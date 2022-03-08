This past Saturday night saw Colby Covington back up years of trash talk to dominate Jorge Masvidal in the welterweight main event of UFC 272. It was another great showing by Covington, whose lone losses in the past seven years have come against division champion Kamaru Usman.
That Covington has repeatedly proven to be better than every welterweight not named Usman means he has fully locked down the No. 2 spot in the division in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. Masvidal sits at No. 7 with the loss, maintaining the same position he held coming into the event.
Saturday's UFC Fight Night features one fight involving a CBS Sports ranked fighter.
- Light heavyweight: No. 6 Thiago Santos vs. No. 7 Magomed Ankalaev
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Brandon Wise and Shakiel Mahjouri. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deiveson Figueiredo (c)
|21-2-1
2. Brandon Moreno
|19-6-2
3. Askar Askarov
|14-0-1
4. Alexandre Pantoja
|24-5
T5. Alex Perez
|24-6
T5. Kai Kara-France
|23-9
T5. Brandon Royval
|12-6
8. Matt Schnell
|15-6
9. Rogerio Bontorin
|17-3
10. David Dvorak
|20-3
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan
16-2
2. Aljamain Sterling (c)
20-3
3. TJ Dillashaw
17-4
4. Cory Sandhagen
14-4
5. Jose Aldo
31-7
6. Merab Dvalishvili
14-4
7. Rob Font
19-5
8. Dominick Cruz
24-3
9. Marlon Vera
20-7-1
10. Pedro Munhoz
19-7
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
23-1
2. Max Holloway
23-6
3. Brian Ortega
15-2
4. Yair Rodriguez
13-3
5. Calvin Kattar
23-5
6. Korean Zombie
17-6
7. Josh Emmett
17-2
8. Giga Chikadze
14-3
T9. Bryce Mitchell
15-0
T9. Arnold Allen
17-1
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Charles Oliveira (c)
32-8
2. Justin Gaethje
23-3
3. Dustin Poirier
28-7
4. Islam Makhachev
22-1
5. Beneil Dariush
21-4-1
6. Michael Chandler
22-6
7. Rafael Dos Anjos
31-13
8. Dan Hooker
20-11
9. Rafael Fiziev
11-1
10. Tony Ferguson
25-6
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
20-1
2. Colby Covington
17-3
3. Leon Edwards
19-3
4. Gilbert Burns
20-4
5. Vicente Luque
21-7-1
6. Stephen Thompson
16-5-1
7. Jorge Masvidal
35-16
8. Khamzat Chimaev
10-0
9. Belal Muhammad
20-3
10. Sean Brady
15-0
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
22-1
2. Robert Whittaker
23-6
3. Jared Cannonier
15-5
4. Marvin Vettori
18-5-1
5. Paulo Costa
13-2
6. Derek Brunson
23-8
7. Sean Strickland
25-3
8. Jack Hermansson
22-7
9. Darren Till
18-4-1
10. Brendan Allen
18-5
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Glover Teixeira (c)
33-7
2. Jiri Prochazka
28-3-1
3. Jan Blachowicz
28-9
4. Aleksandar Rakic
14-2
5. Anthony Smith
36-16
6. Thiago Santos
22-9
7. Magomed Ankalaev
16-1
8. Dominick Reyes
12-3
9. Nikita Krylov
26-8
10. Paul Craig
15-4-1
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Francis Ngannou (c)
16-3
2. Stipe Miocic
20-4
3. Ciryl Gane
10-1
4. Curtis Blaydes
15-3
5. Tai Tuivasa
14-3
6. Alexander Volkov
34-9
7. Derrick Lewis
26-9
8. Chris Daukaus
12-3
9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
12-3
10. Marcin Tybura
22-7
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Rose Namajunas (c)
11-4
2. Weili Zhang
21-3
3. Carla Esparza
18-6
4. Marina Rodriguez
15-1-2
5. Yan Xiaonan
13-2
6. Mackenzie Dern
11-1
7. Amanda Ribas
11-2
8. Tecia Torres
13-5
9. Amanda Lemos
11-1-1
10. Michelle Waterson
18-9
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
22-3
2. Jessica Andrade
22-9
3. Katlyn Chookagian
16-4
4. Lauren Murphy
15-5
5. Talia Santos
19-1
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
T1. Julianna Pena (c)
11-4
T1. Amanda Nunes
21-5
3. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
4. Holly Holm
14-5
5. Irene Aldana
13-6
6. Aspen Ladd
9-2
7. Yana Kunitskaya
14-6
8. Sara McMann
12-6
9. Ketlen Vieira
12-2
10. Julia Avila
9-2