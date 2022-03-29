If Curtis Blaydes was looking to prove he is still a player at the top end of the heavyweight division, he got the job done this past Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night. In the night's main event, Blaydes scored a big TKO win over Chris Daukaus in the second round of their clash.
With the win, Blaydes has won two consecutive fights. He also holds an 11-3 record in the Octagon. With his win over Daukaus, Blaydes remained in the No. 4 spot at heavyweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. Daukaus held on to his No. 10 spot in defeat, though the division could see further shakeups in the coming weeks.
In the other biggest result of the event, Kai Kara-France picked up a huge win over Askar Askarov in their flyweight clash. The loss knocked Askarov from No. 3 to No. 4 while launching Kara-France from No. 5 to No. 3, and even earning a request from division champion Deiveson Figueiredo for Kara-France to be the next title challenger at 125 pounds.
The UFC 273 card on April 9 features six fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters.
- Featherweight: No. 1 Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. No. 6 The Korean Zombie
- Bantamweight: No. 1 Petr Yan (ic) vs. No. 2 Aljamain Sterling (c)
- Welterweight: No. 4 Gilbert Burns vs. No. 8 Khamzat Chimaev
- Women's strawweight: No. 6 Mackenzie Dern vs. No. 8 Tecia Torres
- Women's bantamweight: No. 6 Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington
- Heavyweight: No. 9 Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Brandon Wise and Shakiel Mahjouri. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deiveson Figueiredo (c)
|21-2-1
2. Brandon Moreno
|19-6-2
3. Kai Kara-France
|24-9
4. Askar Askarov
|14-1-1
5. Alexandre Pantoja
|24-5
6. Brandon Royval
|12-6
7. Alex Perez
|24-6
8. Matt Schnell
|15-6
9. Rogerio Bontorin
|17-3
10. Matheus Nicolau
|18-3-1
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan
16-2
2. Aljamain Sterling (c)
20-3
3. TJ Dillashaw
17-4
4. Cory Sandhagen
14-4
5. Jose Aldo
31-7
6. Merab Dvalishvili
14-4
7. Rob Font
19-5
8. Dominick Cruz
24-3
9. Marlon Vera
20-7-1
10. Pedro Munhoz
19-7
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
23-1
2. Max Holloway
23-6
3. Brian Ortega
15-2
4. Yair Rodriguez
13-3
5. Calvin Kattar
23-5
6. Korean Zombie
17-6
7. Josh Emmett
17-2
8. Arnold Allen
18-1
9. Giga Chikadze
14-3
10. Bryce Mitchell
15-0
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Charles Oliveira (c)
32-8
2. Justin Gaethje
23-3
3. Dustin Poirier
28-7
4. Islam Makhachev
22-1
5. Beneil Dariush
21-4-1
6. Michael Chandler
22-6
7. Rafael Dos Anjos
31-13
8. Dan Hooker
20-11
9. Rafael Fiziev
11-1
10. Tony Ferguson
25-6
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
20-1
2. Colby Covington
17-3
3. Leon Edwards
19-3
4. Gilbert Burns
20-4
5. Vicente Luque
21-7-1
6. Stephen Thompson
16-5-1
7. Jorge Masvidal
35-16
8. Khamzat Chimaev
10-0
9. Belal Muhammad
20-3
10. Sean Brady
15-0
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
22-1
2. Robert Whittaker
23-6
3. Jared Cannonier
15-5
4. Marvin Vettori
18-5-1
5. Paulo Costa
13-2
6. Derek Brunson
23-8
7. Sean Strickland
25-3
8. Jack Hermansson
22-7
9. Darren Till
18-4-1
10. Brendan Allen
18-5
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Glover Teixeira (c)
33-7
2. Jiri Prochazka
28-3-1
3. Jan Blachowicz
28-9
4. Aleksandar Rakic
14-2
5. Magomed Ankalaev
17-1
6. Anthony Smith
36-16
7. Dominick Reyes
12-3
8. Thiago Santos
22-10
9. Paul Craig
16-4-1
10. Jamahal Hill
10-1
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Francis Ngannou (c)
16-3
2. Stipe Miocic
20-4
3. Ciryl Gane
10-1
4. Curtis Blaydes
16-3
5. Tai Tuivasa
14-3
6. Tom Aspinall
12-2
7. Derrick Lewis
26-9
8. Alexander Volkov
34-10
9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
12-3
10. Chris Daukaus
12-4
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Rose Namajunas (c)
11-4
2. Weili Zhang
21-3
3. Carla Esparza
18-6
4. Marina Rodriguez
15-1-2
5. Yan Xiaonan
13-2
6. Mackenzie Dern
11-1
7. Amanda Ribas
11-2
8. Tecia Torres
13-5
9. Amanda Lemos
11-1-1
10. Michelle Waterson
18-9
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
22-3
2. Jessica Andrade
22-9
3. Katlyn Chookagian
16-4
4. Lauren Murphy
15-5
5. Manon Fiorot
9-1
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
T1. Julianna Pena (c)
11-4
T1. Amanda Nunes
21-5
3. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
4. Holly Holm
14-5
5. Irene Aldana
13-6
6. Aspen Ladd
9-2
7. Yana Kunitskaya
14-6
8. Sara McMann
12-6
9. Ketlen Vieira
12-2
10. Julia Avila
9-2