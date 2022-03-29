jose-aldo-celebrate.jpg
If Curtis Blaydes was looking to prove he is still a player at the top end of the heavyweight division, he got the job done this past Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night. In the night's main event, Blaydes scored a big TKO win over Chris Daukaus in the second round of their clash.

With the win, Blaydes has won two consecutive fights. He also holds an 11-3 record in the Octagon. With his win over Daukaus, Blaydes remained in the No. 4 spot at heavyweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. Daukaus held on to his No. 10 spot in defeat, though the division could see further shakeups in the coming weeks.

In the other biggest result of the event, Kai Kara-France picked up a huge win over Askar Askarov in their flyweight clash. The loss knocked Askarov from No. 3 to No. 4 while launching Kara-France from No. 5 to No. 3, and even earning a request from division champion Deiveson Figueiredo for Kara-France to be the next title challenger at 125 pounds.

The UFC 273 card on April 9 features six fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters.

  • Featherweight: No. 1 Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. No. 6 The Korean Zombie
  • Bantamweight: No. 1 Petr Yan (ic) vs. No. 2 Aljamain Sterling (c)
  • Welterweight: No. 4 Gilbert Burns vs. No. 8 Khamzat Chimaev
  • Women's strawweight: No. 6 Mackenzie Dern vs. No. 8 Tecia Torres
  • Women's bantamweight: No. 6 Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington
  • Heavyweight: No. 9 Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Brandon Wise and Shakiel Mahjouri. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deiveson Figueiredo (c)

21-2-1

2. Brandon Moreno

19-6-2

3. Kai Kara-France

24-9

4. Askar Askarov

14-1-1

5. Alexandre Pantoja

24-5

6. Brandon Royval

12-6

7. Alex Perez

24-6

8. Matt Schnell

15-6

9. Rogerio Bontorin

17-3

10. Matheus Nicolau

18-3-1

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Petr Yan

16-2

2. Aljamain Sterling (c)

20-3

3. TJ Dillashaw

17-4

4. Cory Sandhagen

14-4

5. Jose Aldo

31-7

6. Merab Dvalishvili

14-4

7. Rob Font

19-5

8. Dominick Cruz

24-3

9. Marlon Vera

20-7-1

10. Pedro Munhoz

19-7

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

23-1

2. Max Holloway

23-6

3. Brian Ortega

15-2

4. Yair Rodriguez

13-3

5. Calvin Kattar

23-5

6. Korean Zombie

17-6

7. Josh Emmett

17-2

8. Arnold Allen

18-1

9. Giga Chikadze

14-3

10. Bryce Mitchell

15-0

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Charles Oliveira (c)

32-8

2. Justin Gaethje

23-3

3. Dustin Poirier

28-7

4. Islam Makhachev

22-1

5. Beneil Dariush

21-4-1

6. Michael Chandler

22-6

7. Rafael Dos Anjos

31-13

8. Dan Hooker

20-11

9. Rafael Fiziev

11-1

10. Tony Ferguson

25-6

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

20-1

2. Colby Covington

17-3

3. Leon Edwards

19-3

4. Gilbert Burns

20-4

5. Vicente Luque

21-7-1

6. Stephen Thompson

16-5-1

7. Jorge Masvidal

35-16

8. Khamzat Chimaev

10-0

9. Belal Muhammad

20-3

10. Sean Brady

15-0

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

22-1

2. Robert Whittaker

23-6

3. Jared Cannonier

15-5

4. Marvin Vettori

18-5-1

5. Paulo Costa

13-2

6. Derek Brunson

23-8

7. Sean Strickland

25-3

8. Jack Hermansson

22-7

9. Darren Till

18-4-1

10. Brendan Allen

18-5

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Glover Teixeira (c)

33-7

2. Jiri Prochazka

28-3-1

3. Jan Blachowicz

28-9

4. Aleksandar Rakic

14-2

5. Magomed Ankalaev

17-1

6. Anthony Smith

36-16

7. Dominick Reyes

12-3

8. Thiago Santos

22-10

9. Paul Craig

16-4-1

10. Jamahal Hill

10-1

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Francis Ngannou (c)

16-3

2. Stipe Miocic

20-4

3. Ciryl Gane

10-1

4. Curtis Blaydes

16-3

5. Tai Tuivasa

14-3

6. Tom Aspinall

12-2

7. Derrick Lewis

26-9

8. Alexander Volkov

34-10

9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

12-3

10. Chris Daukaus

12-4

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Rose Namajunas (c) 

11-4

2. Weili Zhang

21-3

3. Carla Esparza

18-6

4. Marina Rodriguez

15-1-2

5. Yan Xiaonan

13-2

6. Mackenzie Dern

11-1

7. Amanda Ribas

11-2

8. Tecia Torres

13-5

9. Amanda Lemos

11-1-1

10. Michelle Waterson

18-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

22-3

2. Jessica Andrade

22-9

3. Katlyn Chookagian

16-4

4. Lauren Murphy

15-5

5. Manon Fiorot

9-1

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

T1. Julianna Pena (c)

11-4

T1. Amanda Nunes

21-5

3. Germaine de Randamie

10-4

4. Holly Holm

14-5

5. Irene Aldana

13-6

6. Aspen Ladd

9-2

7. Yana Kunitskaya

14-6

8. Sara McMann

12-6

9. Ketlen Vieira

12-2

10. Julia Avila

9-2