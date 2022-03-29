If Curtis Blaydes was looking to prove he is still a player at the top end of the heavyweight division, he got the job done this past Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night. In the night's main event, Blaydes scored a big TKO win over Chris Daukaus in the second round of their clash.

With the win, Blaydes has won two consecutive fights. He also holds an 11-3 record in the Octagon. With his win over Daukaus, Blaydes remained in the No. 4 spot at heavyweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. Daukaus held on to his No. 10 spot in defeat, though the division could see further shakeups in the coming weeks.

In the other biggest result of the event, Kai Kara-France picked up a huge win over Askar Askarov in their flyweight clash. The loss knocked Askarov from No. 3 to No. 4 while launching Kara-France from No. 5 to No. 3, and even earning a request from division champion Deiveson Figueiredo for Kara-France to be the next title challenger at 125 pounds.

The UFC 273 card on April 9 features six fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters.

Featherweight: No. 1 Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. No. 6 The Korean Zombie

No. 1 Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. No. 6 The Korean Zombie Bantamweight: No. 1 Petr Yan (ic) vs. No. 2 Aljamain Sterling (c)

No. 1 Petr Yan (ic) vs. No. 2 Aljamain Sterling (c) Welterweight: No. 4 Gilbert Burns vs. No. 8 Khamzat Chimaev

No. 4 Gilbert Burns vs. No. 8 Khamzat Chimaev Women's strawweight: No. 6 Mackenzie Dern vs. No. 8 Tecia Torres

No. 6 Mackenzie Dern vs. No. 8 Tecia Torres Women's bantamweight: No. 6 Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

No. 6 Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington Heavyweight: No. 9 Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Brandon Wise and Shakiel Mahjouri. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deiveson Figueiredo (c) 21-2-1

2. Brandon Moreno 19-6-2 3. Kai Kara-France 24-9 4. Askar Askarov 14-1-1 5. Alexandre Pantoja 24-5 6. Brandon Royval 12-6 7. Alex Perez 24-6 8. Matt Schnell 15-6 9. Rogerio Bontorin 17-3 10. Matheus Nicolau 18-3-1

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan 16-2 2. Aljamain Sterling (c) 20-3 3. TJ Dillashaw 17-4 4. Cory Sandhagen 14-4 5. Jose Aldo 31-7 6. Merab Dvalishvili 14-4 7. Rob Font 19-5 8. Dominick Cruz 24-3 9. Marlon Vera 20-7-1 10. Pedro Munhoz 19-7

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 23-1 2. Max Holloway 23-6 3. Brian Ortega 15-2 4. Yair Rodriguez 13-3 5. Calvin Kattar 23-5 6. Korean Zombie 17-6 7. Josh Emmett 17-2 8. Arnold Allen 18-1 9. Giga Chikadze 14-3 10. Bryce Mitchell 15-0

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Charles Oliveira (c) 32-8 2. Justin Gaethje 23-3 3. Dustin Poirier 28-7 4. Islam Makhachev 22-1 5. Beneil Dariush 21-4-1 6. Michael Chandler 22-6 7. Rafael Dos Anjos 31-13 8. Dan Hooker 20-11 9. Rafael Fiziev 11-1 10. Tony Ferguson 25-6

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 20-1 2. Colby Covington 17-3 3. Leon Edwards 19-3 4. Gilbert Burns 20-4 5. Vicente Luque 21-7-1 6. Stephen Thompson 16-5-1 7. Jorge Masvidal 35-16 8. Khamzat Chimaev 10-0 9. Belal Muhammad 20-3 10. Sean Brady 15-0

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 22-1 2. Robert Whittaker 23-6 3. Jared Cannonier 15-5 4. Marvin Vettori 18-5-1 5. Paulo Costa 13-2 6. Derek Brunson 23-8 7. Sean Strickland 25-3 8. Jack Hermansson 22-7 9. Darren Till 18-4-1 10. Brendan Allen 18-5

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Glover Teixeira (c) 33-7 2. Jiri Prochazka 28-3-1 3. Jan Blachowicz 28-9 4. Aleksandar Rakic 14-2 5. Magomed Ankalaev 17-1 6. Anthony Smith 36-16 7. Dominick Reyes 12-3 8. Thiago Santos 22-10 9. Paul Craig 16-4-1 10. Jamahal Hill 10-1

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Francis Ngannou (c) 16-3 2. Stipe Miocic 20-4 3. Ciryl Gane 10-1 4. Curtis Blaydes 16-3 5. Tai Tuivasa 14-3 6. Tom Aspinall 12-2 7. Derrick Lewis 26-9 8. Alexander Volkov 34-10 9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 12-3 10. Chris Daukaus 12-4

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Rose Namajunas (c) 11-4 2. Weili Zhang 21-3 3. Carla Esparza 18-6 4. Marina Rodriguez 15-1-2 5. Yan Xiaonan 13-2 6. Mackenzie Dern 11-1 7. Amanda Ribas 11-2 8. Tecia Torres 13-5 9. Amanda Lemos 11-1-1 10. Michelle Waterson 18-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 22-3 2. Jessica Andrade 22-9 3. Katlyn Chookagian 16-4 4. Lauren Murphy 15-5 5. Manon Fiorot 9-1

Women's bantamweight