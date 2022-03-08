This past Saturday night saw Colby Covington back up years of trash talk to dominate Jorge Masvidal in the welterweight main event of UFC 272. It was another great showing by Covington, whose lone losses in the past seven years have come against division champion Kamaru Usman.

That Covington has repeatedly proven to be better than every welterweight not named Usman means he has fully locked down the No. 2 spot in the division in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. Masvidal sits at No. 7 with the loss, maintaining the same position he held coming into the event.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night features one fight involving a CBS Sports ranked fighter.

Light heavyweight: No. 6 Thiago Santos vs. No. 7 Magomed Ankalaev



Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Brandon Wise and Shakiel Mahjouri. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deiveson Figueiredo (c) 21-2-1

2. Brandon Moreno 19-6-2 3. Askar Askarov 14-0-1 4. Alexandre Pantoja 24-5 T5. Alex Perez 24-6 T5. Kai Kara-France 23-9 T5. Brandon Royval 12-6 8. Matt Schnell 15-6 9. Rogerio Bontorin 17-3 10. David Dvorak 20-3

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan 16-2 2. Aljamain Sterling (c) 20-3 3. TJ Dillashaw 17-4 4. Cory Sandhagen 14-4 5. Jose Aldo 31-7 6. Merab Dvalishvili 14-4 7. Rob Font 19-5 8. Dominick Cruz 24-3 9. Marlon Vera 20-7-1 10. Pedro Munhoz 19-7

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 23-1 2. Max Holloway 23-6 3. Brian Ortega 15-2 4. Yair Rodriguez 13-3 5. Calvin Kattar 23-5 6. Korean Zombie 17-6 7. Josh Emmett 17-2 8. Giga Chikadze 14-3 T9. Bryce Mitchell 15-0 T9. Arnold Allen 17-1

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Charles Oliveira (c) 32-8 2. Justin Gaethje 23-3 3. Dustin Poirier 28-7 4. Islam Makhachev 22-1 5. Beneil Dariush 21-4-1 6. Michael Chandler 22-6 7. Rafael Dos Anjos 31-13 8. Dan Hooker 20-11 9. Rafael Fiziev 11-1 10. Tony Ferguson 25-6

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 20-1 2. Colby Covington 17-3 3. Leon Edwards 19-3 4. Gilbert Burns 20-4 5. Vicente Luque 21-7-1 6. Stephen Thompson 16-5-1 7. Jorge Masvidal 35-16 8. Khamzat Chimaev 10-0 9. Belal Muhammad 20-3 10. Sean Brady 15-0

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 22-1 2. Robert Whittaker 23-6 3. Jared Cannonier 15-5 4. Marvin Vettori 18-5-1 5. Paulo Costa 13-2 6. Derek Brunson 23-8 7. Sean Strickland 25-3 8. Jack Hermansson 22-7 9. Darren Till 18-4-1 10. Brendan Allen 18-5

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Glover Teixeira (c) 33-7 2. Jiri Prochazka 28-3-1 3. Jan Blachowicz 28-9 4. Aleksandar Rakic 14-2 5. Anthony Smith 36-16 6. Thiago Santos 22-9 7. Magomed Ankalaev 16-1 8. Dominick Reyes 12-3 9. Nikita Krylov 26-8 10. Paul Craig 15-4-1

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Francis Ngannou (c) 16-3 2. Stipe Miocic 20-4 3. Ciryl Gane 10-1 4. Curtis Blaydes 15-3 5. Tai Tuivasa 14-3 6. Alexander Volkov 34-9 7. Derrick Lewis 26-9 8. Chris Daukaus 12-3 9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 12-3 10. Marcin Tybura 22-7

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Rose Namajunas (c) 11-4 2. Weili Zhang 21-3 3. Carla Esparza 18-6 4. Marina Rodriguez 15-1-2 5. Yan Xiaonan 13-2 6. Mackenzie Dern 11-1 7. Amanda Ribas 11-2 8. Tecia Torres 13-5 9. Amanda Lemos 11-1-1 10. Michelle Waterson 18-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 22-3 2. Jessica Andrade 22-9 3. Katlyn Chookagian 16-4 4. Lauren Murphy 15-5 5. Talia Santos 19-1

Women's bantamweight