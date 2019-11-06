UFC divisional rankings: Corey Anderson punches way to top five, Jorge Masvidal holds steady as BMF

There wasn't room for Masvidal to move up after his UFC 244 win, but Anderson has now hit the top five

With eight fights at this past Saturday's UFC 244 featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters, there was bound to be some big movement this week. Big knockouts caused some to rise and some to fall, while others were forced to hold steady due to logjams at the top of the division.

Jorge Masvidal held steady as the No. 3 welterweight after defeating Nate Diaz, who falls from No. 4 to 6. Kelvin Gastelum tumbles from No. 5 to 7 at middleweight after Darren Till defeated him in his own 185-pound debut. Till enters the rankings at middleweight at No. 9.  Previously No. 6 at lightweight, Gregor Gillespie is gone from the rankings after a brutal head kick KO loss to Kevin Lee, who enters the rankings at No. 9. Johnny Walker's loss to Corey Anderson drops Walker two spots to No. 10 while it bumps Anderson from No. 6 to 5.

This week's UFC Fight Night 163 features two fights with CBS Sports ranked fighters:

  • Featherweight: No. 4 Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar

  • Heavyweight: No. 7 Alexander Volkov vs. Greg Hardy

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of the monumental UFC 244 event on Saturday night.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Henry Cejudo (c)

15-2

2. Joseph Benavidez

28-5

3. Jussier Formiga

23-6

4. Deivieson Figueiredo

16-1

5. Sergio Pettis

18-5

6. Kai Kara France

20-7

7. Alexandre Pantoja

21-4

8. Matt Schnell

14-4

9. Brandon Moreno

15-5

10. Rogerio Bontorin

16-1

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Henry Cejudo (c)

15-2

2. Petr Yan

13-1

3. Aljamain Sterling

18-3

4. Cory Sandhagen

12-1

5. Marlon Moraes

22-6-1

6. Pedro Munhoz

18-4

7. Jimmie Rivera

22-4

8. Raphael Assuncao

27-7

9. TJ Dillashaw

16-4

10. Cody Stamann

18-2

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Max Holloway (c)

21-4

2. Alexander Volkanovski

20-1

3. Brian Ortega

14-1

4. Zabit Magomedsharipov

17-1

5. Jose Aldo

28-5

6. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

7. Korean Zombie

15-5

8. Frankie Edgar

23-7-1

9. Shane Burgos

13-1

10. Jeremy Stephens

28-17

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)

28-0

2. Tony Ferguson

25-3

3. Dustin Poirier

25-6

4. Justin Gaethje

21-2

5. Conor McGregor

21-4

6. Dan Hooker

19-8

7. Paul Felder

17-4

8. Donald Cerrone

36-13

9. Kevin Lee

18-5

10. Al Iaquinta

14-6-1

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

15-1

2. Colby Covington 

15-1

3. Jorge Masvidal

35-13

4. Leon Edwards

18-3

5. Tyron Woodley

19-4-1

6. Nate Diaz

20-12

7.Stephen Thompson

15-4-1

8. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-3

9. Demian Maia

28-9

10. Rafael dos Anjos

29-12

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

18-0

2. Paulo Costa

13-0

3. Robert Whittaker

20-5

4. Yoel Romero

13-4

5. Jared Cannonier

13-4

6. Derek Brunson

20-7

7. Kelvin Gastelum

15-5

8. Jack Hermansson

20-5

9. Darren Till

18-2-1

10. Brad Tavares

15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jon Jones (c)

25-1

2. Jan Blachowicz

24-8

3. Dominick Reyes

12-0

4. Thiago Santos

21-7

5. Corey Anderson

13-4

6. Anthony Smith

32-14

7. Glover Teixeira

30-7

8. Volkan Oezdemir

16-4

9. Aleksandr Rakic

12-1

10. Johnny Walker

17-4

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

19-3

2. Daniel Cormier

22-2

3. Francis Ngannou

14-3

4. Junior dos Santos

21-6

5. Curtis Blaydes

12-2

6. Derrick Lewis

21-7

7. Alexander Volkov

30-7

8. Alistair Overeem

 45-17

9. Walt Harris

13-7

10. Fabricio Werdum

23-8-1

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

20-1

2. Jessica Andrade

20-7

3. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

4. Joanna Jedzejczyk

16-3

5. Claudia Gadelha

17-4

6. Nina Ansaroff 

10-6

7. Carla Esparza

14-6

8. Michelle Waterson

17-7

9. Cynthia Carvalho

8-1

10. Rose Namajunas

8-4

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

18-3

2. Katlyn Chookagin

12-2

3. Joanne Calderwood

14-4

4. Maycee Barber

8-0

5. Jessica Eye

14-7

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

18-4

2. Germaine de Randamie

9-3

3. Ketlen Viera

10-0

4. Aspen Ladd

8-1

5. Holly Holm 

12-5

6. Julianna Pena

9-3

7. Yana Kunitskaya

12-4

8. Raquel Pennington

10-5

9. Irene Aldana

10-5

10. Sara McMann

11-5

