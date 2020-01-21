UFC divisional rankings: Conor McGregor holds steady after 40-second win over 'Cowboy' Cerrone

McGregor failed to move up the rankings list despite dismantling Cerrone in his comeback fight

While UFC 246 was a high-profile event headlined by the return of Conor McGregor to the Octagon, the overall implications on the CBS Sports UFC divisional rankings were minimal. McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds, but the fight took place within the welterweight division despite effectively serving as a fight with lightweight implications. Cerrone slipped a spot from No. 8 to No. 9 at lightweight while McGregor held steady in the rankings at No. 5.

Among the biggest movers this week were Askar Askarov, who entered the flyweight rankings at No. 9 on the strength of defeating Tim Elliott, who slipped from No. 9 to No. 10. Also, Maycee Barber suffered her first career loss to Roxanne Modafferi, who entered the fight as the biggest underdog on the UFC 246 card. Modafferi entered the rankings at No. 5 while Barber fell out of the No. 4 slot. Holly Holm's win over Raquel Pennington held her at No. 5 while Pennington slipped from No. 7 to No. 9.

This weekend at UFC Fight Night 166, there are three fights featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters:

  • Heavyweight: No. 4 Junior dos Santos vs. No. 5 Curtis Blaydes
  • Welterweight: No. 10 Rafael dos Anjos vs. Michael Chiesa
  • Women's bantamweight: No. 10 Sara McMann vs. Lina Lansberg

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of the monumental UFC 244 event on Saturday night.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Henry Cejudo (c)

15-2

2. Joseph Benavidez

28-5

3. Jussier Formiga

23-6

4. Deivieson Figueiredo

16-1

T5. Brandon Moreno

16-5

T5. Alexandre Pantoja

21-4

T7. Matt Schnell

14-4

T7. Kai Kara-France

20-8

9. Askar Askarov

11-0-1

10. Tim Elliott

15-10-1

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Henry Cejudo (c)

15-2

2. Petr Yan

14-1

3. Aljamain Sterling

18-3

T4. Marlon Moraes

23-6-1

T4. Cory Sandhagen

12-1

6. Pedro Munhoz

18-4

7. Jimmie Rivera

22-4

T8. Raphael Assuncao

27-7

T8. TJ Dillashaw

16-4

10. Song Yadong

15-4-1

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

21-5

T3. Korean Zombie

16-5

T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

5. Brian Ortega

14-1

6. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

7. Shane Burgos

13-1

8. Chase Hooper

9-0-1

9. Josh Emmett

15-2

10. Jeremy Stephens

28-17

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)

28-0

2. Tony Ferguson

25-3

3. Dustin Poirier

25-6

4. Justin Gaethje

21-2

5. Conor McGregor

21-4

6. Dan Hooker

19-8

7. Paul Felder

17-4

8. Kevin Lee

18-5

9. Donald Cerrone

36-14

10. Al Iaquinta

14-6-1

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

16-1

2. Jorge Masvidal

35-13

3. Colby Covington

15-2

4. Leon Edwards

18-3

5. Tyron Woodley

19-4-1

6. Nate Diaz

20-12

7.Stephen Thompson

15-4-1

T8. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-3

T8. Demian Maia

28-9

10. Rafael dos Anjos

29-12

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

18-0

2. Paulo Costa

13-0

3. Robert Whittaker

20-5

4. Yoel Romero

13-4

5. Jared Cannonier

13-4

6. Derek Brunson

20-7

7. Kelvin Gastelum

15-5

8. Jack Hermansson

20-5

9. Darren Till

18-2-1

10. Uriah Hall

15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jon Jones (c)

25-1

2. Dominick Reyes

12-0

3. Jan Blachowicz

25-8

4. Thiago Santos

21-7

5. Corey Anderson

13-4

6. Anthony Smith

32-14

7. Volkan Oezdemir

17-4

8. Glover Teixeira

30-7

9. Aleksandr Rakic

12-2

10. Johnny Walker

17-4

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

19-3

2. Daniel Cormier

22-2

3. Francis Ngannou

14-3

4. Junior dos Santos

21-6

5. Curtis Blaydes

12-2

6. Derrick Lewis

21-7

T7. Alexander Volkov

31-7

T7. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

10-0

9. Walt Harris

13-7

10. Alistair Overeem

45-18

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

20-1

2. Jessica Andrade

20-7

3. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

4. Joanna Jedzejczyk

16-3

5. Claudia Gadelha

17-4

6. Nina Ansaroff 

10-6

7. Carla Esparza

14-6

8. Michelle Waterson

17-7

9. Cynthia Carvalho

8-1

10. Rose Namajunas

8-4

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

18-3

2. Katlyn Chookagin

12-2

3. Joanne Calderwood

14-4

4. Jessica Eye

14-7

5. Roxanne Modafferi

24-16

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

19-4

2. Aspen Ladd

9-1

3. Germaine de Randamie

9-4

4. Irene Aldana

11-5

5. Holly Holm 

12-5

6. Julianna Pena

9-3

7. Ketlen Vieira

10-1

8. Yana Kunitskaya

12-5

T9. Raquel Pennington

10-8

T9. Sara McMann

11-5

