UFC divisional rankings: Conor McGregor holds steady after 40-second win over 'Cowboy' Cerrone
McGregor failed to move up the rankings list despite dismantling Cerrone in his comeback fight
While UFC 246 was a high-profile event headlined by the return of Conor McGregor to the Octagon, the overall implications on the CBS Sports UFC divisional rankings were minimal. McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds, but the fight took place within the welterweight division despite effectively serving as a fight with lightweight implications. Cerrone slipped a spot from No. 8 to No. 9 at lightweight while McGregor held steady in the rankings at No. 5.
Among the biggest movers this week were Askar Askarov, who entered the flyweight rankings at No. 9 on the strength of defeating Tim Elliott, who slipped from No. 9 to No. 10. Also, Maycee Barber suffered her first career loss to Roxanne Modafferi, who entered the fight as the biggest underdog on the UFC 246 card. Modafferi entered the rankings at No. 5 while Barber fell out of the No. 4 slot. Holly Holm's win over Raquel Pennington held her at No. 5 while Pennington slipped from No. 7 to No. 9.
This weekend at UFC Fight Night 166, there are three fights featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters:
- Heavyweight: No. 4 Junior dos Santos vs. No. 5 Curtis Blaydes
- Welterweight: No. 10 Rafael dos Anjos vs. Michael Chiesa
- Women's bantamweight: No. 10 Sara McMann vs. Lina Lansberg
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of the monumental UFC 244 event on Saturday night.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
|15-2
2. Joseph Benavidez
|28-5
3. Jussier Formiga
|23-6
4. Deivieson Figueiredo
|16-1
T5. Brandon Moreno
|16-5
T5. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-4
T7. Matt Schnell
|14-4
T7. Kai Kara-France
|20-8
9. Askar Askarov
|11-0-1
10. Tim Elliott
|15-10-1
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
15-2
2. Petr Yan
14-1
3. Aljamain Sterling
18-3
T4. Marlon Moraes
23-6-1
T4. Cory Sandhagen
12-1
6. Pedro Munhoz
18-4
7. Jimmie Rivera
22-4
T8. Raphael Assuncao
27-7
T8. TJ Dillashaw
16-4
10. Song Yadong
15-4-1
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
21-5
T3. Korean Zombie
16-5
T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Brian Ortega
14-1
6. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
7. Shane Burgos
13-1
8. Chase Hooper
9-0-1
9. Josh Emmett
15-2
10. Jeremy Stephens
28-17
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
28-0
2. Tony Ferguson
25-3
3. Dustin Poirier
25-6
4. Justin Gaethje
21-2
5. Conor McGregor
21-4
6. Dan Hooker
19-8
7. Paul Felder
17-4
8. Kevin Lee
18-5
9. Donald Cerrone
36-14
10. Al Iaquinta
14-6-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
16-1
2. Jorge Masvidal
35-13
3. Colby Covington
15-2
4. Leon Edwards
18-3
5. Tyron Woodley
19-4-1
6. Nate Diaz
20-12
7.Stephen Thompson
15-4-1
T8. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
T8. Demian Maia
28-9
10. Rafael dos Anjos
29-12
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
18-0
2. Paulo Costa
13-0
3. Robert Whittaker
20-5
4. Yoel Romero
13-4
5. Jared Cannonier
13-4
6. Derek Brunson
20-7
7. Kelvin Gastelum
15-5
8. Jack Hermansson
20-5
9. Darren Till
18-2-1
10. Uriah Hall
15-9
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jon Jones (c)
25-1
2. Dominick Reyes
12-0
3. Jan Blachowicz
25-8
4. Thiago Santos
21-7
5. Corey Anderson
13-4
6. Anthony Smith
32-14
7. Volkan Oezdemir
17-4
8. Glover Teixeira
30-7
9. Aleksandr Rakic
12-2
10. Johnny Walker
17-4
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
19-3
2. Daniel Cormier
22-2
3. Francis Ngannou
14-3
4. Junior dos Santos
21-6
5. Curtis Blaydes
12-2
6. Derrick Lewis
21-7
T7. Alexander Volkov
31-7
T7. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
10-0
9. Walt Harris
13-7
10. Alistair Overeem
45-18
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
20-1
2. Jessica Andrade
20-7
3. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
4. Joanna Jedzejczyk
16-3
5. Claudia Gadelha
17-4
6. Nina Ansaroff
10-6
7. Carla Esparza
14-6
8. Michelle Waterson
17-7
9. Cynthia Carvalho
8-1
10. Rose Namajunas
8-4
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
18-3
2. Katlyn Chookagin
12-2
3. Joanne Calderwood
14-4
4. Jessica Eye
14-7
5. Roxanne Modafferi
24-16
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
19-4
2. Aspen Ladd
9-1
3. Germaine de Randamie
9-4
4. Irene Aldana
11-5
5. Holly Holm
12-5
6. Julianna Pena
9-3
7. Ketlen Vieira
10-1
8. Yana Kunitskaya
12-5
T9. Raquel Pennington
10-8
T9. Sara McMann
11-5
