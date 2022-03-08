jose-aldo-celebrate.jpg
Getty Images

This past Saturday night saw Colby Covington back up years of trash talk to dominate Jorge Masvidal in the welterweight main event of UFC 272. It was another great showing by Covington, whose lone losses in the past seven years have come against division champion Kamaru Usman.

That Covington has repeatedly proven to be better than every welterweight not named Usman means he has fully locked down the No. 2 spot in the division in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. Masvidal sits at No. 7 with the loss, maintaining the same position he held coming into the event.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night features one fight involving a CBS Sports ranked fighter.

  • Light heavyweight: No. 6 Thiago Santos vs. No. 7 Magomed Ankalaev

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Brandon Wise and Shakiel Mahjouri. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deiveson Figueiredo (c)

21-2-1

2. Brandon Moreno

19-6-2

3. Askar Askarov

14-0-1

4. Alexandre Pantoja

24-5

T5. Alex Perez

24-6

T5. Kai Kara-France

23-9

T5. Brandon Royval

12-6

8. Matt Schnell

15-6

9. Rogerio Bontorin

17-3

10. David Dvorak

20-3

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Petr Yan

16-2

2. Aljamain Sterling (c)

20-3

3. TJ Dillashaw

17-4

4. Cory Sandhagen

14-4

5. Jose Aldo

31-7

6. Merab Dvalishvili

14-4

7. Rob Font

19-5

8. Dominick Cruz

24-3

9. Marlon Vera

20-7-1

10. Pedro Munhoz

19-7

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

23-1

2. Max Holloway

23-6

3. Brian Ortega

15-2

4. Yair Rodriguez

13-3

5. Calvin Kattar

23-5

6. Korean Zombie

17-6

7. Josh Emmett

17-2

8. Giga Chikadze

14-3

T9. Bryce Mitchell

15-0

T9. Arnold Allen

17-1

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Charles Oliveira (c)

32-8

2. Justin Gaethje

23-3

3. Dustin Poirier

28-7

4. Islam Makhachev

22-1

5. Beneil Dariush

21-4-1

6. Michael Chandler

22-6

7. Rafael Dos Anjos

31-13

8. Dan Hooker

20-11

9. Rafael Fiziev

11-1

10. Tony Ferguson

25-6

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

20-1

2. Colby Covington

17-3

3. Leon Edwards

19-3

4. Gilbert Burns

20-4

5. Vicente Luque

21-7-1

6. Stephen Thompson

16-5-1

7. Jorge Masvidal

35-16

8. Khamzat Chimaev

10-0

9. Belal Muhammad

20-3

10. Sean Brady

15-0

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

22-1

2. Robert Whittaker

23-6

3. Jared Cannonier

15-5

4. Marvin Vettori

18-5-1

5. Paulo Costa

13-2

6. Derek Brunson

23-8

7. Sean Strickland

25-3

8. Jack Hermansson

22-7

9. Darren Till

18-4-1

10. Brendan Allen

18-5

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Glover Teixeira (c)

33-7

2. Jiri Prochazka

28-3-1

3. Jan Blachowicz

28-9

4. Aleksandar Rakic

14-2

5. Anthony Smith

36-16

6. Thiago Santos

22-9

7. Magomed Ankalaev

16-1

8. Dominick Reyes

12-3

9. Nikita Krylov

26-8

10. Paul Craig

15-4-1

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Francis Ngannou (c)

16-3

2. Stipe Miocic

20-4

3. Ciryl Gane

10-1

4. Curtis Blaydes

15-3

5. Tai Tuivasa

14-3

6. Alexander Volkov

34-9

7. Derrick Lewis

26-9

8. Chris Daukaus

12-3

9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

12-3

10. Marcin Tybura

22-7

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Rose Namajunas (c) 

11-4

2. Weili Zhang

21-3

3. Carla Esparza

18-6

4. Marina Rodriguez

15-1-2

5. Yan Xiaonan

13-2

6. Mackenzie Dern

11-1

7. Amanda Ribas

11-2

8. Tecia Torres

13-5

9. Amanda Lemos

11-1-1

10. Michelle Waterson

18-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

22-3

2. Jessica Andrade

22-9

3. Katlyn Chookagian

16-4

4. Lauren Murphy

15-5

5. Talia Santos

19-1

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

T1. Julianna Pena (c)

11-4

T1. Amanda Nunes

21-5

3. Germaine de Randamie

10-4

4. Holly Holm

14-5

5. Irene Aldana

13-6

6. Aspen Ladd

9-2

7. Yana Kunitskaya

14-6

8. Sara McMann

12-6

9. Ketlen Vieira

12-2

10. Julia Avila

9-2