1
3. Germaine de Randamie
9-4
4. Irene Aldana
11-5
5. Holly Holm
12-5
6. Julianna Pena
9-3
7. Ketlen Vieira
10-1
8. Yana Kunitskaya
12-5
T9. Raquel Pennington
10-8
T9. Sara McMann
11-5
-
UFC cancels next three events
As coronavirus concerns and restrictions spread, the UFC has finally canceled three upcoming...
-
White adamant fights will continue
White said that the UFC Fight Night event in London scheduled for next week needs a new venue
-
Burns KOs Maia, calls for Covington
Burns dropped Maia with a massive left hook in front of an empty arena to score a big win in...
-
NSAC suspends licenses until March 25
Coronavirus forced an emergency NSAC meeting, but their decision has yet to impact the UFC
-
UFC Fight Night 170: Odds, expert picks
Kyle Marley just locked in UFC Fight Night 170 picks and predictions for every bout.
-
UFC Fight Night 170 predictions, picks
'The Motown Phenom' faces off with 'Do Bronx' from an empty arena in Brazil on Saturday
-
Oliveira stops Lee in main event
Oliveria is now on a seven-fight winning streak, with all seven wins coming by knockout or...
-
Adesanya outpoints Romero to retain
The champion retain his belt over a peculiar 25 minutes of action on Saturday night