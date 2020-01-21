UFC divisional rankings: Conor McGregor holds steady after 40-second win over 'Cowboy' Cerrone

While UFC 246 was a high-profile event headlined by the return of Conor McGregor to the Octagon, the overall implications on the CBS Sports UFC divisional rankings were minimal. McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds, but the fight took place within the welterweight division despite effectively serving as a fight with lightweight implications. Cerrone slipped a spot from No. 8 to No. 9 at lightweight while McGregor held steady in the rankings at No. 5.

Among the biggest movers this week were Askar Askarov, who entered the flyweight rankings at No. 9 on the strength of defeating Tim Elliott, who slipped from No. 9 to No. 10. Also, Maycee Barber suffered her first career loss to Roxanne Modafferi, who entered the fight as the biggest underdog on the UFC 246 card. Modafferi entered the rankings at No. 5 while Barber fell out of the No. 4 slot. Holly Holm's win over Raquel Pennington held her at No. 5 while Pennington slipped from No. 7 to No. 9.

This weekend at UFC Fight Night 166, there are three fights featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters:

Heavyweight: No. 4 Junior dos Santos vs. No. 5 Curtis Blaydes

No. 4 Junior dos Santos vs. No. 5 Curtis Blaydes Welterweight: No. 10 Rafael dos Anjos vs. Michael Chiesa

No. 10 Rafael dos Anjos vs. Michael Chiesa Women's bantamweight: No. 10 Sara McMann vs. Lina Lansberg

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Henry Cejudo (c) 15-2 2. Joseph Benavidez 28-5 3. Jussier Formiga 23-6 4. Deivieson Figueiredo 16-1 T5. Brandon Moreno 16-5 T5. Alexandre Pantoja 21-4 T7. Matt Schnell 14-4 T7. Kai Kara-France 20-8 9. Askar Askarov 11-0-1 10. Tim Elliott 15-10-1

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Henry Cejudo (c) 15-2 2. Petr Yan 14-1 3. Aljamain Sterling 18-3 T4. Marlon Moraes 23-6-1 T4. Cory Sandhagen 12-1 6. Pedro Munhoz 18-4 7. Jimmie Rivera 22-4 T8. Raphael Assuncao 27-7 T8. TJ Dillashaw 16-4 10. Song Yadong 15-4-1

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 21-5 T3. Korean Zombie 16-5 T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Brian Ortega 14-1 6. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 7. Shane Burgos 13-1 8. Chase Hooper 9-0-1 9. Josh Emmett 15-2 10. Jeremy Stephens 28-17

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) 28-0 2. Tony Ferguson 25-3 3. Dustin Poirier 25-6 4. Justin Gaethje 21-2 5. Conor McGregor 21-4 6. Dan Hooker 19-8 7. Paul Felder 17-4 8. Kevin Lee 18-5 9. Donald Cerrone 36-14 10. Al Iaquinta 14-6-1

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 16-1 2. Jorge Masvidal 35-13 3. Colby Covington 15-2 4. Leon Edwards 18-3 5. Tyron Woodley 19-4-1 6. Nate Diaz 20-12 7.Stephen Thompson 15-4-1 T8. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-3 T8. Demian Maia 28-9 10. Rafael dos Anjos 29-12

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 18-0 2. Paulo Costa 13-0 3. Robert Whittaker 20-5 4. Yoel Romero 13-4 5. Jared Cannonier 13-4 6. Derek Brunson 20-7 7. Kelvin Gastelum 15-5 8. Jack Hermansson 20-5 9. Darren Till 18-2-1 10. Uriah Hall 15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jon Jones (c) 25-1 2. Dominick Reyes 12-0 3. Jan Blachowicz 25-8 4. Thiago Santos 21-7 5. Corey Anderson 13-4 6. Anthony Smith 32-14 7. Volkan Oezdemir 17-4 8. Glover Teixeira 30-7 9. Aleksandr Rakic 12-2 10. Johnny Walker 17-4

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 19-3 2. Daniel Cormier 22-2 3. Francis Ngannou 14-3 4. Junior dos Santos 21-6 5. Curtis Blaydes 12-2 6. Derrick Lewis 21-7 T7. Alexander Volkov 31-7 T7. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 10-0 9. Walt Harris 13-7 10. Alistair Overeem 45-18

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 20-1 2. Jessica Andrade 20-7 3. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 4. Joanna Jedzejczyk 16-3 5. Claudia Gadelha 17-4 6. Nina Ansaroff 10-6 7. Carla Esparza 14-6 8. Michelle Waterson 17-7 9. Cynthia Carvalho 8-1 10. Rose Namajunas 8-4

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 18-3 2. Katlyn Chookagin 12-2 3. Joanne Calderwood 14-4 4. Jessica Eye 14-7 5. Roxanne Modafferi 24-16

Women's bantamweight